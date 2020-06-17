Building A Blockchain in Rust & Substrate: [A Step-by-Step Guide for Developers]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Building data privacy @Paritytech. Formerly @gojekindonesia @IDEO @Stanford. Rusty dev
# On Windows, download and run rustup-init.exe from https://rustup.rs instead
# On Macs:
curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
rustup update nightly
rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown —toolchain nightly
rustup update stable
cargo install —git https://github.com/alexcrichton/wasm-gc
git clone https://github.com/substrate-developer-hub/utxo-workshop.git
git fetch origin workshop:workshop
git checkout workshop
# [Optional] Once step 1 installations are completed
# Run the following commands to shorten future build time
cd /project_base_directory
cargo test -p utxo-runtime
branch (as a cheat), so make sure you check out the
master
branch to start from scratch!
workshop
field, Alice provides her signature.
sigscript
cargo check -p utxo-runtime
# Don’t worry if this takes a while, just let it run!
# You should see a few warnings but no breaking errors
subdirectory, which houses the blockchain runtime. Then, open up
Runtime
file, which is where you’ll build most of your Bitcoin UTXO logic.
utxo.rs
/// Single transaction to be dispatched
#[cfg_attr(feature = "std", derive(Serialize, Deserialize))]
#[derive(PartialEq, Eq, PartialOrd, Ord, Default, Clone, Encode, Decode, Hash, Debug)]
pub struct Transaction {
/// UTXOs to be used as inputs for current transaction
pub inputs: Vec<TransactionInput>,
/// UTXOs to be created as a result of current transaction dispatch
pub outputs: Vec<TransactionOutput>,
}
/// Single transaction input that refers to one UTXO
#[cfg_attr(feature = "std", derive(Serialize, Deserialize))]
#[derive(PartialEq, Eq, PartialOrd, Ord, Default, Clone, Encode, Decode, Hash, Debug)]
pub struct TransactionInput {
/// Reference to an UTXO to be spent
pub outpoint: H256,
/// Proof that transaction owner is authorized to spend referred UTXO &
/// that the entire transaction is untampered
pub sigscript: H512,
}
/// Single transaction output to create upon transaction dispatch
#[cfg_attr(feature = "std", derive(Serialize, Deserialize))]
#[derive(PartialEq, Eq, PartialOrd, Ord, Default, Clone, Encode, Decode, Hash, Debug)]
pub struct TransactionOutput {
/// Value associated with this output
pub value: Value,
/// Public key associated with this output. In order to spend this output
/// owner must provide a proof by hashing the whole `Transaction` and
/// signing it with a corresponding private key.
pub pubkey: H256,
}
. You'll be storing a hashmap of 256bit pointers to UTXOs as the key, and the UTXO struct itself as the value. Implement the following:
decl_storage
decl_storage! {
trait Store for Module<T: Trait> as Utxo {
/// All valid unspent transaction outputs are stored in this map.
/// Initial set of UTXO is populated from the list stored in genesis.
UtxoStore build(|config: &GenesisConfig| {
config.genesis_utxos
.iter()
.cloned()
.map(|u| (BlakeTwo256::hash_of(&u), u))
.collect::<Vec<_>>()
}): map H256 => Option<TransactionOutput>;
/// Total reward value to be redistributed among authorities.
/// It is accumulated from transactions during block execution
/// and then dispersed to validators on block finalization.
pub RewardTotal get(reward_total): Value;
}
add_extra_genesis {
config(genesis_utxos): Vec<TransactionOutput>;
}
}
function:
spend
// External functions: callable by the end user
decl_module! {
pub struct Module<T: Trait> for enum Call where origin: T::Origin {
fn deposit_event() = default;
/// Dispatch a single transaction and update UTXO set accordingly
pub fn spend(_origin, transaction: Transaction) -> DispatchResult {
// TransactionValidity{}
let transaction_validity = Self::validate_transaction(&transaction)?;
Self::update_storage(&transaction, transaction_validity.priority as u128)?;
Self::deposit_event(Event::TransactionSuccess(transaction));
Ok(())
}
}
event type.
TransactionSuccess
decl_event!(
pub enum Event {
/// Transaction was executed successfully
TransactionSuccess(Transaction),
}
);
function to ensure these security checks.
validate_transaction
// "Internal" functions, callable by code.
impl<T: Trait> Module<T> {
pub fn validate_transaction(transaction: &Transaction) -> Result<ValidTransaction, &'static str> {
// Check basic requirements
ensure!(!transaction.inputs.is_empty(), "no inputs");
ensure!(!transaction.outputs.is_empty(), "no outputs");
{
let input_set: BTreeMap<_, ()> =transaction.inputs.iter().map(|input| (input, ())).collect();
ensure!(input_set.len() == transaction.inputs.len(), "each input must only be used once");
}
{
let output_set: BTreeMap<_, ()> = transaction.outputs.iter().map(|output| (output, ())).collect();
ensure!(output_set.len() == transaction.outputs.len(), "each output must be defined only once");
}
let mut total_input: Value = 0;
let mut total_output: Value = 0;
let mut output_index: u64 = 0;
let simple_transaction = Self::get_simple_transaction(transaction);
// Variables sent to transaction pool
let mut missing_utxos = Vec::new();
let mut new_utxos = Vec::new();
let mut reward = 0;
// Check that inputs are valid
for input in transaction.inputs.iter() {
if let Some(input_utxo) = <UtxoStore>::get(&input.outpoint) {
ensure!(sp_io::crypto::sr25519_verify(
&Signature::from_raw(*input.sigscript.as_fixed_bytes()),
&simple_transaction,
&Public::from_h256(input_utxo.pubkey)
), "signature must be valid" );
total_input = total_input.checked_add(input_utxo.value).ok_or("input value overflow")?;
} else {
missing_utxos.push(input.outpoint.clone().as_fixed_bytes().to_vec());
}
}
// Check that outputs are valid
for output in transaction.outputs.iter() {
ensure!(output.value > 0, "output value must be nonzero");
let hash = BlakeTwo256::hash_of(&(&transaction.encode(), output_index));
output_index = output_index.checked_add(1).ok_or("output index overflow")?;
ensure!(!<UtxoStore>::exists(hash), "output already exists");
total_output = total_output.checked_add(output.value).ok_or("output value overflow")?;
new_utxos.push(hash.as_fixed_bytes().to_vec());
}
// If no race condition, check the math
if missing_utxos.is_empty() {
ensure!( total_input >= total_output, "output value must not exceed input value");
reward = total_input.checked_sub(total_output).ok_or("reward underflow")?;
}
// Returns transaction details
Ok(ValidTransaction {
requires: missing_utxos,
provides: new_utxos,
priority: reward as u64,
longevity: TransactionLongevity::max_value(),
propagate: true,
})
}
}
scope, do the following:
impl<T: Trait> Module<T>
/// Update storage to reflect changes made by transaction
/// Where each utxo key is a hash of the entire transaction and its order in the TransactionOutputs vector
fn update_storage(transaction: &Transaction, reward: Value) -> DispatchResult {
// Calculate new reward total
let new_total = <RewardTotal>::get()
.checked_add(reward)
.ok_or("Reward overflow")?;
<RewardTotal>::put(new_total);
// Removing spent UTXOs
for input in &transaction.inputs {
<UtxoStore>::remove(input.outpoint);
}
let mut index: u64 = 0;
for output in &transaction.outputs {
let hash = BlakeTwo256::hash_of(&(&transaction.encode(), index));
index = index.checked_add(1).ok_or("output index overflow")?;
<UtxoStore>::insert(hash, output);
}
Ok(())
}
:
get_simple_transaction
// Strips a transaction of its Signature fields by replacing value with ZERO-initialized fixed hash.
pub fn get_simple_transaction(transaction: &Transaction) -> Vec<u8> {//&'a [u8] {
let mut trx = transaction.clone();
for input in trx.inputs.iter_mut() {
input.sigscript = H512::zero();
}
trx.encode()
}
// This function basically just builds a genesis storage key/value store according to our desired mockup.
// We start each test by giving Alice 100 utxo to start with.
fn new_test_ext() -> sp_io::TestExternalities {
let keystore = KeyStore::new(); // a key storage to store new key pairs during testing
let alice_pub_key = keystore.write().sr25519_generate_new(SR25519, Some(ALICE_PHRASE)).unwrap();
let mut t = system::GenesisConfig::default()
.build_storage::<Test>()
.unwrap();
t.top.extend(
GenesisConfig {
genesis_utxos: vec![
TransactionOutput {
value: 100,
pubkey: H256::from(alice_pub_key),
}
],
..Default::default()
}
.build_storage()
.unwrap()
.top,
);
// Print the values to get GENESIS_UTXO
let mut ext = sp_io::TestExternalities::from(t);
ext.register_extension(KeystoreExt(keystore));
ext
}
. We simply start each test by giving Alice a UTXO of value 100 to start spending.
decl_storage
#[test]
fn test_simple_transaction() {
new_test_ext().execute_with(|| {
let alice_pub_key = sp_io::crypto::sr25519_public_keys(SR25519)[0];
// Alice wants to send herself a new utxo of value 50.
let mut transaction = Transaction {
inputs: vec![TransactionInput {
outpoint: H256::from(GENESIS_UTXO),
sigscript: H512::zero(),
}],
outputs: vec![TransactionOutput {
value: 50,
pubkey: H256::from(alice_pub_key),
}],
};
let alice_signature = sp_io::crypto::sr25519_sign(SR25519, &alice_pub_key, &transaction.encode()).unwrap();
transaction.inputs[0].sigscript = H512::from(alice_signature);
let new_utxo_hash = BlakeTwo256::hash_of(&(&transaction.encode(), 0 as u64));
assert_ok!(Utxo::spend(Origin::signed(0), transaction));
assert!(!UtxoStore::exists(H256::from(GENESIS_UTXO)));
assert!(UtxoStore::exists(new_utxo_hash));
assert_eq!(50, UtxoStore::get(new_utxo_hash).unwrap().value);
});
}
// need to manually import this crate since its no include by default
use hex_literal::hex;
const ALICE_PHRASE: &str = "news slush supreme milk chapter athlete soap sausage put clutch what kitten";
const GENESIS_UTXO: [u8; 32] = hex!("79eabcbd5ef6e958c6a7851b36da07691c19bda1835a08f875aa286911800999");
cargo test -p utxo-runtime
trait as follows:
runtime_api::TaggedTransactionQueue
impl sp_transaction_pool::runtime_api::TaggedTransactionQueue<Block> for Runtime {
fn validate_transaction(tx: <Block as BlockT>::Extrinsic) -> TransactionValidity {
// Extrinsics representing UTXO transaction need some special handling
if let Some(&utxo::Call::spend(ref transaction)) = IsSubType::<utxo::Module<Runtime>, Runtime>::is_sub_type(&tx.function) {
match <utxo::Module<Runtime>>::validate_transaction(&transaction) {
// Transaction verification failed
Err(e) => {
sp_runtime::print(e);
return Err(TransactionValidityError::Invalid(InvalidTransaction::Custom(1)));
}
// Race condition, or Transaction is good to go
Ok(tv) => { return Ok(tv); }
}
}
// Fall back to default logic for non UTXO::execute extrinsics
Executive::validate_transaction(tx)
}
}
subdirectory now, and find the
src
file.
chain_spec.rs
function, append the following configuration to set-up your testnet with seed data / UTXOs.
testnet_genesis
// Dev mode genesis setup
fn testnet_genesis(
initial_authorities: Vec<(AuraId, GrandpaId)>,
root_key: AccountId,
endowed_accounts: Vec<AccountId>,
endowed_utxos: Vec<sr25519::Public>,
_enable_println: bool) -> GenesisConfig
{
GenesisConfig {
system: Some(SystemConfig {
code: WASM_BINARY.to_vec(),
changes_trie_config: Default::default(),
}),
...
utxo: Some(utxo::GenesisConfig {
genesis_utxos: endowed_utxos
.iter()
.map(|x|
utxo::TransactionOutput {
value: 100 as utxo::Value,
pubkey: H256::from_slice(x.as_slice()),
})
.collect()
}),
}
}
, make sure to also include the genesis set of public keys that should own these UTXOs.
fn load
// Genesis set of pubkeys that own UTXOs
vec![
get_from_seed::<sr25519::Public>("Alice"),
get_from_seed::<sr25519::Public>("Bob"),
],
# Initialize your Wasm Build environment:
./scripts/init.sh
# Build Wasm and native code:
cargo build --release
./target/release/utxo-workshop --dev
# If you already modified state, run this to purge the chain
./target/release/utxo-workshop purge-chain --dev