Build a Video Conferencing App using SignalWire and Vue 3

Using the SignalWire Video API (https://developer.signalwire.com/apis/reference/overview) and Javascript SDK, you can quickly build an app that leverages powerful video conferencing features and fully customize the experience for your users. SignalWire also recently launched the new Room Previews feature.

We’ve published an open-source example built in the popular Vue 3 JavaScript web framework that demonstrates how you can build a full-featured video conferencing web app. The bonus? It is already capable of going to scale using the SignalWire Video API and Javascript SDK.





Features of the SignalWire Video VueJs example:





Join or Create temporary Room Sessions

Meeting controls such as Mute Audio/Video and Share Screen

Change Camera and Microphone devices

Change Room Layouts

List Rooms with Room Previews

Join Active Rooms from the homepage

Why SignalWire?





Other video conferencing APIs and applications rely on SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit) which means every user is responsible for handling streams to and from other users.





The SignalWire Video Conferencing API takes an MCU (Multipoint Control Unit) approach which reduces the load on the client resulting in minimized latency and the ability to participate in large-scale calls within a browser. Essentially, everyone streams to the SignalWire servers and we send back one stream.





SignalWire also recently launched the new Room Previews feature. When enabled on a Room Session, a link to an mp4 of the last few seconds of the sessions is returned when fetching a room’s properties. For those adopting a remote-first approach to business, this provides an experience of spontaneous engagement with conversations, akin to running into co-workers around the office.

Running and Using the Vue 3 Example

We've provided instructions on running our example application locally or in the cloud using Replit.com.





Instructions can be found in the SignalWire-Video-VueJS GitHub Repository.





Here at SignalWire, we love our community of developers! Find us on the SignalWire Twitter and be sure to join our SignalWire Community Slack. We’re always happy to help answer questions and we look forward to engaging with you!

