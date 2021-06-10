Build A Blockchain Application For The HackOnLisk Online Hackathon

We empower developers with a software development kit for blockchain applications written in JavaScript.
HackOnLisk is the first online hackathon for the Lisk ecosystem. In preparation for our upcoming Mainnet launch of Lisk Core 3.0.0, we decided to organize an online hackathon for the Lisk community.
Announced during Lisk.js 2021, HackOnLisk is going to be hosted on DevPost platform giving us the opportunity to reach an already existing blockchain developer community. Participants have the chance to build a blockchain application with the latest Lisk SDK using JavaScript. This blog post summarizes the hackathon challenge, the prizes, as well as the judging criteria.
The online hackathon is not only dedicated to individuals but also already formed teams. Participants are required to build a blockchain application with the Lisk SDK 5.1.0 using JavaScript. We expect blockchain applications from diverse industries and fields such as:
As part of the hackathon submission, the participants should provide the following deliverables:
The prizes are split into two different categories; main prizes and bonus prizes. A total of 33,000 USD worth of prizes, as well as other non-monetary prizes, will be awarded. We will be offering three main prizes for 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place. The bonus prizes consist of a Lisk Community Choice Award decided through public voting and two partner prizes, given away by BTC-ECHO and WeAreDevelopers.
Judging panel
The judging panel consists of both internal and external judges who will be judging and selecting the five winners of HackOnLisk online hackathon. A complete list of our confirmed judges is presented below.
The judges will be following the criteria below in order to determine the winners of the main prizes as part of this hackathon.
The Lisk Community Choice Award prize will be determined by the number of votes received by participants in the form of public voting. The other two bonus prizes will be given by our hackathon partners: WeAreDevelopers and BTC-Echo, based on their preference.
HackOnLisk is now open for registrations and it runs until July 23rd. The submission deadline for the blockchain applications is July 9th. Afterwards, the judging panel will take around two weeks to judge and vote the winners of the hackathon. The winners will then be announced live on YouTube on July 23rd.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank our hackathon partners (Cointelegraph, BTC-ECHO, WeAreDevelopers, Wachsman, Lightcurve) for their support in promoting HackOnLisk.More details about HackOnLisk, the given challenge, and the rules for submission can be found on the online platform. Make sure to join our Lisk community on Lisk.chat to find your team members and get support from Lisk core community members.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.