Building Africa’s Digital Future: Interview with Startups of the Year 2024 Nominee, NAYAMAX

February 25th, 2025
NAYAMAX, a leading African e-commerce SaaS startup, is nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year 2024 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Our mission is to empower SMEs with digital tools, logistics solutions, and education to drive online business success. From OUCEST’s digital addressing to E-commerce Connect’s learning network, we’re building a holistic ecosystem for African entrepreneurs. Winning this award will help us scale and create more impact—vote now to support African innovation!

Hey Hackers!


NAYAMAX has been nominated in HackerNoon's Startups of The Year 2024  awards in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.


Please vote for us here ⬇️


Read more about us below to understand why we deserve your vote.

Meet NAYAMAX

NAYAMAX is a Burkina Faso-based startup transforming African e-commerce by providing accessible, powerful digital tools designed for SMEs. Through our SaaS platform (NAYAMAX), digital addressing solution (OUCEST), and educational community (E-commerce Connect), we enable African businesses to sell online, streamline logistics, and access essential knowledge and partnerships.

Our mission? To build an inclusive, structured, and thriving e-commerce ecosystem across Africa—one business at a time.


Building in Ouagadougou

As the capital and economic heart of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou provides a unique mix of opportunities and challenges for a tech-driven startup like NAYAMAX.


Advantages

A growing community of entrepreneurs and innovators, eager to embrace digital transformation.
Rising digital adoption and mobile money penetration, making online business more accessible than ever.


Obstacles

Poor logistics infrastructure, leading to 78% of delivery failuresdue to outdated addressing systems.
Low digital presence of SMEs70% of small businesses still lack an online storefront, limiting their reach and growth.
Lack of trust in online payments, with 60-70% of consumers wary of digital transactions due to fraud and weak regulation.


NAYAMAX exists to tackle these very challenges and empower local businesses to thrive in the digital space.

Breaking Away From the Pack

What makes NAYAMAX different from other e-commerce startups in Africa?


🚀 Not a Marketplace—A Complete Ecosystem: We don’t just connect buyers and sellers. We empower SMEs to build and own their digital businesses, giving them full control and better profitability.


📍OUCEST: Revolutionizing Logistics: Our innovative digital addressing system reduces delivery failures by providing accurate geolocation and address mapping solutions.


💳Seamless Integrated Payments: Every store created on NAYAMAX SaaS comes pre-integrated with local payment solutions like mobile money, card payments, and fintech services, ensuring smooth and secure transactions.


📢E-commerce Connect: A pan-African educational and networking initiative, helping SMEs access training, mentorship, and growth opportunities.


This holistic approach sets us apart—we’re not just building an e-commerce platform; we’re building an ecosystem.

Power to the People

Our goal is to drive real, lasting impact across Africa by:


Equipping SMEs with digital tools to launch and grow their businesses online.
Boosting local economies and creating jobsby helping businesses expand their market reach.
Building a strong community of entrepreneurs through E-commerce Connect, now present in 15 African countries and expanding fast.


NAYAMAX empowers businesses—and the people behind them—to thrive in the digital economy.

Crucial Milestone(s) for NAYAMAX

We’ve achieved key milestones that validate our vision and growth:

💰 Started with a $1,500 grant from the Tony Elumelu Foundation, then self-funded our expansion.
📍OUCEST adopted by a multinational in the cement industry to optimize logistics and supply chain management.
🌍15 E-commerce Connect chapters launched, with more on the way.
🤝Strategic partnership with BUYNXT, integrating AI-driven GreenReceipt technology into NAYAMAX SaaS for smarter business management.
🏆Multiple times recognized and distinguished in international competitions and international media.


These achievements prove that NAYAMAX is on the right track to revolutionize African e-commerce.

Taking on the Future

We’re just getting started. Our vision for the future includes:

🌍 Expanding E-commerce Connect to 25 African countries2028.
📈Onboarding 100,000 SMEs on NAYAMAX SaaS by 2030, giving them the tools to thrive in the digital space.
📦Scaling OUCEST as the go-to digital addressing solutionacross multiple African markets.
🤖Enhancing our platform with AI-powered business insights and digital receipts through BUYNXT’s GreenReceipt integration.

The future of African e-commerce is bright—and NAYAMAX is leading the way.

Why we decided to participate in HackerNoon's Startups of The Year awards

HackerNoon’s SOTY 2024 is an opportunity to showcase African innovation on a global stage. We believe that African entrepreneurs deserve world-class solutions, and NAYAMAX is committed to providing the tools, education, and ecosystem to make that happen.

Winning this award will help us amplify our impact and accelerate our mission of empowering African SMEs.

Final Thoughts

NAYAMAX is more than a startup—it’s a movement. By combining technology, education, and collaboration, we’re creating opportunities, boosting local economies, and empowering businesses to take charge of their digital future.

Your vote can help us reach even more entrepreneurs across Africa.


🗳️ Vote for NAYAMAX today! 👉 https://hackernoon.com/startups/africa/africa-burkina-faso?stup=66f320316ea4677e23de990b

Let’s build the future of African e-commerce, together. 🌍🚀

