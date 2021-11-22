Building a Custom Solution for Financial Analytics

A world's leading investment fund called for Intellectsoft to create a custom solution for financial analytics. The central purpose of this product is to provide accessible data analytics by pulling information from different sources together and providing a visual representation for results. The application also gives the green light to use a historical record for truly in-depth market research, management of data integrity, and consistent workflow for multiple users and different roles. Intellectsoft's software engineers decided to take a fully managed cloud service to meet rigorous enterprise-grade performance, security, and compliance requirements.