Building a Quadcopter-Components Explained: Diary of a Flying Car Engineer #2

Diary of a Flying Car Engineer #2

Incase you prefer watching a video showcasing the components via Assembly, please check out the Link below:

Note: For the Crazyflie, Airframe has the ESCs, Flight Computer and Airframe are all in built on the Airframe.

Airframe

It’s the chasis of our Quad.

Holds all the Motors and ESCs in place.

All of the components are mounted on it.

Ideal candidates are light enough to allow flights and Strong enough to endure crashes.

The material of choice here is Carbon Fibre.

Our Drone kit features a plastic airframe

Autopilot + Flight Controller

Note: The two are mentioned are as a combined unit for simplicity However have some significant technical different tasks. Autopilot controls the motors and Flight Controller-Flight execution.

Brains of the Drone.

Controls the Motors and executes the Flight plan.

Works based on readings from IMU and GPS.

Runs calculations under the hood that are required to control the ESCs

ESC

Electronic Speed Control

Used to interface between the Motors and Flight Controller

Directs the battery power and control between the two componenets

Battery

Powerhouse of the Drone, powers the complete machine.

Should be light enough to allow flight and powerful enough to allow a sustained flight for the flight duration.

We have a tiny LiPo battery for our kit.

LiPo is again the material of choice since it delivers all of the above factors.

Motors

Motors should be powerful enough to allow flying.

They should also be efficient enough to allow long durations of flight.

BLDC motors are featured in the bundle since they champion the above factors.

IMU

Inertial Measurement Unit.

As the name suggests, give various measurements of the changes in inertia.

In simpler terms, give the current orientation and heading of our Quad.

Propeller

Pull the Air Downwards (Tractors)

Act as Wings for Flights.

Should produce enough Thrust for our Flying needs.

Note: Pitch: The twist of the propellers-is the linear distance moved by the Propellers in one complete rotation.

Generally speaking, Thrust depends on the RPMs of motors.

Bigger propellers are more efficient.

Greater Pitch allow more manoeuvrability.

If you liked this article and want to chat, you can find me on twitter here

If you’re interested in a weekly reading list of Deep Learning, Computer Vision and Autonomous and Flying Tech, you can subscribe to my newsletter here