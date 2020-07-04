Building Cheap Raspberry Pi Cluster from Scratch

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
The standard pluralised form of "octopus" in English is "octopuses". The alternative plural "octopi" is considered grammatically incorrect because it wrongly assumes that octopus is a Latin second declension "-us" noun or adjective when, in either Greek or Latin, it is a third declension noun. (Wikipedia)
| | 1 x Raspberry Pi Model B+ | 4 x Raspberry Pi Model B |
|---------|---------------------------|--------------------------|
| CPU | 1× ARM1176JZF-S 700 MHz | 1× ARM1176JZF-S 700 MHz |
| RAM | 512MB | 512MB |
| USB | 4x USB 2.0 | 2x USB 2.0 |
| Storage | 16GB MicroSD Class 10 | 8GB SD Class 10 |
Now you may be asking, how much did I spend in total to build Octopi?
| Item | Qty | Cost (SGD) | Cost (USD)* |
|--------------------------------------------------|-----|--------------|-------------|
| Raspberry Pi Model B+ (Used) | 1 | S$25.00 | $18.04 |
| Raspberry Pi Model B (Used) | 4 | S$80.00 | $57.74 |
| Anker PowerPort 5 40W 5-port USB Charger | 1 | S$32.58 | $23.51 |
| TP-Link TL-SF1008D 8-Port Ethernet Switch | 1 | S$20.00 | $14.43 |
| Cat 5e 30cm cable | 5 | S$2.50 | $1.80 |
| Cat 5e 1m cable | 1 | S$2.00 | $1.44 |
| MicroUSB charging cable | 5 | S$15.00 | $10.83 |
| 8GB Class 10 SD Card | 4 | S$24.00 | $36.09 |
| 16GB Class 10 MicroSD Card | 1 | S$10.00 | $36.09 |
| Amazon cardboard box | 1 | Free | Free |
| Rubber band | 4 | Free | Free |
| **GeauxRobot Raspberry Pi 5-Layer Dog Bone Stack | 1 | S$41.55 | $29.99 |
| **Total** | | **S$254.05** | **$183.34** |
* SGD/USD exchange rate is 0.72172 as of the time of writing
** Optional but handsome
And that was the story of how I broke my wallet in university 3 years back.
I ran out of gas by the time I reached the third node.
$ ansible-playbook octopi.yml
---
- hosts: octopi
vars:
ansible_user: pi
comment_re_prefix: '^[# \t]*'
# SSH Key Configuration
security_ssh_keygen_algorithm: 'rsa'
security_ssh_keygen_bits: '2048'
security_ssh_keygen_password: ''
security_ssh_admin_key: ~/id_rsa.pub
# SSH Configuration
security_sshd_config_path: /etc/ssh/sshd_config
security_ssh_port: 22
security_ssh_password_auth: "no"
security_ssh_permit_root_login: "no"
security_ssh_usedns: "no"
security_ssh_permit_empty_passwords: "no"
security_ssh_challenge_response_auth: "no"
security_ssh_gss_api_auth: "no"
security_ssh_x11_forwarding: "no"
tasks:
- name: Install common packages
become: yes
apt:
name: vim
state: present
- name: Check if ssh key exists
stat:
path: '/home/{{ ansible_user }}/.ssh/id_rsa'
register: security_ssh_key_stat
- name: Create .ssh directory
file:
path: '/home/{{ ansible_user }}/.ssh/'
state: directory
- name: Generate ssh key
command: 'ssh-keygen -t {{ security_ssh_keygen_algorithm }} -b {{ security_ssh_keygen_bits }} -N "{{ security_ssh_keygen_password }}" -f /home/{{ ansible_user }}/.ssh/id_{{ security_ssh_keygen_algorithm }}'
when: security_ssh_key_stat.stat.exists == False
- name: Slurp public keys from all nodes
slurp:
src: '/home/{{ ansible_user }}/.ssh/id_{{ security_ssh_keygen_algorithm }}.pub'
register: security_ssh_key_slurp
- name: Copy public keys of all nodes into authorized_keys
authorized_key:
user: '{{ ansible_user }}'
state: present
key: '{{ hostvars[item].security_ssh_key_slurp.content | b64decode }}'
with_items: '{{ ansible_play_hosts }}'
- name: Copy local public key to authorized_keys
authorized_key:
user: '{{ ansible_user }}'
state: present
key: "{{ lookup('file', security_ssh_admin_key) }}"
- name: Slurp host keys from all nodes
slurp:
src: '/etc/ssh/ssh_host_{{ security_ssh_host_key_algorithm }}_key.pub'
register: security_ssh_host_key_slurp
- name: Insert all nodes into global known_hosts
become: yes
known_hosts:
name: '{{ item }}'
key: '{{ item }} {{ hostvars[item].security_ssh_host_key_slurp.content | b64decode }}'
path: '/etc/ssh/ssh_known_hosts'
hash_host: '{{ security_ssh_hash_known_hosts }}'
state: present
with_items: '{{ ansible_play_hosts }}'
- name: Secure SSH configuration
become: yes
lineinfile:
path: '{{ security_sshd_config_path }}'
regexp: '{{ item.regexp }}'
line: '{{ item.line }}'
state: present
with_items:
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}Port'
line: 'Port {{ security_ssh_port }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}PasswordAuthentication'
line: 'PasswordAuthentication {{ security_ssh_password_auth }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}PermitRootLogin'
line: 'PermitRootLogin {{ security_ssh_permit_root_login }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}UseDNS'
line: 'UseDNS {{ security_ssh_usedns }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}PermitEmptyPasswords'
line: 'PermitEmptyPasswords {{ security_ssh_permit_empty_passwords }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}ChallengeResponseAuthentication'
line: 'ChallengeResponseAuthentication {{ security_ssh_challenge_response_auth }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}GSSAPIAuthentication'
line: 'GSSAPIAuthentication {{ security_ssh_gss_api_auth }}'
- regexp: '{{ comment_re_prefix }}X11Forwarding'
line: 'X11Forwarding {{ security_ssh_x11_forwarding }}'
Ansible was my greatest discovery back then and still remains very much relevant today, not just in my newest cluster but also in my career.
USB 2.0 is at its core, a 480mbps half-duplex connection, enabling full speed communication in only one direction at any instant, effectively halving the bi-directional communication bandwidth to 240mbps. Ethernet on the other hand, is 100mbps full-duplex, allowing 100mbps bi-directional data transfer at any point in time.
| Operation | Read bandwidth | Write bandwidth |
|------------------------------|----------------|-----------------|
| Actual available bandwidth | 200Mbps | 200Mbps |
| Ethernet maximum utilization | -100Mbps | -100Mbps |
| USB typical utilization | -25Mbps | -25Mbps |
| **Available for SD Card** | **75Mbps** | **75Mbps** |