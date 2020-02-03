Building a Simple Rest API with Go

Software Engineer at Central Tech based in Bangkok. University of Michigan Computer Science graduate
and add the following lines.
main.go
package main
import (
"log"
"net/http"
)
in the header of the main file of any executables. When compiling, that
package main
tells the Go compiler that the package should compile as an executable program rather than being built as a library.
package main
is used for importing packages into our program or another package. When importing packages, the Go compiler will look in the locations specified by the two environment variables:
import
where packages from the standard library shipped with Go are stored
$GOROOT
for fetched third-party or self-made packages.
$GOPATH
Note: Go by design does not allow declaration of unused import and will adamantly complain about it during compile time if any is found
allows us to log errors and other issues.
log
gives us HTTP client and server implementation for building the actual API
net/http
. Otherwise, if we'd implemented our handler as a type with a
http.HandleFunc
method, we'd use
ServeHTTP
.
http.Handle
Note: HTTP handlers are processes that runs in response to a request made to a web application. For more information, see its Wikipedia page
func apiResponse(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json")
w.Write([]byte(`{"message":"hello world!"}`))
}
func main() {
http.HandleFunc("/",apiResponse)
log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080",nil))
}
of type
w
assembles our HTTP server's responses, while
http.ResponseWriter
reads and parse the requests. Now to go through each line of the function:
r
writes the HTTP response code 200, indicating that the requested resource (the JSON response in our case) has been successfully fetched and is transmitted in the message body.
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
indicates the return type of the requested resource.
w.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json")
finally writes our response in the message body.
w.Write([]byte('{"message":"hello world!"}'))
function serves a special purpose in Go: it acts as the entry point of the executable programs. It does not take any argument nor return anything. And unlike some other languages, we do not need to explicitly call
main()
, as Go automatically calls the function when run.
main
call tells the HTTP package to handle all requests to the web root ("/") with our apiResponse function. It then calls
HandleFunc
, specifying that it should listen on port
http.ListenAndServe
on any interface.
8080
and navigate to
go run .
on our web browser, we should see something like this.
localhost:8080
function as such:
apiResponse
func apiResponse(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
// Set the return Content-Type as JSON like before
w.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json")
// Change the response depending on the method being requested
switch r.Method {
case "GET":
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "GET method requested"}`))
case "POST":
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusCreated)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "POST method requested"}`))
default:
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusNotFound)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "Can't find method requested"}`))
}
}
and start it once again, we should get different responses depending on the method we requested from our REST Client.
ctrl-c
should look something like:
main.go
package main
import (
"log"
"net/http"
)
func apiResponse(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
// Set the return Content-Type as JSON like before
w.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json")
// Change the response depending on the method being requested
switch r.Method {
case "GET":
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "GET method requested"}`))
case "POST":
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusCreated)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "POST method requested"}`))
default:
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusNotFound)a
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "Can't find method requested"}`))
}
}
func main() {
http.HandleFunc("/",apiResponse)
log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080",nil))
}
library in more detail, as well as using third-party router libraries such as gorillia/mux and go-chi/chi for more complex routings.
net/http