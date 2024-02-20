Bridging Gaps in Crypto Trading: The Strategic Vision of Yellow Network





In an enlightening conversation for the "Behind the Startup" series, Louis Bellet, the dynamic force behind Yellow Network, shares the intriguing story of its inception and its ambitious mission to redefine the cryptocurrency trading landscape. Born from the strategic merger of Openware.com and Yellow Trading, Yellow Network emerges as a groundbreaking solution, tackling the industry's pressing challenges head-on. With a focus on security, efficiency, and decentralization, Bellet details the innovative mechanisms and future-forward technologies that make Yellow Network a beacon of progress in the digital asset ecosystem.

Revolutionizing Crypto Trade: Louis Bellet Unveils Yellow Network's Vision

Ishan Pandey: Hi Louis, great to have you here for our "Behind the Startup" series. Can you share the story behind the founding of Yellow Network and what inspired you to start this venture?

Louis Bellet: Yellow Network was born as a result of a collaboration of two established players in the industry. My journey began with Openware.com, where we built over 150 trading platforms, gaining unique insights into the pains and gains of both institutional and retail crypto businesses. Meanwhile, my partner Alexis, one of the founders of GSR and Yellow Trading, brought an in-depth perspective from the trading side.





Our combined understanding of the industry's challenges led us to create Yellow Network. It represents our collaborative effort to innovate and solve persistent issues in the digital asset ecosystem, aiming to revolutionize the way digital assets are traded.

Ishan Pandey: Can you elaborate on how Yellow Network aims to make cryptocurrency trading leaner, more efficient, and more secure in the current blockchain landscape?

Louis Bellet: One of the main issues of the crypto industry today is the absence of the proper trading infrastructure. Yellow Network solves this by introducing a decentralized clearing system. It is designed to minimize reliance on a single market player with no separation of responsibilities, thus greatly reducing counterparty risks and removing potential points of failure. This approach connects brokers and exchanges across blockchains, enabling efficient and secure cross-chain trading and clearing.





Yellow Network optimizes capital management through position netting, and streamlined settlement processes that consolidate a batch of trades into a single transaction.

Ishan Pandey: How does Yellow Network utilize a P2P network and state channels to connect brokers across various blockchains?

Louis Bellet: The P2P approach enables brokers to instantly connect to other network participants to match orders and execute trades directly with each other in a decentralized manner, bypassing the traditional centralized framework. State channels facilitate private, secure off-chain transactions between parties, ensuring privacy, scalability and efficiency without compromising the blockchain's integrity.





In this way, we can bring ultra-high-frequency trading and minimize transaction costs, while also being able to trade assets cross-chain.

Ishan Pandey: Could you explain in more detail how Yellow Network's automated smart clearing protocol and its significance in the context of cryptocurrency trading?

Louis Bellet: Our core component is called ClearSyncTM; it is a protocol that automates the post-trade process, including the clearing and settlement of trades, through smart contracts. It handles all activities from the moment a transaction commitment is made until it is settled, similar to traditional finance clearing processes​​.





Key features of ClearSyncTM include the ability to open and close trading channels, deposit collateral in various cryptocurrencies, and send high-frequency margin-calls requests off-chain. In addition, it offers the flexibility to request settlements using different methods, including atomic cross chain swaps, or even third-party custodians. It also handles disputes on a portofolio state to unlock the collateral, enhancing the security and reliability of the trading process​​.





Essentially, ClearSyncTM reduces counterparty risk and eliminates the need for intermediaries, leading to a more streamlined and less costly trading process.

Ishan Pandey: What features make Yellow Network an all-in-one Web3 solution, and how is it tailored for the global retail market?





Louis Bellet: Yellow Network offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored to the needs and expectations of a global crypto market. Features such as cross-chain liquidity access, decentralized identity management, and integrated wallet services serve well for both beginners and experienced traders. Among other things, the platform also features:





Decentralized trading, allowing participants to trade using their nearest node;

Scalable infrastructure: with the use of state channels to enable swift, efficient off-chain trading and clearing suitable for high-frequency trading​​;

Enhanced liquidity access as opposed to traditional silos, offering seamless liquidity exchange across platforms and chains​​;

Minimized counterparty risks with the automated netting and operates collateral and safety deposits for secure settlements​​;

Capital efficiency for consolidating trades and lowering margin requirements, optimizing capital usage​​;

A broker-dealer model that aligns with regulatory preferences and streamlines broker operations​​.

Ishan Pandey: Can you provide insights into the decision to merge Openware and Yellow Trading to form Yellow Network? How has this merger contributed to the company's overall strategy?





Louis Bellet: The decision to merge was strategic in nature and aimed at uniting our expertise in blockchain development and financial markets. When we first started working together with Alexis, we quickly realized that we have an aligned vision of the future of crypto and a similar outlook on how the main problems of the industry can be tackled.





We have leveraged Openware's technical expertise in building infrastructure for exchanges with Yellow Trading's market insights, which created Yellow Network as we know it now.

Ishan Pandey: Can you elaborate on Yellow Trading's role as a market maker and startup incubator within the Yellow Network ecosystem?





Louis Bellet: Yellow Trading plays a dual role within Yellow Network. As a market maker, it provides liquidity, ensuring efficient and stable market operations. This is crucial in creating a fruitful trading environment, especially in emerging or less liquid markets. As a startup incubator, Yellow Trading nurtures innovative blockchain projects, providing them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and network support to succeed, further enriching and integrating them into the Yellow Network ecosystem.

Ishan Pandey: How do you perceive the current state of blockchain adoption globally, and what role does Yellow Network play in driving adoption?

Louis Bellet: The global adoption of blockchain is primarily focused on trading and speculation. However, most traders don't fully utilize the benefits of the blockchain; they simply can’t; due to the isolated nature of exchanges and scalability issues. Blockchains are not the complete solution for decentralizing trading, but rather a component of the infrastructure. Yellow Network bridges the gap between isolated trading platforms and chains, facilitating efficient, real-time cross-chain transactions. This innovative approach progresses blockchain usage beyond current limitations, positioning Yellow Network at the forefront of promoting broader blockchain adoption and transforming the cryptocurrency trading landscape.

Ishan Pandey: Looking ahead, how do you anticipate the regulatory landscape for blockchain and cryptocurrency evolving, and what preparations is Yellow Network making for potential regulatory changes?

Louis Bellet: The regulatory framework for blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to evolve towards greater clarity and structure, much like in traditional finance. In traditional finance, separating responsibilities like custody, exchange, and clearing is standard practice for risk mitigation and regulatory compliance.





We are anticipating and aligning with this trend by distributing these functions. Our broker-dealer model, part of the network's design, separates these roles, reducing the risk of having all operations centralized in one entity.





Our goal is to remain adaptable and responsive to regulatory changes, ensuring the longevity and legitimacy of our platform.





Don’t forget to like and share the story!





Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our brand-as-author program. Be it through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking, the author has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



