How To Build a Chat Application using Libp2p [A Step By Step Guide]

How do you build a network which is so resilient, so that it could even survive a NUCLEAR WAR?
# create a directory for the project and `cd` into it
$ mkdir -p hello-libp2p/src
$ cd hello-libp2p
# make it a git repository
$ git init .
Initialized empty Git repository in /home/vasa/Desktop/simpleaswater/libp2p/.git/
# make it an npm project
$ npm init -y
Similarly, when we build a networking stack(toolbox) for our application, we only need a few protocols & modules(wrenches). So, we should be able to select what protocols and modules we want to use and use them independently.
Since, we’re here to learn how libp2p works, we’re going to start from scratch and define our own bundle. We’ll start with a very simple bundle and add features as we need them.
$ npm install libp2p@^0.26.2 libp2p-tcp@^0.13.2 @nodeutils/defaults-deep@^1.1.0 --save
Instead, you’d depend on your bundle, which would, in turn, depend on libp2p and whatever modules (transports, etc) you might need.
const Libp2p = require('libp2p')
const TCP = require('libp2p-tcp')
const defaultsDeep = require('@nodeutils/defaults-deep')
const DEFAULT_OPTS = {
modules: {
transport: [
TCP
]
}
}
class P2PNode extends Libp2p {
constructor (opts) {
super(defaultsDeep(opts, DEFAULT_OPTS))
}
}
module.exports = P2PNode
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, peerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
const peerInfo = new PeerInfo(peerId)
peerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
const nodeListener = new Node({ peerInfo })
})
$ mkdir ids
$ touch moonId.json; touch earthId.json
{
"id": "QmcrQZ6RJdpYuGvZqD5QEHAv6qX4BrQLJLQPQUrTrzdcgm",
"privKey": "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",
"pubKey": "CAASpgIwggEiMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4IBDwAwggEKAoIBAQDLZZcGcbe4urMBVlcHgN0fpBymY+xcr14ewvamG70QZODJ1h9sljlExZ7byLiqRB3SjGbfpZ1FweznwNxWtWpjHkQjTVXeoM4EEgDSNO/Cg7KNlU0EJvgPJXeEPycAZX9qASbVJ6EECQ40VR/7+SuSqsdL1hrmG1phpIju+D64gLyWpw9WEALfzMpH5I/KvdYDW3N4g6zOD2mZNp5y1gHeXINHWzMF596O72/6cxwyiXV1eJ000k1NVnUyrPjXtqWdVLRk5IU1LFpoQoXZU5X1hKj1a2qt/lZfH5eOrF/ramHcwhrYYw1txf8JHXWO/bbNnyemTHAvutZpTNrsWATfAgMBAAE="
}
Here, we're generating a new PeerInfo object for our peer using ids/moonId.json. This will generate a new PeerId containing the cryptographic key pair that we added in moonId.json.
$ npm i chalk node-emoji --save-dev
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
const chalk = require('chalk');
const emoji = require('node-emoji')
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, peerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
const peerInfo = new PeerInfo(peerId)
peerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
const nodeListener = new Node({ peerInfo })
nodeListener.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log(emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon ready '),
emoji.get('headphones'), chalk.blue(' Listening on: '));
peerInfo.multiaddrs.forEach((ma) => {
console.log(ma.toString() + '/p2p/' + peerId.toB58String())
})
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon trying to connect with Earth '),
emoji.get('large_blue_circle'));
})
})
$ npm install --save libp2p-mplex@^0.8.5 libp2p-secio@^0.11.1
const Multiplex = require('libp2p-mplex')
const SECIO = require('libp2p-secio')
const DEFAULT_OPTS = {
modules: {
transport: [
TCP
],
connEncryption: [
SECIO
],
streamMuxer: [
Multiplex
]
}
}
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
const async = require('async')
const chalk = require('chalk');
const emoji = require('node-emoji')
let moonPeerId
async.parallel([
(callback) => {
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/earthId'), (err, earthPeerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
callback(null, earthPeerId)
})
},
(callback) => {
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, moonPeerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
callback(null, moonPeerId)
})
}
], (err, ids) => {
if (err) throw err
const earthPeerInfo = new PeerInfo(ids[0])
earthPeerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/0')
const nodeDialer = new Node({ peerInfo: earthPeerInfo })
const moonPeerInfo = new PeerInfo(ids[1])
moonPeerId = ids[1]
moonPeerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
nodeDialer.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log(emoji.get('large_blue_circle'), chalk.blue(' Earth Ready '),
emoji.get('headphones'), chalk.blue(' Listening on: '));
nodeDialer.dialProtocol(moonPeerInfo, '/chat/1.0.0', (err, conn) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('large_blue_circle'),
chalk.blue(' Earth dialed to Moon on protocol: /chat/1.0.0'));
console.log(`${emoji.get('incoming_envelope')}
${chalk.bold(`Type a message and press enter. See what happens...`)}`)
})
})
})
{
"id": "Qma3GsJmB47xYuyahPZPSadh1avvxfyYQwk8R3UnFrQ6aP",
"privKey": "CAASpwkwggSjAgEAAoIBAQCaNSDOjPz6T8HZsf7LDpxiQRiN2OjeyIHUS05p8QWOr3EFUCFsC31R4moihE5HN+FxNalUyyFZU//yjf1pdnlMJqrVByJSMa+y2y4x2FucpoCAO97Tx+iWzwlZ2UXEUXM1Y81mhPbeWXy+wP2xElTgIER0Tsn/thoA0SD2u9wJuVvM7dB7cBcHYmqV6JH+KWCedRTum6O1BssqP/4Lbm2+rkrbZ4+oVRoU2DRLoFhKqwqLtylrbuj4XOI3XykMXV5+uQXz1JzubNOB9lsc6K+eRC+w8hhhDuFMgzkZ4qomCnx3uhO67KaICd8yqqBa6PJ/+fBM5Xk4hjyR40bwcf41AgMBAAECggEAZnrCJ6IYiLyyRdr9SbKXCNDb4YByGYPEi/HT1aHgIJfFE1PSMjxcdytxfyjP4JJpVtPjiT9JFVU2ddoYu5qJN6tGwjVwgJEWg1UXmPaAw1T/drjS94kVsAs82qICtFmwp52Apg3dBZ0Qwq/8qE1XbG7lLyohIbfCBiL0tiPYMfkcsN9gnFT/kFCX0LVs2pa9fHCRMY9rqCc4/rWJa1w8sMuQ23y4lDaxKF9OZVvOHFQkbBDrkquWHE4r55fchCz/rJklkPJUNENuncBRu0/2X+p4IKFD1DnttXNwb8j4LPiSlLro1T0hiUr5gO2QmdYwXFF63Q3mjQy0+5I4eNbjjQKBgQDZvZy3gUKS/nQNkYfq9za80uLbIj/cWbO+ZZjXCsj0fNIcQFJcKMBoA7DjJvu2S/lf86/41YHkPdmrLAEQAkJ+5BBNOycjYK9minTEjIMMmZDTXXugZ62wnU6F46uLkgEChTqEP57Y6xwwV+JaEDFEsW5N1eE9lEVX9nGIr4phMwKBgQC1TazLuEt1WBx/iUT83ita7obXqoKNzwsS/MWfY2innzYZKDOqeSYZzLtt9uTtp4X4uLyPbYs0qFYhXLsUYMoGHNN8+NdjoyxCjQRJRBkMtaNR0lc5lVDWl3bTuJovjFCgAr9uqJrmI5OHcCIk/cDpdWb3nWaMihVlePmiTcTy9wKBgQCU0u7c1jKkudqks4XM6a+2HAYGdUBk4cLjLhnrUWnNAcuyl5wzdX8dGPi8KZb+IKuQE8WBNJ2VXVj7kBYh1QmSJVunDflQSvNYCOaKuOeRoxzD+y9Wkca74qkbBmPn/6FFEb7PSZTO+tPHjyodGNgz9XpJJRjQuBk1aDJtlF3m1QKBgE5SAr5ym65SZOU3UGUIOKRsfDW4Q/OsqDUImvpywCgBICaX9lHDShFFHwau7FA52ScL7vDquoMB4UtCOtLfyQYA9995w9oYCCurrVlVIJkb8jSLcADBHw3EmqF1kq3NqJqm9TmBfoDCh52vdCCUufxgKh33kfBOSlXuf7B8dgMbAoGAZ3r0/mBQX6S+s5+xCETMTSNv7TQzxgtURIpVs+ZVr2cMhWhiv+n0Omab9X9Z50se8cWl5lkvx8vn3D/XHHIPrMF6qk7RAXtvReb+PeitNvm0odqjFv0J2qki6fDs0HKwq4kojAXI1Md8Th0eobNjsy21fEEJT7uKMJdovI/SErI=",
"pubKey": "CAASpgIwggEiMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4IBDwAwggEKAoIBAQCaNSDOjPz6T8HZsf7LDpxiQRiN2OjeyIHUS05p8QWOr3EFUCFsC31R4moihE5HN+FxNalUyyFZU//yjf1pdnlMJqrVByJSMa+y2y4x2FucpoCAO97Tx+iWzwlZ2UXEUXM1Y81mhPbeWXy+wP2xElTgIER0Tsn/thoA0SD2u9wJuVvM7dB7cBcHYmqV6JH+KWCedRTum6O1BssqP/4Lbm2+rkrbZ4+oVRoU2DRLoFhKqwqLtylrbuj4XOI3XykMXV5+uQXz1JzubNOB9lsc6K+eRC+w8hhhDuFMgzkZ4qomCnx3uhO67KaICd8yqqBa6PJ/+fBM5Xk4hjyR40bwcf41AgMBAAE="
}
$ npm i pull-stream@^3.6.9 pull-pushable --save
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
const pull = require('pull-stream')
const Pushable = require('pull-pushable')
const p = Pushable()
const chalk = require('chalk');
const emoji = require('node-emoji')
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, peerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
const peerInfo = new PeerInfo(peerId)
peerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
const nodeListener = new Node({ peerInfo })
nodeListener.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
nodeListener.on('peer:connect', (peerInfo) => {
console.log(emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon found Earth '),
emoji.get('large_blue_circle'),
chalk.blue(` on: ${peerInfo.id.toB58String()}`));
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('moon'),
chalk.green(' Moon waiting for message from Earth ')
+ emoji.get('large_blue_circle'))
})
nodeListener.handle('/chat/1.0.0', (protocol, conn) => {
pull(
p,
conn
)
pull(
conn,
pull.map((data) => {
return data.toString('utf8').replace('\n', '')
}),
pull.drain(console.log)
)
})
console.log(emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon ready '),
emoji.get('headphones'), chalk.blue(' Listening on: '));
peerInfo.multiaddrs.forEach((ma) => {
console.log(ma.toString() + '/p2p/' + peerId.toB58String())
})
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('moon'),
chalk.blue(' Moon trying to connect with Earth '),
emoji.get('large_blue_circle'));
})
})
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
const pull = require('pull-stream')
const Pushable = require('pull-pushable')
const p = Pushable()
const chalk = require('chalk');
const emoji = require('node-emoji')
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, peerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
const peerInfo = new PeerInfo(peerId)
peerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
const nodeListener = new Node({ peerInfo })
nodeListener.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
nodeListener.on('peer:connect', (peerInfo) => {
console.log(emoji.get('moon'),
chalk.blue(' Moon found Earth '),
emoji.get('large_blue_circle'),
chalk.blue(` on: ${peerInfo.id.toB58String()}`));
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('moon'),
chalk.green(' Moon waiting for message from Earth ')
+ emoji.get('large_blue_circle'))
})
nodeListener.handle('/chat/1.0.0', (protocol, conn) => {
pull(
p,
conn
)
pull(
conn,
pull.map((data) => {
return data.toString('utf8').replace('\n', '')
}),
pull.drain(console.log)
)
process.stdin.setEncoding('utf8')
process.openStdin().on('data', (chunk) => {
var data = `${chalk.blue("Message received from Moon: ")}\n\n`
+ chunk.toString() + `\n${emoji.get('incoming_envelope')}
${chalk.blue(" Send message from Earth:")}`
p.push(data)
})
})
console.log(emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon ready '),
emoji.get('headphones'), chalk.blue(' Listening on: '));
peerInfo.multiaddrs.forEach((ma) => {
console.log(ma.toString() + '/p2p/' + peerId.toB58String())
})
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('moon'), chalk.blue(' Moon trying to connect with Earth '),
emoji.get('large_blue_circle'));
})
})
'use strict'
/* eslint-disable no-console */
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('./libp2p_bundle')
const pull = require('pull-stream')
const async = require('async')
const chalk = require('chalk');
const emoji = require('node-emoji')
const Pushable = require('pull-pushable')
const p = Pushable()
let moonPeerId
async.parallel([
(callback) => {
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/earthId'), (err, earthPeerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
callback(null, earthPeerId)
})
},
(callback) => {
PeerId.createFromJSON(require('./ids/moonId'), (err, moonPeerId) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
callback(null, moonPeerId)
})
}
], (err, ids) => {
if (err) throw err
const earthPeerInfo = new PeerInfo(ids[0])
earthPeerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/0')
const nodeDialer = new Node({ peerInfo: earthPeerInfo })
const moonPeerInfo = new PeerInfo(ids[1])
moonPeerId = ids[1]
moonPeerInfo.multiaddrs.add('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/10333')
nodeDialer.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log(emoji.get('large_blue_circle'), chalk.blue(' Earth Ready '),
emoji.get('headphones'), chalk.blue(' Listening on: '));
nodeDialer.dialProtocol(moonPeerInfo, '/chat/1.0.0', (err, conn) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log('\n' + emoji.get('large_blue_circle'),
chalk.blue(' Earth dialed to Moon on protocol: /chat/1.0.0'));
console.log(`${emoji.get('incoming_envelope')}
${chalk.bold(`Type a message and press enter. See what happens...`)}`)
// Write operation. Data sent as a buffer
pull(
p,
conn
)
// Sink, data converted from buffer to utf8 string
pull(
conn,
pull.map((data) => {
return data.toString('utf8').replace('\n', '')
}),
pull.drain(console.log)
)
process.stdin.setEncoding('utf8')
process.openStdin().on('data', (chunk) => {
var data = chunk.toString()
var data = `${chalk.blue("Message received from Earth: ")}\n\n`
+ chunk.toString() + `\n${emoji.get('incoming_envelope')}
${chalk.blue(" Send message from Moon:")}`
p.push(data)
})
})
})
})