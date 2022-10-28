Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python

Too Long; Didn't Read

An approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. We will discuss three main concepts: **asynchronous programming**, **event-driven architecture** and **microservices** architecture. The event-driven approach helps us better understand and control what is happening in the system, which works fast. We use [asyncio] library for building an asynchronous application. We operate not only functions but **tasks** A task can contain one or more functions inside the function. Our tasks are run inside loops, which can be called 'control streams'