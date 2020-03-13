Build an Appointment Scheduler Using React, Twilio and Cosmic JS

CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS
object type with the specified metafields. Then, we'll create a
Appointments
object type with no default metafields and a Siteobject in which we'll define object-specific metafields.
Configs
and
email
will be the user's metadata — we'll use their name as the Appointment object's title.
phone
will hold the appointment date in
Date
format and
YYYY-DD-MM
will be how many hours away the appointment is from 9AM.
slot
object to define details about the app that we want to be able to change on the fly, rather than having to redeploy for.
Config
appointment-scheduler
|
|--dist
|--src
|. |--Components
|. |. |--App.js
|. |--index.html
|. |--index.js
|--.babelrc
|--.gitignore
|--package.json
|--webpack.config.js
<!-- ./src/index.html -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto" rel="stylesheet">
<title>Appointment Scheduler</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
</body>
</html>
for an easy way to make ajax calls in series
async
as a useful ajax utility
axios
to make use of the const { property } = object destructuring pattern
babel-preset-stage-3
for a convenient set of React-built Material Design components
material-ui
for parsing times
moment
to clear browser-default styles
normalize.css
- a necessary companion to
react-tap-event-plugin
material-ui
yarn add async axios babel-preset-stage-3 material-ui moment normalze.css react react-dom react-tap-event-plugin
yarn add babel-core babel-loader babel-preset-env babel-preset-react css-loader eslint file-loader html-webpack-plugin path style-loader webpack
const path = require(‘path’) const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require(‘html-webpack-plugin’) const webpack = require(‘webpack’) module.exports = { entry: ‘./src/index.js’, output: { path: path.resolve(‘dist’), filename: ‘bundle.js’, sourceMapFilename: ‘bundle.map.js’ }, devtool: ‘source-map’, devServer: { port: 8080 }, module: { rules: [{ test: /\.js$/, use: { loader: ‘babel-loader’ }, exclude: path.resolve(‘node_modules’) }, { test: [/\.scss$/,/\.css$/], loader: [‘style-loader’, ‘css-loader’, ‘sass-loader’] }, { test: /\.(png|jpg|gif|svg)$/, use: [ { loader: ‘file-loader’ } ] }] }, plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template: ‘./src/index.html’, filename: ‘index.html’, inject: true, xhtml: true }), new webpack.DefinePlugin({ PRODUCTION: process.env.NODE_ENV === ‘production’ }) ] }
const path = require(‘path’)
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require(‘html-webpack-plugin’)
const webpack = require(‘webpack’)
module.exports = {
entry: ‘./src/index.js’,
output: {
path: path.resolve(‘dist’), filename: ‘bundle.js’, sourceMapFilename: ‘bundle.map.js’
},
devtool: ‘source-map’,
devServer: { port: 8080 },
module: { rules: [{
test: /\.js$/, use: { loader: ‘babel-loader’ },
exclude: path.resolve(‘node_modules’)
}, {
test: [/\.scss$/,/\.css$/], loader: [‘style-loader’, ‘css-loader’, ‘sass-loader’]
}, {
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif|svg)$/, use: [ { loader: ‘file-loader’ } ]
}]
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: ‘./src/index.html’,
filename: ‘index.html’,
inject: true,
xhtml: true
}),
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
PRODUCTION: process.env.NODE_ENV === ‘production’
})
]
}
, it's source map, and
bundle.js
(according to the template in
index.html
) to
src
on building. You also have the option to use SCSS throughout the project and have access to your Node environment via
dist
at build-time.
window.PRODUCTION
file and it will look like this:
src/index.js
// ./src/index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import App from './Components/App'
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider'
import 'normalize.css'
require('./scss/app.scss')
window.React = React
ReactDom.render(
<MuiThemeProvider>
<App />
</MuiThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
// MuiThemeProvider is a wrapper component for MaterialUI's components
// ./src/Components/App.js
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
injectTapEventPlugin()
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
// initial state
}
//method bindings
}
//component methods?
//lifecycle methods
componentWillMount() {
//fetch data from cosmic, watch window width
}
componentWillUnmount() {
//remove window width event listener
}
render() {
//define variables
return (
<div>
</div>
)
}
}
// ./src/Components/App.js
// ...
this.state = {
loading: true,
navOpen: false,
confirmationModalOpen: false,
confirmationTextVisible: false,
stepIndex: 0,
appointmentDateSelected: false,
appointmentMeridiem: 0,
validEmail: false,
validPhone: false,
smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768,
confirmationSnackbarOpen: false
}
takes on
appointmentMeridiem
or
0
, such that
1
and
0 => 'AM'
.
1 => 'PM'
method to display/hide it
handleNavToggle()
method to handle the flow of user input
handleNextStep()
method to process data from that component. Likewise, we need a
handleSetAppointmentDate()
and
handleSetAppointmentSlot()
method. We don't want the date picker to show unavailable days (including
handleSetAppointmentMeridiem()
) so we need to pass a
today
method to it.
checkDisableDate()
lifecycle method we'll fetch our data from our backend, then handle that data with a separate
componentWillMount()
method. For a fetching error, we'll need a
handleFetch()
method.
handleFetchError()
to send it to our backend. We'll need a
handleSubmit()
and
validateEmail()
method for when the user is filling out contact information.
validatePhone()
. So will available appointment times and the confirmation modal with
renderConfirmationString()
and
renderAppointmentTimes()
respectively.
renderAppointmentConfirmation()
method to respond to the browser window changing in width
resize()
now looks like this (method bindings included):
App.js
// ./src/Components/App.js
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
injectTapEventPlugin()
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
loading: true,
navOpen: false,
confirmationModalOpen: false,
confirmationTextVisible: false,
stepIndex: 0,
appointmentDateSelected: false,
appointmentMeridiem: 0,
validEmail: false,
validPhone: false,
smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768,
confirmationSnackbarOpen: false
}
//method bindings
this.handleNavToggle = this.handleNavToggle.bind(this)
this.handleNextStep = this.handleNextStep.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentDate = this.handleSetAppointmentDate.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentSlot = this.handleSetAppointmentSlot.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem = this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem.bind(this)
this.handleSubmit = this.handleSubmit.bind(this)
this.validateEmail = this.validateEmail.bind(this)
this.validatePhone = this.validatePhone.bind(this)
this.checkDisableDate = this.checkDisableDate.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentTimes = this.renderAppointmentTimes.bind(this)
this.renderConfirmationString = this.renderConfirmationString.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentConfirmation = this.renderAppointmentConfirmation.bind(this)
this.resize = this.resize.bind(this)
}
handleNavToggle() {
}
handleNextStep() {
}
handleSetAppointmentDate(date) {
}
handleSetAppointmentSlot(slot) {
}
handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(meridiem) {
}
handleFetch(response) {
}
handleFetchError(err) {
}
handleSubmit() {
}
validateEmail(email) {
}
validatePhone(phoneNumber) {
}
checkDisableDate(date) {
}
renderConfirmationString() {
}
renderAppointmentTimes() {
}
renderAppointmentConfirmation() {
}
resize() {
}
//lifecycle methods
componentWillMount() {
//fetch data from cosmic, watch window width
}
componentWillUnmount() {
//remove window width event listener
}
render() {
//define variables
return (
<div>
</div>
)
}
}
which acts as the primary toolbar
AppBar
, which is opened from the
Drawer
's primary button and serves as the app's navigation, following Material Design.
AppBar
,
Drawer
s to display links
MenuItem
as the primary content container
Card
to break the scheduling process into 3 discreet steps. The active step will be expanded while the others are collapsed. The first step will be disabled if
Stepper
is true and the last two will be disabled as long as the user hasn't filled out the previous step.
state.loading
, three
Stepper
which contain
Steps
and
StepButton
components.
StepContent
, we'll use a
Step
to let the user choose an appointment date. Unavailable days will be disabled according to the return value of
DatePicker
. Selection of a date will be handled with
checkDisableDate()
handleSetAppointmentDate()
, we want the user to be able to pick a time slot for their selected day from the slots available. We also want them to be able to filter times according to AM/PM. We'll use a
Step
for the filter and a
SelectField
to hold the time slot buttons. We need extra logic to render the radio buttons, so will do that in the
RadioButtonGroup
method. That will return a set of
renderAppointmentTimes()
s.
RadioButton
will ask the user to input their name, email address, and phone number using
Step
components. A
TextField
will be used a submit button to open the confirmation
RaisedButton
. The users inputted phone number and email address will be validated with
Dialog
and
validatePhone()
respectively.
validateEmail()
to display notifcations about the loading state and submission at the bottom of the page. All in all, after having written out the
SnackBar
method, our app will look like this:
render()
// ./src/Components/App.js
// .. previous imports
import AppBar from 'material-ui/AppBar'
import Drawer from 'material-ui/Drawer'
import Dialog from 'material-ui/Dialog'
import Divider from 'material-ui/Divider'
import MenuItem from 'material-ui/MenuItem'
import Card from 'material-ui/Card'
import DatePicker from 'material-ui/DatePicker'
import TimePicker from 'material-ui/TimePicker'
import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField'
import SelectField from 'material-ui/SelectField'
import SnackBar from 'material-ui/Snackbar'
import {
Step,
Stepper,
StepLabel,
StepContent,
StepButton
} from 'material-ui/stepper'
import {
RadioButton,
RadioButtonGroup
} from 'material-ui/RadioButton'
import RaisedButton from 'material-ui/RaisedButton';
import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton'
import logo from './../../dist/assets/logo.svg'
export default class App extends Component {
// ... component methods, lifecycle methods
render() {
const { stepIndex, loading, navOpen, smallScreen, confirmationModalOpen, confirmationSnackbarOpen, ...data } = this.state
const contactFormFilled = data.firstName && data.lastName && data.phone && data.email && data.validPhone && data.validEmail
const modalActions = [
<FlatButton
label="Cancel"
primary={false}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen : false})} />,
<FlatButton
label="Confirm"
primary={true}
onClick={() => this.handleSubmit()} />
]
return (
<div>
<AppBar
title={data.siteTitle}
onLeftIconButtonTouchTap={() => this.handleNavToggle() }/>
<Drawer
docked={false}
width={300}
open={navOpen}
onRequestChange={(navOpen) => this.setState({navOpen})} >
<img src={logo}
style={{
height: 70,
marginTop: 50,
marginBottom: 30,
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translateX(-50%)'
}}/>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.homePageUrl}><MenuItem>Home</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.aboutPageUrl}><MenuItem>About</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.contactPageUrl}><MenuItem>Contact</MenuItem></a>
<MenuItem disabled={true}
style={{
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translate(-50%)'
}}>
{"© Copyright " + moment().format('YYYY')}</MenuItem>
</Drawer>
<section style={{
maxWidth: !smallScreen ? '80%' : '100%',
margin: 'auto',
marginTop: !smallScreen ? 20 : 0,
}}>
{this.renderConfirmationString()}
<Card style={{
padding: '10px 10px 25px 10px',
height: smallScreen ? '100vh' : null
}}>
<Stepper
activeStep={stepIndex}
linear={false}
orientation="vertical">
<Step disabled={loading}>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 0 })}>
Choose an available day for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<DatePicker
style={{
marginTop: 10,
marginLeft: 10
}}
value={data.appointmentDate}
hintText="Select a date"
mode={smallScreen ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'}
onChange={(n, date) => this.handleSetAppointmentDate(date)}
shouldDisableDate={day => this.checkDisableDate(day)}
/>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !data.appointmentDate }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 1 })}>
Choose an available time for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<SelectField
floatingLabelText="AM or PM"
value={data.appointmentMeridiem}
onChange={(evt, key, payload) => this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(payload)}
selectionRenderer={value => value ? 'PM' : 'AM'}>
<MenuItem value={0}>AM</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={1}>PM</MenuItem>
</SelectField>
<RadioButtonGroup
style={{ marginTop: 15,
marginLeft: 15
}}
name="appointmentTimes"
defaultSelected={data.appointmentSlot}
onChange={(evt, val) => this.handleSetAppointmentSlot(val)}>
{this.renderAppointmentTimes()}
</RadioButtonGroup>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 2 })}>
Share your contact information with us and we'll send you a reminder
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<section>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="first_name"
hintText="First Name"
floatingLabelText="First Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ firstName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="last_name"
hintText="Last Name"
floatingLabelText="Last Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ lastName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="email"
hintText="name@mail.com"
floatingLabelText="Email"
errorText={data.validEmail ? null : 'Enter a valid email address'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validateEmail(newValue)}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="phone"
hintText="(888) 888-8888"
floatingLabelText="Phone"
errorText={data.validPhone ? null: 'Enter a valid phone number'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validatePhone(newValue)} />
<RaisedButton
style={{ display: 'block' }}
label={contactFormFilled ? 'Schedule' : 'Fill out your information to schedule'}
labelPosition="before"
primary={true}
fullWidth={true}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen: !this.state.confirmationModalOpen })}
disabled={!contactFormFilled || data.processed }
style={{ marginTop: 20, maxWidth: 100}} />
</section>
</StepContent>
</Step>
</Stepper>
</Card>
<Dialog
modal={true}
open={confirmationModalOpen}
actions={modalActions}
title="Confirm your appointment">
{this.renderAppointmentConfirmation()}
</Dialog>
<SnackBar
open={confirmationSnackbarOpen || loading}
message={loading ? 'Loading... ' : data.confirmationSnackbarMessage || ''}
autoHideDuration={10000}
onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarOpen: false })} />
</section>
</div>
)
}
}
componentWillMount()
method. In
componentWillMount()
we'll use
componentWillMount()
to fetch our configuration and appointments data from our backend. Again, we're using our backend as a middleman so we can selectively expose data to our front end and omit things like users' contact information.
axios
// ./src/Components/App.js
// previous imports
import async from 'async'
import axios from 'axios'
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {}
componentWillMount() {
async.series({
configs(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/config').then(res =>
callback(null, res.data.data)
)
},
appointments(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/appointments').then(res => {
callback(null, res.data.data)
})
}
}, (err,response) => {
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
})
addEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}
// rest...
}
to make our
async
calls in series, and name them so we have access to them as
axios
and
response.configs
in
response.appointments
. We also use
handleFetch()
to start tracking the window width with
componentWillMount
.
resize()
componentWillUnmount()
.
componentWillUnmount()
// ./src/Components/App.js
// previous imports
import async from 'async'
import axios from 'axios'
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {}
componentWillUnmount() {
removeEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}
// rest...
}
and an error with
handleFetch()
. In
handleFetchError()
we'll build a schedule of appointmens to store in the state, such that
handleFetch()
. We also use this method to store the app's configuration data in the state.
schedule = { appointmentDate: [slots] }
handleFetch()
handleFetch(response) {
const { configs, appointments } = response
const initSchedule = {}
const today = moment().startOf('day')
initSchedule[today.format('YYYY-DD-MM')] = true
const schedule = !appointments.length ? initSchedule : appointments.reduce((currentSchedule, appointment) => {
const { date, slot } = appointment
const dateString = moment(date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').format('YYYY-DD-MM')
!currentSchedule[date] ? currentSchedule[dateString] = Array(8).fill(false) : null
Array.isArray(currentSchedule[dateString]) ?
currentSchedule[dateString][slot] = true : null
return currentSchedule
}, initSchedule)
for (let day in schedule) {
let slots = schedule[day]
slots.length ? (slots.every(slot => slot === true)) ? schedule[day] = true : null : null
}
this.setState({
schedule,
siteTitle: configs.site_title,
aboutPageUrl: configs.about_page_url,
contactPageUrl: configs.contact_page_url,
homePageUrl: configs.home_page_url,
loading: false
})
}
handleFetchError()
.
SnackBar
handleFetchError(err) {
console.log('Error fetching data:' + err)
this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: 'Error fetching data', confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
}
handleNavToggle() {
return this.setState({ navOpen: !this.state.navOpen })
}
handleNextStep() {
const { stepIndex } = this.state
return (stepIndex < 3) ? this.setState({ stepIndex: stepIndex + 1}) : null
}
resize() {
this.setState({ smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768 })
}
handleSetAppointmentDate(date) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentDate: date, confirmationTextVisible: true })
}
handleSetAppointmentSlot(slot) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentSlot: slot })
}
handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(meridiem) {
this.setState({ appointmentMeridiem: meridiem})
}
component a function to check which days should be disabled. Although naive, we'll be using regex's to check the inputs for simplicities sake.
DatePicker
validateEmail(email) {
const regex = /^(([^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+(\.[^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@(([^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+\.)+[^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]{2,})$/i
return regex.test(email) ? this.setState({ email: email, validEmail: true }) : this.setState({ validEmail: false })
}
validatePhone(phoneNumber) {
const regex = /^(1\s|1|)?((\(\d{3}\))|\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{4})$/
return regex.test(phoneNumber) ? this.setState({ phone: phoneNumber, validPhone: true }) : this.setState({ validPhone: false })
}
is either in
DatePicker
or is today.
state.schedule
checkDisableDate(day) {
const dateString = moment(day).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
return this.state.schedule[dateString] === true || moment(day).startOf('day').diff(moment().startOf('day')) < 0
}
lifecycle method we abstracted out the logic for displaying the dynamic confirmation string above the
render()
, the confirmation details we'll show in the confirmation modal, and the radio buttons for selecting a time slot.
Card
renderConfirmationString() {
const spanStyle = {color: '#00bcd4'}
return this.state.confirmationTextVisible ? <h2 style={{ textAlign: this.state.smallScreen ? 'center' : 'left', color: '#bdbdbd', lineHeight: 1.5, padding: '0 10px', fontFamily: 'Roboto'}}>
{ <span>
Scheduling a
<span style={spanStyle}> 1 hour </span>
appointment {this.state.appointmentDate && <span>
on <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do')}</span>
</span>} {Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) && <span>at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></span>}
</span>}
</h2> : null
}
renderAppointmentConfirmation() {
const spanStyle = { color: '#00bcd4' }
return <section>
<p>Name: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.firstName} {this.state.lastName}</span></p>
<p>Number: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.phone}</span></p>
<p>Email: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.email}</span></p>
<p>Appointment: <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do[,] YYYY')}</span> at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></p>
</section>
}
, for the later, we check the meridiem part with
state.schedule
. To compute the time string in 12 hour format, we add the slot to 9AM in units of hours.
moment().format('a')
renderAppointmentTimes() {
if (!this.state.loading) {
const slots = [...Array(8).keys()]
return slots.map(slot => {
const appointmentDateString = moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const t1 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot, 'hours')
const t2 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot + 1, 'hours')
const scheduleDisabled = this.state.schedule[appointmentDateString] ? this.state.schedule[moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')][slot] : false
const meridiemDisabled = this.state.appointmentMeridiem ? t1.format('a') === 'am' : t1.format('a') === 'pm'
return <RadioButton
label={t1.format('h:mm a') + ' - ' + t2.format('h:mm a')}
key={slot}
value={slot}
style={{marginBottom: 15, display: meridiemDisabled ? 'none' : 'inherit'}}
disabled={scheduleDisabled || meridiemDisabled}/>
})
} else {
return null
}
}
POST. We'll notifty them of either a success or an error.
axios
handleSubmit() {
const appointment = {
date: moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM'),
slot: this.state.appointmentSlot,
name: this.state.firstName + ' ' + this.state.lastName,
email: this.state.email,
phone: this.state.phone
}
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', )
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', appointment)
.then(response => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment succesfully added!", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true, processed: true }))
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
return this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment failed to save.", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
})
}
// ./src/Components/App.js
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
import axios from 'axios'
import async from 'async'
import moment from 'moment'
import AppBar from 'material-ui/AppBar'
import Drawer from 'material-ui/Drawer'
import Dialog from 'material-ui/Dialog'
import Divider from 'material-ui/Divider'
import MenuItem from 'material-ui/MenuItem'
import Card from 'material-ui/Card'
import DatePicker from 'material-ui/DatePicker'
import TimePicker from 'material-ui/TimePicker'
import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField'
import SelectField from 'material-ui/SelectField'
import SnackBar from 'material-ui/Snackbar'
import {
Step,
Stepper,
StepLabel,
StepContent,
StepButton
} from 'material-ui/stepper'
import {
RadioButton,
RadioButtonGroup
} from 'material-ui/RadioButton'
import RaisedButton from 'material-ui/RaisedButton';
import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton'
import logo from './../../dist/assets/logo.svg'
injectTapEventPlugin()
const HOST = PRODUCTION ? '/' : 'http://localhost:3000/'
export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
loading: true,
navOpen: false,
confirmationModalOpen: false,
confirmationTextVisible: false,
stepIndex: 0,
appointmentDateSelected: false,
appointmentMeridiem: 0,
validEmail: true,
validPhone: true,
smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768,
confirmationSnackbarOpen: false
}
this.handleNavToggle = this.handleNavToggle.bind(this)
this.handleNextStep = this.handleNextStep.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentDate = this.handleSetAppointmentDate.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentSlot = this.handleSetAppointmentSlot.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem = this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem.bind(this)
this.handleSubmit = this.handleSubmit.bind(this)
this.validateEmail = this.validateEmail.bind(this)
this.validatePhone = this.validatePhone.bind(this)
this.checkDisableDate = this.checkDisableDate.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentTimes = this.renderAppointmentTimes.bind(this)
this.renderConfirmationString = this.renderConfirmationString.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentConfirmation = this.renderAppointmentConfirmation.bind(this)
this.resize = this.resize.bind(this)
}
handleNavToggle() {
return this.setState({ navOpen: !this.state.navOpen })
}
handleNextStep() {
const { stepIndex } = this.state
return (stepIndex < 3) ? this.setState({ stepIndex: stepIndex + 1}) : null
}
handleSetAppointmentDate(date) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentDate: date, confirmationTextVisible: true })
}
handleSetAppointmentSlot(slot) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentSlot: slot })
}
handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(meridiem) {
this.setState({ appointmentMeridiem: meridiem})
}
handleFetch(response) {
const { configs, appointments } = response
const initSchedule = {}
const today = moment().startOf('day')
initSchedule[today.format('YYYY-DD-MM')] = true
const schedule = !appointments.length ? initSchedule : appointments.reduce((currentSchedule, appointment) => {
const { date, slot } = appointment
const dateString = moment(date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').format('YYYY-DD-MM')
!currentSchedule[date] ? currentSchedule[dateString] = Array(8).fill(false) : null
Array.isArray(currentSchedule[dateString]) ?
currentSchedule[dateString][slot] = true : null
return currentSchedule
}, initSchedule)
for (let day in schedule) {
let slots = schedule[day]
slots.length ? (slots.every(slot => slot === true)) ? schedule[day] = true : null : null
}
this.setState({
schedule,
siteTitle: configs.site_title,
aboutPageUrl: configs.about_page_url,
contactPageUrl: configs.contact_page_url,
homePageUrl: configs.home_page_url,
loading: false
})
}
handleFetchError(err) {
console.log('Error fetching data:' + err)
this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: 'Error fetching data', confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
}
handleSubmit() {
const appointment = {
date: moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM'),
slot: this.state.appointmentSlot,
name: this.state.firstName + ' ' + this.state.lastName,
email: this.state.email,
phone: this.state.phone
}
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', )
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', appointment)
.then(response => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment succesfully added!", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true, processed: true }))
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
return this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment failed to save.", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
})
}
validateEmail(email) {
const regex = /^(([^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+(\.[^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@(([^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+\.)+[^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]{2,})$/i
return regex.test(email) ? this.setState({ email: email, validEmail: true }) : this.setState({ validEmail: false })
}
validatePhone(phoneNumber) {
const regex = /^(1\s|1|)?((\(\d{3}\))|\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{4})$/
return regex.test(phoneNumber) ? this.setState({ phone: phoneNumber, validPhone: true }) : this.setState({ validPhone: false })
}
checkDisableDate(day) {
const dateString = moment(day).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
return this.state.schedule[dateString] === true || moment(day).startOf('day').diff(moment().startOf('day')) < 0
}
renderConfirmationString() {
const spanStyle = {color: '#00bcd4'}
return this.state.confirmationTextVisible ? <h2 style={{ textAlign: this.state.smallScreen ? 'center' : 'left', color: '#bdbdbd', lineHeight: 1.5, padding: '0 10px', fontFamily: 'Roboto'}}>
{ <span>
Scheduling a
<span style={spanStyle}> 1 hour </span>
appointment {this.state.appointmentDate && <span>
on <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do')}</span>
</span>} {Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) && <span>at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></span>}
</span>}
</h2> : null
}
renderAppointmentTimes() {
if (!this.state.loading) {
const slots = [...Array(8).keys()]
return slots.map(slot => {
const appointmentDateString = moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const t1 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot, 'hours')
const t2 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot + 1, 'hours')
const scheduleDisabled = this.state.schedule[appointmentDateString] ? this.state.schedule[moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')][slot] : false
const meridiemDisabled = this.state.appointmentMeridiem ? t1.format('a') === 'am' : t1.format('a') === 'pm'
return <RadioButton
label={t1.format('h:mm a') + ' - ' + t2.format('h:mm a')}
key={slot}
value={slot}
style={{marginBottom: 15, display: meridiemDisabled ? 'none' : 'inherit'}}
disabled={scheduleDisabled || meridiemDisabled}/>
})
} else {
return null
}
}
renderAppointmentConfirmation() {
const spanStyle = { color: '#00bcd4' }
return <section>
<p>Name: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.firstName} {this.state.lastName}</span></p>
<p>Number: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.phone}</span></p>
<p>Email: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.email}</span></p>
<p>Appointment: <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do[,] YYYY')}</span> at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></p>
</section>
}
resize() {
this.setState({ smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768 })
}
componentWillMount() {
async.series({
configs(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/config').then(res =>
callback(null, res.data.data)
)
},
appointments(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/appointments').then(res => {
callback(null, res.data.data)
})
}
}, (err,response) => {
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
})
addEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}
componentWillUnmount() {
removeEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}
render() {
const { stepIndex, loading, navOpen, smallScreen, confirmationModalOpen, confirmationSnackbarOpen, ...data } = this.state
const contactFormFilled = data.firstName && data.lastName && data.phone && data.email && data.validPhone && data.validEmail
const modalActions = [
<FlatButton
label="Cancel"
primary={false}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen : false})} />,
<FlatButton
label="Confirm"
primary={true}
onClick={() => this.handleSubmit()} />
]
return (
<div>
<AppBar
title={data.siteTitle}
onLeftIconButtonTouchTap={() => this.handleNavToggle() }/>
<Drawer
docked={false}
width={300}
open={navOpen}
onRequestChange={(navOpen) => this.setState({navOpen})} >
<img src={logo}
style={{
height: 70,
marginTop: 50,
marginBottom: 30,
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translateX(-50%)'
}}/>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.homePageUrl}><MenuItem>Home</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.aboutPageUrl}><MenuItem>About</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.contactPageUrl}><MenuItem>Contact</MenuItem></a>
<MenuItem disabled={true}
style={{
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translate(-50%)'
}}>
{"© Copyright " + moment().format('YYYY')}</MenuItem>
</Drawer>
<section style={{
maxWidth: !smallScreen ? '80%' : '100%',
margin: 'auto',
marginTop: !smallScreen ? 20 : 0,
}}>
{this.renderConfirmationString()}
<Card style={{
padding: '10px 10px 25px 10px',
height: smallScreen ? '100vh' : null
}}>
<Stepper
activeStep={stepIndex}
linear={false}
orientation="vertical">
<Step disabled={loading}>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 0 })}>
Choose an available day for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<DatePicker
style={{
marginTop: 10,
marginLeft: 10
}}
value={data.appointmentDate}
hintText="Select a date"
mode={smallScreen ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'}
onChange={(n, date) => this.handleSetAppointmentDate(date)}
shouldDisableDate={day => this.checkDisableDate(day)}
/>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !data.appointmentDate }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 1 })}>
Choose an available time for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<SelectField
floatingLabelText="AM or PM"
value={data.appointmentMeridiem}
onChange={(evt, key, payload) => this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(payload)}
selectionRenderer={value => value ? 'PM' : 'AM'}>
<MenuItem value={0}>AM</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={1}>PM</MenuItem>
</SelectField>
<RadioButtonGroup
style={{ marginTop: 15,
marginLeft: 15
}}
name="appointmentTimes"
defaultSelected={data.appointmentSlot}
onChange={(evt, val) => this.handleSetAppointmentSlot(val)}>
{this.renderAppointmentTimes()}
</RadioButtonGroup>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 2 })}>
Share your contact information with us and we'll send you a reminder
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<section>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="first_name"
hintText="First Name"
floatingLabelText="First Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ firstName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="last_name"
hintText="Last Name"
floatingLabelText="Last Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ lastName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="email"
hintText="name@mail.com"
floatingLabelText="Email"
errorText={data.validEmail ? null : 'Enter a valid email address'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validateEmail(newValue)}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="phone"
hintText="(888) 888-8888"
floatingLabelText="Phone"
errorText={data.validPhone ? null: 'Enter a valid phone number'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validatePhone(newValue)} />
<RaisedButton
style={{ display: 'block' }}
label={contactFormFilled ? 'Schedule' : 'Fill out your information to schedule'}
labelPosition="before"
primary={true}
fullWidth={true}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen: !this.state.confirmationModalOpen })}
disabled={!contactFormFilled || data.processed }
style={{ marginTop: 20, maxWidth: 100}} />
</section>
</StepContent>
</Step>
</Stepper>
</Card>
<Dialog
modal={true}
open={confirmationModalOpen}
actions={modalActions}
title="Confirm your appointment">
{this.renderAppointmentConfirmation()}
</Dialog>
<SnackBar
open={confirmationSnackbarOpen || loading}
message={loading ? 'Loading... ' : data.confirmationSnackbarMessage || ''}
autoHideDuration={10000}
onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarOpen: false })} />
</section>
</div>
)
}
}
<code class="language-markup">import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
import axios from 'axios'
import async from 'async'
import moment from 'moment'
import AppBar from 'material-ui/AppBar'
import Drawer from 'material-ui/Drawer'
import Dialog from 'material-ui/Dialog'
import Divider from 'material-ui/Divider'
import MenuItem from 'material-ui/MenuItem'
import Card from 'material-ui/Card'
import DatePicker from 'material-ui/DatePicker'
import TimePicker from 'material-ui/TimePicker'
import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField'
import SelectField from 'material-ui/SelectField'
import SnackBar from 'material-ui/Snackbar'
import {
Step,
Stepper,
StepLabel,
StepContent,
StepButton
} from 'material-ui/stepper'
import {
RadioButton,
RadioButtonGroup
} from 'material-ui/RadioButton'
import RaisedButton from 'material-ui/RaisedButton';
import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton'
import logo from './../../dist/assets/logo.svg'</code>
<code class="language-markup">injectTapEventPlugin()
const HOST = PRODUCTION ? '/' : 'http://localhost:3000/'</code>
<code class="language-markup">export default class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {
loading: true,
navOpen: false,
confirmationModalOpen: false,
confirmationTextVisible: false,
stepIndex: 0,
appointmentDateSelected: false,
appointmentMeridiem: 0,
validEmail: true,
validPhone: true,
smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768,
confirmationSnackbarOpen: false
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> this.handleNavToggle = this.handleNavToggle.bind(this)
this.handleNextStep = this.handleNextStep.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentDate = this.handleSetAppointmentDate.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentSlot = this.handleSetAppointmentSlot.bind(this)
this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem = this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem.bind(this)
this.handleSubmit = this.handleSubmit.bind(this)
this.validateEmail = this.validateEmail.bind(this)
this.validatePhone = this.validatePhone.bind(this)
this.checkDisableDate = this.checkDisableDate.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentTimes = this.renderAppointmentTimes.bind(this)
this.renderConfirmationString = this.renderConfirmationString.bind(this)
this.renderAppointmentConfirmation = this.renderAppointmentConfirmation.bind(this)
this.resize = this.resize.bind(this)
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleNavToggle() {
return this.setState({ navOpen: !this.state.navOpen })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleNextStep() {
const { stepIndex } = this.state
return (stepIndex < 3) ? this.setState({ stepIndex: stepIndex + 1}) : null
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleSetAppointmentDate(date) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentDate: date, confirmationTextVisible: true })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleSetAppointmentSlot(slot) {
this.handleNextStep()
this.setState({ appointmentSlot: slot })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(meridiem) {
this.setState({ appointmentMeridiem: meridiem})
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleFetch(response) {
const { configs, appointments } = response
const initSchedule = {}
const today = moment().startOf('day')
initSchedule[today.format('YYYY-DD-MM')] = true
const schedule = !appointments.length ? initSchedule : appointments.reduce((currentSchedule, appointment) => {
const { date, slot } = appointment
const dateString = moment(date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').format('YYYY-DD-MM')
!currentSchedule[date] ? currentSchedule[dateString] = Array(8).fill(false) : null
Array.isArray(currentSchedule[dateString]) ?
currentSchedule[dateString][slot] = true : null
return currentSchedule
}, initSchedule)</code>
<code class="language-markup"> for (let day in schedule) {
let slots = schedule[day]
slots.length ? (slots.every(slot => slot === true)) ? schedule[day] = true : null : null
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> this.setState({
schedule,
siteTitle: configs.site_title,
aboutPageUrl: configs.about_page_url,
contactPageUrl: configs.contact_page_url,
homePageUrl: configs.home_page_url,
loading: false
})
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleFetchError(err) {
console.log('Error fetching data:' + err)
this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: 'Error fetching data', confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> handleSubmit() {
const appointment = {
date: moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM'),
slot: this.state.appointmentSlot,
name: this.state.firstName + ' ' + this.state.lastName,
email: this.state.email,
phone: this.state.phone
}
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', )
axios.post(HOST + 'api/appointments', appointment)
.then(response => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment succesfully added!", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true, processed: true }))
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
return this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarMessage: "Appointment failed to save.", confirmationSnackbarOpen: true })
})
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> validateEmail(email) {
const regex = /^(([^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+(\.[^<>()\[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@(([^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]+\.)+[^<>()[\]\.,;:\s@\"]{2,})$/i
return regex.test(email) ? this.setState({ email: email, validEmail: true }) : this.setState({ validEmail: false })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> validatePhone(phoneNumber) {
const regex = /^(1\s|1|)?((\(\d{3}\))|\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{3})(\-|\s)?(\d{4})$/
return regex.test(phoneNumber) ? this.setState({ phone: phoneNumber, validPhone: true }) : this.setState({ validPhone: false })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> checkDisableDate(day) {
const dateString = moment(day).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
return this.state.schedule[dateString] === true || moment(day).startOf('day').diff(moment().startOf('day')) < 0
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> renderConfirmationString() {
const spanStyle = {color: '#00bcd4'}
return this.state.confirmationTextVisible ? <h2 style={{ textAlign: this.state.smallScreen ? 'center' : 'left', color: '#bdbdbd', lineHeight: 1.5, padding: '0 10px', fontFamily: 'Roboto'}}>
{ <span>
Scheduling a</code>
<code class="language-markup"> <span style={spanStyle}> 1 hour </span></code>
<code class="language-markup"> appointment {this.state.appointmentDate && <span>
on <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do')}</span>
</span>} {Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) && <span>at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></span>}
</span>}
</h2> : null
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> renderAppointmentTimes() {
if (!this.state.loading) {
const slots = [...Array(8).keys()]
return slots.map(slot => {
const appointmentDateString = moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const t1 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot, 'hours')
const t2 = moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot + 1, 'hours')
const scheduleDisabled = this.state.schedule[appointmentDateString] ? this.state.schedule[moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('YYYY-DD-MM')][slot] : false
const meridiemDisabled = this.state.appointmentMeridiem ? t1.format('a') === 'am' : t1.format('a') === 'pm'
return <RadioButton
label={t1.format('h:mm a') + ' - ' + t2.format('h:mm a')}
key={slot}
value={slot}
style={{marginBottom: 15, display: meridiemDisabled ? 'none' : 'inherit'}}
disabled={scheduleDisabled || meridiemDisabled}/>
})
} else {
return null
}
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> renderAppointmentConfirmation() {
const spanStyle = { color: '#00bcd4' }
return <section>
<p>Name: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.firstName} {this.state.lastName}</span></p>
<p>Number: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.phone}</span></p>
<p>Email: <span style={spanStyle}>{this.state.email}</span></p>
<p>Appointment: <span style={spanStyle}>{moment(this.state.appointmentDate).format('dddd[,] MMMM Do[,] YYYY')}</span> at <span style={spanStyle}>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(this.state.appointmentSlot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</span></p>
</section>
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> resize() {
this.setState({ smallScreen: window.innerWidth < 768 })
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> componentWillMount() {
async.series({
configs(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/config').then(res =>
callback(null, res.data.data)
)
},
appointments(callback) {
axios.get(HOST + 'api/appointments').then(res => {
callback(null, res.data.data)
})
}
}, (err,response) => {
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
})
addEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> componentWillUnmount() {
removeEventListener('resize', this.resize)
}</code>
<code class="language-markup"> render() {
const { stepIndex, loading, navOpen, smallScreen, confirmationModalOpen, confirmationSnackbarOpen, ...data } = this.state
const contactFormFilled = data.firstName && data.lastName && data.phone && data.email && data.validPhone && data.validEmail
const modalActions = [
<FlatButton
label="Cancel"
primary={false}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen : false})} />,
<FlatButton
label="Confirm"
primary={true}
onClick={() => this.handleSubmit()} />
]
return (
<div>
<AppBar
title={data.siteTitle}
onLeftIconButtonTouchTap={() => this.handleNavToggle() }/>
<Drawer
docked={false}
width={300}
open={navOpen}
onRequestChange={(navOpen) => this.setState({navOpen})} >
<img src={logo}
style={{
height: 70,
marginTop: 50,
marginBottom: 30,
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translateX(-50%)'
}}/>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.homePageUrl}><MenuItem>Home</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.aboutPageUrl}><MenuItem>About</MenuItem></a>
<a style={{textDecoration: 'none'}} href={this.state.contactPageUrl}><MenuItem>Contact</MenuItem></a></code>
<code class="language-markup"> <MenuItem disabled={true}
style={{
marginLeft: '50%',
transform: 'translate(-50%)'
}}>
{"© Copyright " + moment().format('YYYY')}</MenuItem>
</Drawer>
<section style={{
maxWidth: !smallScreen ? '80%' : '100%',
margin: 'auto',
marginTop: !smallScreen ? 20 : 0,
}}>
{this.renderConfirmationString()}
<Card style={{
padding: '10px 10px 25px 10px',
height: smallScreen ? '100vh' : null
}}>
<Stepper
activeStep={stepIndex}
linear={false}
orientation="vertical">
<Step disabled={loading}>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 0 })}>
Choose an available day for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<DatePicker
style={{
marginTop: 10,
marginLeft: 10
}}
value={data.appointmentDate}
hintText="Select a date"
mode={smallScreen ? 'portrait' : 'landscape'}
onChange={(n, date) => this.handleSetAppointmentDate(date)}
shouldDisableDate={day => this.checkDisableDate(day)}
/>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !data.appointmentDate }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 1 })}>
Choose an available time for your appointment
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<SelectField
floatingLabelText="AM or PM"
value={data.appointmentMeridiem}
onChange={(evt, key, payload) => this.handleSetAppointmentMeridiem(payload)}
selectionRenderer={value => value ? 'PM' : 'AM'}>
<MenuItem value={0}>AM</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={1}>PM</MenuItem>
</SelectField>
<RadioButtonGroup
style={{ marginTop: 15,
marginLeft: 15
}}
name="appointmentTimes"
defaultSelected={data.appointmentSlot}
onChange={(evt, val) => this.handleSetAppointmentSlot(val)}>
{this.renderAppointmentTimes()}
</RadioButtonGroup>
</StepContent>
</Step>
<Step disabled={ !Number.isInteger(this.state.appointmentSlot) }>
<StepButton onClick={() => this.setState({ stepIndex: 2 })}>
Share your contact information with us and we'll send you a reminder
</StepButton>
<StepContent>
<section>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="first_name"
hintText="First Name"
floatingLabelText="First Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ firstName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="last_name"
hintText="Last Name"
floatingLabelText="Last Name"
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.setState({ lastName: newValue })}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="email"
hintText="name@mail.com"
floatingLabelText="Email"
errorText={data.validEmail ? null : 'Enter a valid email address'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validateEmail(newValue)}/>
<TextField
style={{ display: 'block' }}
name="phone"
hintText="(888) 888-8888"
floatingLabelText="Phone"
errorText={data.validPhone ? null: 'Enter a valid phone number'}
onChange={(evt, newValue) => this.validatePhone(newValue)} />
<RaisedButton
style={{ display: 'block' }}
label={contactFormFilled ? 'Schedule' : 'Fill out your information to schedule'}
labelPosition="before"
primary={true}
fullWidth={true}
onClick={() => this.setState({ confirmationModalOpen: !this.state.confirmationModalOpen })}
disabled={!contactFormFilled || data.processed }
style={{ marginTop: 20, maxWidth: 100}} />
</section>
</StepContent>
</Step>
</Stepper>
</Card>
<Dialog
modal={true}
open={confirmationModalOpen}
actions={modalActions}
title="Confirm your appointment">
{this.renderAppointmentConfirmation()}
</Dialog>
<SnackBar
open={confirmationSnackbarOpen || loading}
message={loading ? 'Loading... ' : data.confirmationSnackbarMessage || ''}
autoHideDuration={10000}
onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ confirmationSnackbarOpen: false })} />
</section>
</div>
)
}
}</code>
AppointmentScheduler
|
|--public
|--app.js
|--.gitignore
|--package.json
will be where we serve our built frontend from and
public
will hide
.gitignore
.
node_modules
# .gitignore
node_modules
for pushing Appointment objects to Cosmic
axios
,
body-parser
,
cors
,
http
,
morgan
, and
path
for server-ware
express
- the official client, for fetching objects from Cosmic
cosmicjs
- the official client, for sending confirmation texts
twilio
for parsing times
moment
, then edit
yarn init
with a start script so we can deploy on Cosmic.
package.json
{
// etc...
"scripts": {
"start": "node app.js"
}
}
yarn add axios body-parser cors cosmicjs express express-session http moment morgan path twilio
submissions we'll handle post requests at
Appointment
. We'll serve our site configs and appointments from
/api/appointments
and
/api/config
respectively. Finally, since our Frontend is an SPA, we'll serve
/api/appointments
from
index.html
and redirect all other requests there.
/
const express = require('express')
const path = require('path')
const morgan = require('morgan')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const cors = require('cors')
const config = require('./config')
const http = require('http')
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')
const twilio = require('twilio')
const moment = require('moment')
const axios = require('axios')
const config = {
bucket: {
slug: process.env.COSMIC_BUCKET,
read_key: process.env.COSMIC_READ_KEY,
write_key: process.env.COSMIC_WRITE_KEY
},
twilio: {
auth: process.env.TWILIO_AUTH,
sid: process.env.TWILIO_SID,
number: process.env.TWILIO_NUMBER
}
}
const app = express()
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development'
const twilioSid = config.twilio.sid
const twilioAuth = config.twilio.auth
const twilioClient = twilio(twilioSid, twilioAuth)
const twilioNumber = config.twilio.number
app.set('trust proxy', 1)
app.use(session({
secret: 'sjcimsoc',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
cookie: { secure: false }
}))
app.use(cors())
app.use(morgan('dev'))
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public')))
app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 3000)
app.post('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
//handle posting new appointments to Cosmic
//and sending a confirmation text with Twilio
})
app.get('/api/config', (req, res) => {
//fetch configs from Cosmic, expose to frontend
})
app.get('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
//fetch appointments from Cosmic, expose to frontend without personal data
})
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('index.html')
})
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.redirect('/')
})
http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), () =>
console.log('Server running at: ' + app.get('port'))
)
variables at deployment with Cosmic. Cosmic-specific variables are supplied automatically.
process.env
to make a POST request to the Cosmic JS API. Before doing both, we'll strip the user-inputted phone number of any non-digits and compute the time from the selected slot.
axios
app.post('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
const appointment = req.body
appointment.phone = appointment.phone.replace(/\D/g,'')
const date = moment(appointment.date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').startOf('day')
const time = date.hour(9).add(appointment.slot, 'hours')
const smsBody = `${appointment.name}, this message is to confirm your appointment at ${time.format('h:mm a')} on ${date.format('dddd MMMM Do[,] YYYY')}.`
//send confirmation message to user
twilioClient.messages.create({
to: '+1' + appointment.phone,
from: twilioNumber,
body: smsBody
}, (err, message) => console.log(message, err))
//push to cosmic
const cosmicObject = {
"title": appointment.name,
"type_slug": "appointments",
"write_key": config.bucket.write_key,
"metafields": [
{
"key": "date",
"type": "text",
"value": date.format('YYYY-DD-MM')
},
{
"key": "slot",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.slot
},
{
"key": "email",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.email
},{
"key": "phone",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.phone //which is now stripped of all non-digits
}
]
}
axios.post(`https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/${config.bucket.slug}/add-object`, cosmicObject)
.then(response => res.json({ data: 'success' })).catch(err => res.json({ data: 'error '}))
})
to get the
cosmicjs
object we need for the frontend to display links in the navigation.
site-config
app.get('/api/config', (req,res) => {
Cosmic.getObject(config, { slug: 'site-config' }, (err, response) => {
const data = response.object.metadata
err ? res.status(500).json({ data: 'error' }) : res.json({ data })
})
})
objects. First, we can conveniently reorganize the data to expose only what we need, but second, and infinitely more important, we don't publicly expose our users' personal information. We'll use
Appointment
to fetch all
cosmicjs
objects, but only expose an array of objects with the form
Appointment
.
{ date, slot }
app.get('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
Cosmic.getObjectType(config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) => {
const appointments = response.objects.all ? response.objects.all.map(appointment => {
return {
date: appointment.metadata.date,
slot: appointment.metadata.slot
}
}) : {}
res.json({ data: appointments })
})
})
const express = require('express')
const path = require('path')
const morgan = require('morgan')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const cors = require('cors')
const config = require('./config')
const http = require('http')
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')
const twilio = require('twilio')
const moment = require('moment')
const axios = require('axios')
const config = {
bucket: {
slug: process.env.COSMIC_BUCKET,
read_key: process.env.COSMIC_READ_KEY,
write_key: process.env.COSMIC_WRITE_KEY
},
twilio: {
auth: process.env.TWILIO_AUTH,
sid: process.env.TWILIO_SID,
number: process.env.TWILIO_NUMBER
}
}
const app = express()
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development'
const twilioSid = config.twilio.sid
const twilioAuth = config.twilio.auth
const twilioClient = twilio(twilioSid, twilioAuth)
const twilioNumber = config.twilio.number
app.set('trust proxy', 1)
app.use(session({
secret: 'sjcimsoc',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
cookie: { secure: false }
}))
app.use(cors())
app.use(morgan('dev'))
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
app.use(express.static(path.join(__dirname, 'public')))
app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 3000)
app.post('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
const appointment = req.body
appointment.phone = appointment.phone.replace(/\D/g,'')
const date = moment(appointment.date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').startOf('day')
const time = date.hour(9).add(appointment.slot, 'hours')
const smsBody = `${appointment.name}, this message is to confirm your appointment at ${time.format('h:mm a')} on ${date.format('dddd MMMM Do[,] YYYY')}.`
//send confirmation message to user
twilioClient.messages.create({
to: '+1' + appointment.phone,
from: twilioNumber,
body: smsBody
}, (err, message) => console.log(message, err))
//push to cosmic
const cosmicObject = {
"title": appointment.name,
"type_slug": "appointments",
"write_key": config.bucket.write_key,
"metafields": [
{
"key": "date",
"type": "text",
"value": date.format('YYYY-DD-MM')
},
{
"key": "slot",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.slot
},
{
"key": "email",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.email
},{
"key": "phone",
"type": "text",
"value": appointment.phone //which is now stripped of all non-digits
}
]
}
axios.post(`https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/${config.bucket.slug}/add-object`, cosmicObject)
.then(response => res.json({ data: 'success' })).catch(err => res.json({ data: 'error '}))
})
app.get('/api/config', (req,res) => {
Cosmic.getObject(config, { slug: 'site-config' }, (err, response) => {
const data = response.object.metadata
err ? res.status(500).json({ data: 'error' }) : res.json({ data })
})
})
app.get('/api/appointments', (req, res) => {
Cosmic.getObjectType(config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) => {
const appointments = response.objects.all ? response.objects.all.map(appointment => {
return {
date: appointment.metadata.date,
slot: appointment.metadata.slot
}
}) : {}
res.json({ data: appointments })
})
})
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('index.html')
})
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.redirect('/')
})
http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), () =>
console.log('Server running at: ' + app.get('port'))
)
, run
appointment-scheduler
to build out into
webpack
. Then move the contents of
dist
to the backend's public folder -
dist
. The
AppointmentScheduler/public
that Webpack builds will then be the
index.html
we serve from
index.html
.
/
, commit the app to a new Github repo. Then, create a trial Twilio account and within the Cosmic JS dashboard, add the following
AppointmentScheduler
variables from the deploy menu.
env
- your Twilio auth key
TWILIO_AUTH
- your Twilio sid
TWILIO_SID
- the phone number you have associated with your Twilio trial.
TWILIO_NUMBER
directory, run
appointment-scheduler-extension
, and create the following project structure.
yarn init
appointment-scheduler-extension
|
|--dist
|--src
|. |--Components
|. |. |--App.js
|. |--index.html
|. |--index.js
|--.babelrc
|--.gitignore
|--package.json
|--webpack.config.js
template we used for the frontend.
index.html
<!-- ./src/index.html -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto" rel="stylesheet">
<title>Appointment Scheduler</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
</body>
</html>
and
lodash
. We'll use
query-string
for filtering data and
lodash
as a convenient way to get our Cosmic keys, which Cosmic supplies as url parameters.
query-string
,
webpack.config.js
, and
.gitignore
will all be entirely the same as in Part 1.
.babelrc
won't change either besides a new scheme for config variables:
index.js
import React from ‘react’
import ReactDom from ‘react-dom’
import App from ‘./Components/App’
import MuiThemeProvider from ‘material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider’
import QueryString from ‘query-string’
import ‘normalize.css’
window.React = React
const url = QueryString.parse(location.search)
const config = {
bucket: {
slug: url.bucket_slug,
write_key: url.write_key,
read_key: url.read_key
}
}
ReactDom.render(
<MuiThemeProvider> <App config={config}/> </MuiThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById(‘root’)
)
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
injectTapEventPlugin()
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
// set initial state
// bind component methods
}
// component methods, lifecycle methods
render() {
return (
//Material UI components
)
}
}
and we're passing them to
index.js
as props, so we'll need to move those to it's state.
App
like we did in the frontend so we need to keep track of its state and message. We'll also be using a
SnackBar
and need a similar strategy.
DatePicker
to a state variable when the first is selected,
1
for the latter.
0
this.state = {
config: props.config,
snackbarDisabled: false,
snackbarMessage: 'Loading...',
toolbarDropdownValue: 1,
appointments: {},
filteredAppointments: {},
datePickerDisabled: true,
selectedRows: [],
deleteButtonDisabled: true,
allRowsSelected: false
}
and handle it in a seperate
componentWillMount()
(and it's companion
handleFetchMethod
)
handleFetchError()
handleToobarDropdownChange()
selections with
Table
handleRowSelection()
objects with
Appointment
handleDelete()
with
DatePicker
checkDisableDate()
filterAppointments()
s with
TableRow
setTableChildren()
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
injectTapEventPlugin()
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
config: props.config,
snackbarDisabled: false,
snackbarMessage: 'Loading...',
toolbarDropdownValue: 1,
appointments: {},
filteredAppointments: {},
datePickerDisabled: true,
selectedRows: [],
deleteButtonDisabled: true,
allRowsSelected: false
}
}
handleFetchError(err) {
//handle errors fetching data from Cosmic JS
}
handleFetch(response) {
//process data fetched from Cosmic JS
}
handleToolbarDropdownChange(val) {
// set the dropdown value and clear filteredAppointments() if
// "List All" is selected. (State 1).
}
handleRowSelection(rowsToSelect) {
// Table returns 'all' if the select-all button was used, an array of selected
// row numbers, otherwise. We need to make sense of this.
}
handleDelete(selectedRows) {
//send a post request to Cosmic JS's api to get rid of unwanted appointments
}
checkDisableDate(date) {
//feed the DatePicker days based on availability determined by appointments
//retrieved from Cosmic
}
filterAppointments(date) {
//Only show appointments occuring on date
}
setTableChildren(selectedRows = this.state.selectedRows, appointments = this.state.appointments) {
//render a TableRow for each appointment loaded
}
componentWillMount() {
//fetch data immediately
}
render() {
return (
//Material UI components
)
}
}
render() {
const { snackbarDisabled, appointments, datePickerDisabled, deleteButtonDisabled, ...data } = this.state
return (
<div style={{ fontFamily: 'Roboto' }}>
<AppBar
showMenuIconButton={false}
title="Appointment Manager"/>
<SnackBar
message={data.snackbarMessage}
open={!snackbarDisabled} />
<Toolbar>
<ToolbarGroup firstChild={true}>
<DropDownMenu
value={data.toolbarDropdownValue}
onChange={(evt, key, val) => this.handleToolbarDropdownChange(val)}>
<MenuItem value={0} primaryText="Filter Appointments By Date" />
<MenuItem value={1} primaryText="List All Appointments" />
</DropDownMenu>
<DatePicker
hintText="Select a date"
autoOk={true}
disabled={datePickerDisabled}
name="date-select"
onChange={(n, date) => this.filterAppointments(date)}
shouldDisableDate={(day) => this.checkDisableDate(day)} />
</ToolbarGroup>
<ToolbarGroup lastChild={true}>
<RaisedButton
primary={true}
onClick={() => this.handleDelete(data.selectedRows)}
disabled={deleteButtonDisabled}
label={`Delete Selected ${data.selectedRows.length ? '(' + data.selectedRows.length + ')' : ''}`} />
</ToolbarGroup>
</Toolbar>
<Table
onRowSelection={rowsToSelect => this.handleRowSelection(rowsToSelect)}
multiSelectable={true} >
<TableHeader>
<TableRow>
<TableHeaderColumn>ID</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Name</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Email</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Phone</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Date</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Time</TableHeaderColumn>
</TableRow>
</TableHeader>
<TableBody
children={data.tableChildren}
allRowsSelected={data.allRowsSelected}>
</TableBody>
</Table>
</div>
)
}
to handle the fetch. We'll do this in
cosmicjs
.
componentWillMount()
componentWillMount() {
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.state.config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) => err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
)
}
, which will show the user that an error occured in the
handleFetchError()
.
SnackBar
handleFetchError(err) {
console.log(err)
this.setState({ snackbarMessage: 'Error loading data' })
}
.
handleFetch()
handleFetch(response) {
const appointments = response.objects.all ? response.objects.all.reduce((currentAppointments, appointment) => {
const date = appointment.metadata.date
if (!currentAppointments[date]) currentAppointments[date] = []
const appointmentData = {
slot: appointment.metadata.slot,
name: appointment.title,
email: appointment.metadata.email,
phone: appointment.metadata.phone,
slug: appointment.slug
}
currentAppointments[date].push(appointmentData)
currentAppointments[date].sort((a,b) => a.slot - b.slot)
return currentAppointments
}, {}) : {}
this.setState({ appointments, snackbarDisabled: true, tableChildren: this.setTableChildren([], appointments) })
}
objects our bucket sends, we create a schedule of all loaded appointments, appointments. We then save that to the state and pass it to
Appointment
to use in rendering the
setTableChildren()
.
Table
. Starting with handling the dropdown filter,
DatePicker
maps to filtering the appointments by date,
0
maps to listing all. For listing all, we reset
1
.
state.filteredAppointments
handleToolbarDropdownChange(val) {
//0: filter by date, 1: list all
val ? this.setState({ filteredAppointments: {}, datePickerDisabled: true, toolbarDropdownValue: 1 }) : this.setState({ toolbarDropdownValue: 0, datePickerDisabled: false })
}
handleRowSelection(rowsToSelect) {
const allRows = [...Array(this.state.tableChildren.length).keys()]
const allRowsSelected = rowsToSelect === 'all'
const selectedRows = Array.isArray(rowsToSelect) ? rowsToSelect : allRowsSelected ? allRows : []
const appointments = _.isEmpty(this.state.filteredAppointments) ? this.state.appointments : this.state.filteredAppointments
const deleteButtonDisabled = selectedRows.length == 0
const tableChildren = allRowsSelected ? this.setTableChildren([], appointments) : this.setTableChildren(selectedRows, appointments)
this.setState({ selectedRows, deleteButtonDisabled, tableChildren })
}
, where
state.appointments.date
, exists.
date = 'YYYY-DD-MM'
checkDisableDate(day) {
return !this.state.appointments[moment(day).format('YYYY-DD-MM')]
}
they then pick a date from the date picker. Upon choosing a date, the date picker fires
Filter By Date
to set
filterAppointments()
to the sub-schedule
state.filteredAppoitments
and pass that sub-schedule
state.appointments[selectedDate]
.
setTableChildren()
filterAppointments(date) {
const dateString = moment(date).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const filteredAppointments = {}
filteredAppointments[dateString] = this.state.appointments[dateString]
this.setState({ filteredAppointments, tableChildren: this.setTableChildren([], filteredAppointments) })
}
(or any other method) calls
filterAppointments()
we can optionally pass an array of selected rows and an
setTableChildren()
object or let it default to
appointments
and
state.selectedRows
. If the appointments are filtered, we sort them by time before rendering.
state.appointments
setTableChildren(selectedRows = this.state.selectedRows, appointments = this.state.appointments) {
const renderAppointment = (date, appointment, index) => {
const { name, email, phone, slot } = appointment
const rowSelected = selectedRows.includes(index)
return <TableRow key={index} selected={rowSelected}>
<TableRowColumn>{index}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{name}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{email}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{phone}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{moment(date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').format('M[/]D[/]YYYY')}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</TableRowColumn>
</TableRow>
}
const appointmentsAreFiltered = !_.isEmpty(this.state.filteredAppointments)
const schedule = appointmentsAreFiltered ? this.state.filteredAppointments : appointments
const els = []
let counter = 0
appointmentsAreFiltered ?
Object.keys(schedule).forEach(date => {
schedule[date].forEach((appointment, index) => els.push(renderAppointment(date, appointment, index)))
}) :
Object.keys(schedule).sort((a,b) => moment(a, 'YYYY-DD-MM').isBefore(moment(b, 'YYYY-MM-DD')))
.forEach((date, index) => {
schedule[date].forEach(appointment => {
els.push(renderAppointment(date, appointment, counter))
counter++
})
})
return els
}
for deleting objects found using
cosmicjs
from
lodash
according to
state.appointments
.
selectedRows
handleDelete(selectedRows) {
const { config } = this.state
return selectedRows.map(row => {
const { tableChildren, appointments } = this.state
const date = moment(tableChildren[row].props.children[4].props.children, 'M-D-YYYY').format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const slot = moment(tableChildren[row].props.children[5].props.children, 'h:mm a').diff(moment().hours(9).minutes(0).seconds(0), 'hours') + 1
return _.find(appointments[date], appointment =>
appointment.slot === slot
)
}).map(appointment => appointment.slug).forEach(slug =>
Cosmic.deleteObject(config, { slug, write_key: config.bucket.write_key }, (err, response) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
this.setState({ snackbarDisabled: false, snackbarMessage: 'Failed to delete appointments' })
} else {
this.setState({ snackbarMessage: 'Loading...', snackbarDisabled: false })
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.state.config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) =>
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
)}
}
)
)
this.setState({ selectedRows: [], deleteButtonDisabled: true})
}
// ./src/Components/App.js
import { Component } from 'react'
import injectTapEventPlugin from 'react-tap-event-plugin'
import axios from 'axios'
import async from 'async'
import _ from 'lodash'
import moment from 'moment'
import Cosmic from 'cosmicjs'
import AppBar from 'material-ui/AppBar'
import FlatButton from 'material-ui/FlatButton'
import RaisedButton from 'material-ui/RaisedButton'
import SnackBar from 'material-ui/SnackBar'
import DropDownMenu from 'material-ui/DropDownMenu'
import MenuItem from 'material-ui/MenuItem'
import DatePicker from 'material-ui/DatePicker'
import {
Toolbar,
ToolbarGroup
} from 'material-ui/Toolbar'
import {
Table,
TableBody,
TableHeader,
TableHeaderColumn,
TableRow,
TableRowColumn,
} from 'material-ui/Table';
injectTapEventPlugin()
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
config: props.config,
snackbarDisabled: false,
snackbarMessage: 'Loading...',
toolbarDropdownValue: 1,
appointments: {},
filteredAppointments: {},
datePickerDisabled: true,
selectedRows: [],
deleteButtonDisabled: true,
allRowsSelected: false
}
this.handleFetchError = this.handleFetchError.bind(this)
this.handleFetch = this.handleFetch.bind(this)
this.handleRowSelection = this.handleRowSelection.bind(this)
this.handleToolbarDropdownChange = this.handleToolbarDropdownChange.bind(this)
this.handleDelete = this.handleDelete.bind(this)
this.checkDisableDate = this.checkDisableDate.bind(this)
this.setTableChildren = this.setTableChildren.bind(this)
}
handleFetchError(err) {
console.log(err)
this.setState({ snackbarMessage: 'Error loading data' })
}
handleFetch(response) {
const appointments = response.objects.all ? response.objects.all.reduce((currentAppointments, appointment) => {
const date = appointment.metadata.date
if (!currentAppointments[date]) currentAppointments[date] = []
const appointmentData = {
slot: appointment.metadata.slot,
name: appointment.title,
email: appointment.metadata.email,
phone: appointment.metadata.phone,
slug: appointment.slug
}
currentAppointments[date].push(appointmentData)
currentAppointments[date].sort((a,b) => a.slot - b.slot)
return currentAppointments
}, {}) : {}
this.setState({ appointments, snackbarDisabled: true, tableChildren: this.setTableChildren([], appointments) })
}
handleToolbarDropdownChange(val) {
//0: filter by date, 1: list all
val ? this.setState({ filteredAppointments: {}, datePickerDisabled: true, toolbarDropdownValue: 1 }) : this.setState({ toolbarDropdownValue: 0, datePickerDisabled: false })
}
handleRowSelection(rowsToSelect) {
const allRows = [...Array(this.state.tableChildren.length).keys()]
const allRowsSelected = rowsToSelect === 'all'
const selectedRows = Array.isArray(rowsToSelect) ? rowsToSelect : allRowsSelected ? allRows : []
const appointments = _.isEmpty(this.state.filteredAppointments) ? this.state.appointments : this.state.filteredAppointments
const deleteButtonDisabled = selectedRows.length == 0
const tableChildren = allRowsSelected ? this.setTableChildren([], appointments) : this.setTableChildren(selectedRows, appointments)
this.setState({ selectedRows, deleteButtonDisabled, tableChildren })
}
handleDelete(selectedRows) {
const { config } = this.state
return selectedRows.map(row => {
const { tableChildren, appointments } = this.state
const date = moment(tableChildren[row].props.children[4].props.children, 'M-D-YYYY').format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const slot = moment(tableChildren[row].props.children[5].props.children, 'h:mm a').diff(moment().hours(9).minutes(0).seconds(0), 'hours') + 1
return _.find(appointments[date], appointment =>
appointment.slot === slot
)
}).map(appointment => appointment.slug).forEach(slug =>
Cosmic.deleteObject(config, { slug, write_key: config.bucket.write_key }, (err, response) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
this.setState({ snackbarDisabled: false, snackbarMessage: 'Failed to delete appointments' })
} else {
this.setState({ snackbarMessage: 'Loading...', snackbarDisabled: false })
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.state.config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) =>
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
)}
}
)
)
this.setState({ selectedRows: [], deleteButtonDisabled: true})
}
checkDisableDate(day) {
return !this.state.appointments[moment(day).format('YYYY-DD-MM')]
}
filterAppointments(date) {
const dateString = moment(date).format('YYYY-DD-MM')
const filteredAppointments = {}
filteredAppointments[dateString] = this.state.appointments[dateString]
this.setState({ filteredAppointments, tableChildren: this.setTableChildren([], filteredAppointments) })
}
setTableChildren(selectedRows = this.state.selectedRows, appointments = this.state.appointments) {
const renderAppointment = (date, appointment, index) => {
const { name, email, phone, slot } = appointment
const rowSelected = selectedRows.includes(index)
return <TableRow key={index} selected={rowSelected}>
<TableRowColumn>{index}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{name}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{email}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{phone}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{moment(date, 'YYYY-DD-MM').format('M[/]D[/]YYYY')}</TableRowColumn>
<TableRowColumn>{moment().hour(9).minute(0).add(slot, 'hours').format('h:mm a')}</TableRowColumn>
</TableRow>
}
const appointmentsAreFiltered = !_.isEmpty(this.state.filteredAppointments)
const schedule = appointmentsAreFiltered ? this.state.filteredAppointments : appointments
const els = []
let counter = 0
appointmentsAreFiltered ?
Object.keys(schedule).forEach(date => {
schedule[date].forEach((appointment, index) => els.push(renderAppointment(date, appointment, index)))
}) :
Object.keys(schedule).sort((a,b) => moment(a, 'YYYY-DD-MM').isBefore(moment(b, 'YYYY-MM-DD')))
.forEach((date, index) => {
schedule[date].forEach(appointment => {
els.push(renderAppointment(date, appointment, counter))
counter++
})
})
return els
}
componentWillMount() {
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.state.config, { type_slug: 'appointments' }, (err, response) =>
err ? this.handleFetchError(err) : this.handleFetch(response)
)
}
render() {
const { snackbarDisabled, appointments, datePickerDisabled, deleteButtonDisabled, ...data } = this.state
return (
<div style={{ fontFamily: 'Roboto' }}>
<AppBar
showMenuIconButton={false}
title="Appointment Manager"/>
<SnackBar
message={data.snackbarMessage}
open={!snackbarDisabled} />
<Toolbar>
<ToolbarGroup firstChild={true}>
<DropDownMenu
value={data.toolbarDropdownValue}
onChange={(evt, key, val) => this.handleToolbarDropdownChange(val)}>
<MenuItem value={0} primaryText="Filter Appointments By Date" />
<MenuItem value={1} primaryText="List All Appointments" />
</DropDownMenu>
<DatePicker
hintText="Select a date"
autoOk={true}
disabled={datePickerDisabled}
name="date-select"
onChange={(n, date) => this.filterAppointments(date)}
shouldDisableDate={(day) => this.checkDisableDate(day)} />
</ToolbarGroup>
<ToolbarGroup lastChild={true}>
<RaisedButton
primary={true}
onClick={() => this.handleDelete(data.selectedRows)}
disabled={deleteButtonDisabled}
label={`Delete Selected ${data.selectedRows.length ? '(' + data.selectedRows.length + ')' : ''}`} />
</ToolbarGroup>
</Toolbar>
<Table
onRowSelection={rowsToSelect => this.handleRowSelection(rowsToSelect)}
multiSelectable={true} >
<TableHeader>
<TableRow>
<TableHeaderColumn>ID</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Name</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Email</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Phone</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Date</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn>Time</TableHeaderColumn>
</TableRow>
</TableHeader>
<TableBody
children={data.tableChildren}
allRowsSelected={data.allRowsSelected}>
</TableBody>
</Table>
</div>
)
}
}
in
webpack
, create
appointment-scheduler-extension
in
extension.json
to make Cosmic recognize it:
dist
// appointment-scheduler-extension/dist/extension.json
{
"title": "Appointment Manager",
"font_awesome_class": "fa-calendar",
"image_url": ""
}
, upload it to Cosmic, and we're ready to start managing appointments.
dist