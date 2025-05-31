171 reads

Breaking the iid Barrier: How Stochastic Gradients Are Going Spatial

by
byGeotag@geotag

Geotag

May 31st, 2025
featured image - Breaking the iid Barrier: How Stochastic Gradients Are Going Spatial
    Speed
    Voice
Geotag
← Previous

How Spatial Scientists Are Solving the Gaussian Process Scaling Challenge

Up Next →

New Algorithm Makes Complex Spatial Models Lightning Fast with Vecchia Magic

About Author

Geotag HackerNoon profile picture
Geotag@geotag

Geotag

Read my storiesAbout @geotag

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#stochastic-gradient#sgm-cmc#gaussian-processes#bayesian-inference#spatial-statistics#scalable-statistics#langevin-dynamics#vecchia-approximation

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories