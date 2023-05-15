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Building A Log Analytics Solution 10 Times More Cost-Effective Than Elasticsearch

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byShirley H.@shirleyfromapachedoris

Apache Doris Developer Advocate

May 15th, 2023
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Shirley H.@shirleyfromapachedoris

Apache Doris Developer Advocate

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cloud#database#data-analytics#data-science#logs#elasticsearch#programming#software-engineering#open-source

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