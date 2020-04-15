Building Analytics React Dashboard With Cube.js

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
@cubejs-client/core
, and recharts as a charts library. Then, you need to find the API token in the project settings. After getting and installing all needed “equipment,” you have to import them into your react component and apply the API token.
@cubejs-client/react
1 import { LineChart, Line, XAxis, YAxis } from 'recharts';
2 import cubejs from '@cubejs-client/core';
3 import { QueryRenderer } from '@cubejs-client/react';
4
5 const cubejsApi = cubejs(`api-token`);
<QueryRenderer
2 query={{
3 measures: ['Stories.count'],
4 dimensions: ['Stories.time.month']
5 }}
6 cubejsApi={cubejsApi}
7 render={({ resultSet }) => {
8 if (!resultSet) {
9 return 'Loading...';
10 }
11
12 return (
13 <LineChart data={resultSet.rawData()}>
14 <XAxis dataKey="Stories.time"/>
15 <YAxis/>
16 <Line type="monotone" dataKey="Stories.count" stroke="#8884d8"/>
17 </LineChart>
18 );
19 }}
20/>
is the component from the Cube.js library. Let’s split it on in props.
QueryRender
. There you can define what data to get from Cube.js.
query
because you can easily configure any query in Cube.js then export it in JSON format and paste it right into your
query
component.
QueryRender
gets a function that returns whatever you want. In our case, we want to return the chart with already received data. The best feature is that you can return the loader while you are receiving data. Another lovely feature is the ability to export query data in different formats, like CSV or xlsx, right from the Cube.js dashboard.
QueryRender