Bringing Crypto Solutions to Life with Noonies Nominee Tran Hung

Tran Hung is the CEO of Uquid Coin, UQC, a Bitcoin-backed e-commerce platform. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for the Altcoin Champion of 2021. He says he is passionate about simple solutions to bring crypto products like Defi or NFTs closer to life. The most exciting technology of the present is Defi & NFT technology because the transparency and applicability in all aspects of life is the transparency of life. I’ve nominated in the following categories please do check out these award pages and vote for the winner.