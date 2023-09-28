Building an Efficient Waitlist App with Next.js and Xata
Too Long; Didn't ReadA waitlist application is used by agencies, companies, marketing campaign websites, and many more to collect user data from a website when a user fills in their email address. This strategy serves the purpose of remarketing or reminders before the launch.
In this post, you’ll learn how to use Xata to store data by integrating it into a Next.js app, a React full-stack application framework for building user interfaces. Also, this guide will show you how to create a new database (DB) in your Xata admin workspace.