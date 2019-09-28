A DIY Guide to Building an Analytics Dashboard with Node, Express, and Cube.js

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Building Cube.js, an Open Source Analytics Framework
$ bin/mongorestore Your-Downloads-Folder/dump/twitter/tweets.bson
# Run from MongoDB directory
$ bin/mongod
# Run from MongoDB BI Connector directory
$ bin/mongosqld
# Install it if you don’t have it already
$ npm install express-generator -g
$ express --view=hbs express-analytics-dashboard
$ npm install --save @cubejs-backend/server-core @cubejs-backend/mongobi-driver dotenv
package to manage our credentials. Let’s create a
dotenv
file with the following credentials; we need them to tell Cube.js how to connect to Mongo.
.env
CUBEJS_DB_HOST=localhost
CUBEJS_DB_NAME=twitter
CUBEJS_DB_PORT=3307
CUBEJS_DB_TYPE=mongobi
CUBEJS_API_SECRET=SECRET
.
app.js
var CubejsServerCore = require('@cubejs-backend/server-core');
// ...
app.use('/', indexRouter);
require('dotenv').config();
CubejsServerCore.create().initApp(app);
// ...
file and mounted Cube.js into our Express app. By default, it’s mounted into the
.env
path namespace. But you can change it and a lot of other things by passing the configuration object to the
/cubejs-api/v1/
. We’ll keep the default settings for our tutorial.
CubejsServerCore.create()method
, with a
schema
file inside with the following content.
Tweets.js
cube(`Tweets`, {
sql: `select * from tweets`,
measures: {
count: {
type: `count`
},
favoriteCount: {
type: `sum`,
sql: `favorite_count`
},
retweetCount: {
type: `sum`,
sql: `retweet_count`
}
},
dimensions: {
location: {
type: `string`,
sql: `\`user.location\``
},
lang: {
type: `string`,
sql: `lang`
}
}
});
and
measures
as basic units to describe various analytics queries. This tutorial is a good place to get started with Cube.js Schema.
dimensions
$ npm install -g cubejs-cli
$ cubejs create -d mongobi -t serverless
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"
integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.2/Chart.bundle.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/numeral.js/2.0.6/numeral.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@cubejs-client/core@0.6.0/dist/cubejs-client-core.js"></script>
<div class="container" id="app">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-4">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title">Total Tweets</h5>
<div class="card-text">
<h3 id="total-tweets"></h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-4">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title">Total Retweets</h5>
<div class="card-text">
<h3 id="total-retweets"></h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-4">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title">Total Favorites</h5>
<div class="card-text">
<h3 id="total-favorites"></h3>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<br />
<br />
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title">Top Tweets Locations</h5>
<div class="card-text">
<canvas id="pie-chart"></canvas>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<h5 class="card-title">Most Popular Languages</h5>
<div class="card-text">
<canvas id="bar-chart"></canvas>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
var cubejsApi = cubejs(
'eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NTIzOTk5MjcsImV4cCI6MTU1MjQ4NjMyN30.SOO-A6GfGH7ar3EoeBb0cjj10BVxO3ffjvmqQziXIZA',
{ apiUrl: 'http://localhost:3000/cubejs-api/v1' }
);
var kpis = [
{ measure: "Tweets.count", element: "total-tweets" },
{ measure: "Tweets.retweetCount", element: "total-retweets" },
{ measure: "Tweets.favoriteCount", element: "total-favorites" }
];
kpis.forEach(kpi => {
cubejsApi.load({
measures: [kpi.measure]
}).then(resultSet => {
document.getElementById(kpi.element).textContent =
numeral(resultSet.totalRow()[kpi.measure]).format('0,0');
})
});
// A helper method to format data for Chart.js
// and add some nice colors
var chartJsData = function(resultSet) {
return {
datasets: [{
data: resultSet.series()[0].series.map(function(r) { return r.value }),
backgroundColor: [
'rgb(255, 99, 132)',
'rgb(255, 159, 64)',
'rgb(255, 205, 86)',
'rgb(75, 192, 192)',
'rgb(54, 162, 235)'
]
}],
labels: resultSet.categories().map(function(c) { return c.category })
}
}
cubejsApi.load({
measures: ["Tweets.count"],
dimensions: ["Tweets.location"],
filters: [
{
dimension: "Tweets.location",
operator: "notEquals",
values: [""]
}
],
limit: 5
}).then(resultSet => {
new Chart(document.getElementById("pie-chart"), {
type: 'pie',
data: chartJsData(resultSet)
})
});
cubejsApi.load({
measures: ["Tweets.count"],
dimensions: ["Tweets.lang"],
limit: 5
}).then(resultSet => {
new Chart(document.getElementById("bar-chart"), {
type: 'bar',
data: chartJsData(resultSet),
options: { legend: { display: false } }
})
});
</script>
$ npm start