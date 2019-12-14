How You Can Build TARS using Python: Virtual Assistant From Scratch

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Doing extravehicular activity on Dev Space | Mainly focused on Python🐍 and ML🤖 but love React also
mkdir TARS
cd TARS
virtualenv venv
. venv/bin/activate
pip3 install gTTS SpeechRecognition PyAudio pygame
import re
import webbrowser
if 'open google' in command:
#matching command to check it is available
reg_ex = re.search('open google (.*)', command)
url = 'https://www.google.com/'
if reg_ex:
subgoogle = reg_ex.group(1)
url = url + 'r/' + subreddit
webbrowser.open(url)
print('Done!')
pip3 install selenium
from selenium import webdriver
from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys
if 'open google and search' in command:
reg_ex = re.search('open google and search (.*)', command)
search_for = command.split("search",1)[1]
url = 'https://www.google.com/'
if reg_ex:
subgoogle = reg_ex.group(1)
url = url + 'r/' + subgoogle
talk('Okay!')
driver = webdriver.Firefox(executable_path='/path/to/geckodriver') #depends which web browser you are using
driver.get('http://www.google.com')
search = driver.find_element_by_name('q') # finds search
search.send_keys(str(search_for)) #sends search keys
search.send_keys(Keys.RETURN) #hits enter
import smtplib
elif 'email' or 'gmail' in command:
talk('What is the subject?')
time.sleep(3)
subject = myCommand()
talk('What should I say?')
time.sleep(3)
message = myCommand()
content = 'Subject: {}\n\n{}'.format(subject, message)
#init gmail SMTP
mail = smtplib.SMTP('smtp.gmail.com', 587)
#identify to server
mail.ehlo()
#encrypt session
mail.starttls()
#login
mail.login('your_gmail', 'your_gmail_password')
#send message
mail.sendmail('FROM', 'TO', content)
#end mail connection
mail.close()
talk('Email sent.')
pip install beautifulsoup4
import bs4
import requests
elif 'wikipedia' in command:
reg_ex = re.search('search in wikipedia (.+)', command)
if reg_ex:
query = command.split()
response = requests.get("https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/" + query[3])
if response is not None:
html = bs4.BeautifulSoup(response.text, 'html.parser')
title = html.select("#firstHeading")[0].text
paragraphs = html.select("p")
for para in paragraphs:
print (para.text)
intro = '\n'.join([ para.text for para in paragraphs[0:5]])
print (intro)
mp3name = 'speech.mp3'
language = 'en'
myobj = gTTS(text=intro, lang=language, slow=False)
myobj.save(mp3name)
mixer.init()
mixer.music.load("speech.mp3")
mixer.music.play()
elif 'stop' in command:
mixer.music.stop()
import urllib.request #used to make requests
import urllib.parse #used to parse values into the url
elif 'youtube' in command:
talk('Ok!')
reg_ex = re.search('youtube (.+)', command)
if reg_ex:
domain = command.split("youtube",1)[1]
query_string = urllib.parse.urlencode({"search_query" : domain})
html_content = urllib.request.urlopen("http://www.youtube.com/results?" + query_string)
search_results = re.findall(r'href=\"\/watch\?v=(.{11})', html_content.read().decode()) # finds all links in search result
webbrowser.open("http://www.youtube.com/watch?v={}".format(search_results[0]))
pass
from gtts import gTTS
import speech_recognition as sr
import re
import time
import webbrowser
import random
from selenium import webdriver
from selenium.webdriver.common.keys import Keys
import smtplib
import requests
from pygame import mixer
import urllib.request
import urllib.parse
import bs4
def talk(audio):
"speaks audio passed as argument"
print(audio)
for line in audio.splitlines():
text_to_speech = gTTS(text=audio, lang='en-uk')
text_to_speech.save('audio.mp3')
mixer.init()
mixer.music.load("audio.mp3")
mixer.music.play()
def myCommand():
"listens for commands"
#Initialize the recognizer
#The primary purpose of a Recognizer instance is, of course, to recognize speech.
r = sr.Recognizer()
with sr.Microphone() as source:
print('TARS is Ready...')
r.pause_threshold = 1
#wait for a second to let the recognizer adjust the
#energy threshold based on the surrounding noise level
r.adjust_for_ambient_noise(source, duration=1)
#listens for the user's input
audio = r.listen(source)
print('analyzing...')
try:
command = r.recognize_google(audio).lower()
print('You said: ' + command + '\n')
time.sleep(2)
#loop back to continue to listen for commands if unrecognizable speech is received
except sr.UnknownValueError:
print('Your last command couldn\'t be heard')
command = myCommand();
return command
def tars(command):
errors=[
"I don't know what you mean",
"Excuse me?",
"Can you repeat it please?",
]
"if statements for executing commands"
# Search on Google
if 'open google and search' in command:
reg_ex = re.search('open google and search (.*)', command)
search_for = command.split("search",1)[1]
print(search_for)
url = 'https://www.google.com/'
if reg_ex:
subgoogle = reg_ex.group(1)
url = url + 'r/' + subgoogle
talk('Okay!')
driver = webdriver.Firefox(executable_path='/home/coderasha/Desktop/geckodriver')
driver.get('http://www.google.com')
search = driver.find_element_by_name('q')
search.send_keys(str(search_for))
search.send_keys(Keys.RETURN) # hit return after you enter search text
#Send Email
elif 'email' in command:
talk('What is the subject?')
time.sleep(3)
subject = myCommand()
talk('What should I say?')
message = myCommand()
content = 'Subject: {}\n\n{}'.format(subject, message)
#init gmail SMTP
mail = smtplib.SMTP('smtp.gmail.com', 587)
#identify to server
mail.ehlo()
#encrypt session
mail.starttls()
#login
mail.login('your_mail', 'your_mail_password')
#send message
mail.sendmail('FROM', 'TO', content)
#end mail connection
mail.close()
talk('Email sent.')
# search in wikipedia (e.g. Can you search in wikipedia apples)
elif 'wikipedia' in command:
reg_ex = re.search('wikipedia (.+)', command)
if reg_ex:
query = command.split("wikipedia",1)[1]
response = requests.get("https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/" + query)
if response is not None:
html = bs4.BeautifulSoup(response.text, 'html.parser')
title = html.select("#firstHeading")[0].text
paragraphs = html.select("p")
for para in paragraphs:
print (para.text)
intro = '\n'.join([ para.text for para in paragraphs[0:3]])
print (intro)
mp3name = 'speech.mp3'
language = 'en'
myobj = gTTS(text=intro, lang=language, slow=False)
myobj.save(mp3name)
mixer.init()
mixer.music.load("speech.mp3")
while mixer.music.play()
elif 'stop' in command:
mixer.music.stop()
# Search videos on Youtube and play (e.g. Search in youtube believer)
elif 'youtube' in command:
talk('Ok!')
reg_ex = re.search('youtube (.+)', command)
if reg_ex:
domain = command.split("youtube",1)[1]
query_string = urllib.parse.urlencode({"search_query" : domain})
html_content = urllib.request.urlopen("http://www.youtube.com/results?" + query_string)
search_results = re.findall(r'href=\"\/watch\?v=(.{11})', html_content.read().decode())
#print("http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=" + search_results[0])
webbrowser.open("http://www.youtube.com/watch?v={}".format(search_results[0]))
pass
elif 'hello' in command:
talk('Hello! I am TARS. How can I help you?')
time.sleep(3)
elif 'who are you' in command:
talk('I am one of four former U.S. Marine Corps tactical robots')
time.sleep(3)
else:
error = random.choice(errors)
talk(error)
time.sleep(3)
talk('TARS activated!')
#loop to continue executing multiple commands
while True:
time.sleep(4)
tars(myCommand())