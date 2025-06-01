Application of SGRLD to Large-Scale Ocean Temperature Data: The Argo Case Study

Authors:\n(1) Mohamed A. Abba, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University;\n(2) Brian J. Reich, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University;\n(3) Reetam Majumder, Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Center, North Carolina State University;\n(4) Brandon Feng, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University. Authors: Authors: (1) Mohamed A. Abba, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University; (2) Brian J. Reich, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University; (3) Reetam Majumder, Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Center, North Carolina State University; (4) Brandon Feng, Department of Statistics, North Carolina State University. Table of Links Abstract and 1 Introduction Abstract and 1 Introduction 1.1 Methods to handle large spatial datasets 1.1 Methods to handle large spatial datasets 1.2 Review of stochastic gradient methods 1.2 Review of stochastic gradient methods 2 Matern Gaussian Process Model and its Approximations 2 Matern Gaussian Process Model and its Approximations 2.1 The Vecchia approximation 2.1 The Vecchia approximation 3 The SG-MCMC Algorithm and 3.1 SG Langevin Dynamics 3 The SG-MCMC Algorithm and 3.1 SG Langevin Dynamics 3.2 Derivation of gradients and Fisher information for SGRLD 3.2 Derivation of gradients and Fisher information for SGRLD 4 Simulation Study and 4.1 Data generation 4 Simulation Study and 4.1 Data generation 4.2 Competing methods and metrics 4.2 Competing methods and metrics 4.3 Results 4.3 Results 5 Analysis of Global Ocean Temperature Data 5 Analysis of Global Ocean Temperature Data 6 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References 6 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References Appendix A.1: Computational Details Appendix A.1: Computational Details Appendix A.2: Additional Results Appendix A.2: Additional Results 5 Analysis of Global Ocean Temperature Data We apply the proposed method to the ocean temperature data provided by the Argo Program (Argo, 2023) made available through the GpGp package (Guinness et al., 2018). Each of the n = 32, 436 observations are taken on buoys in the Spring of 2016. Each observation measures of ocean temperature (C) at depths of roughly 100, 150 and 200 meters. The data are plotted in Figure 1 for depth 100 meters; we analyze these data using the methods evaluated in Section 4. As an illustrative example, the mean function is taken to be quadratic in latitude and longitude and the covariance function is the isotropic Mat´ern covariance function used in Section 4. All prior distributions and MCMC settings are the same as in Section 4. We first split the data into a test and training set, keeping 20% of the observations in the testing set. We train the models using 8000 and 40000 MCMC iterations for the NNGP ad SGRLD method respectively. For the SGRLD method this requires only 400 epochs. We compare our SGRLD with the NNGP method using prediction MSE, squared correlation between predicted and observed (R2) and coverage of 95% prediction intervals on the test set. We also include the effective sample size per minute for all the model parameters. Table 4 gives the MSE and coverage rate on the testing set, and total training time respectively. Our method achieves less than the quarter of the MSE of NNGP while also requiring less than a twentieth of the time. For the coverage of the 95% prediction intervals, the NNGP method’s average coverage on the testing set is significantly lower than the nominal value, while our proposed method achieves 93% coverage. Finally, as a sensitivity analysis, we compare the SGRLD results with mini-batch size nB ∈ {100, 250, 500} and conditioning set size m ∈ {10, 15, 30}. Table 6 show the posterior mean and 95% credible intervals of the covariance parameters for all combinations of the two hyperparameters. The posterior mean of the spatial variance, smoothness and nugget vary little across these combinations of tuning parameters. For the range parameter, we notice a sensitivity to small batch sizes, e.g., nB = 100 resulting in wide credible intervals and larger estimates compared to the other cases. For batch sizes {250, 500} the estimates are similar across values of m. 6 Discussion SG methods offer considerable speed-ups when the data size is very large. In fact, one can take hundreds or even thousands of steps in one pass through the whole dataset in the time it takes for only one step if the full dataset is used. This enables fast exploration of the posterior in significantly less time. GPs however fall within the correlated setting case where SGMCMC methods have received limited attention. Spatial correlation is a critical component of GPs and naive subsampling during parameter estimation would lead to random divisions of the spatial domain at each iteration. By leveraging the form of the Vecchia approximation, we derive unbiased gradient estimates based on minibatches of the data. We developed a new stochastic gradient based MCMC algorithm for scalable Bayesian inference in large spatial data settings. Without the Vecchia approximation, subsampling strategies would always lead to biased gradient estimates. The proposed method also uses the exact Fisher information to speed up convergence and explore the parameter space efficiently. Our work contributes to the literature on scalable methods for Gaussian process, and can be extended to non Gaussian models i.e. classification. Acknowledgements This research was partially supported by National Science Foundation grants DMS2152887 and CMMT2022254, and by grants from the Southeast National Synthesis Wildfire and the United States Geological Survey’s National Climate Adaptation Science Center (G21AC10045). References Aicher, C., Ma, Y.-A., Foti, N. J. and Fox, E. B. (2019) Stochastic gradient MCMC for state space models. SIAM Journal on Mathematics of Data Science, 1, 555–587. 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Momentum SGD is an optimization algorithm that uses a Neseterov momentum term to accelerate the convergence in the presence of high curvature or noisy gradients. Momentum SGD proceeds as follows The Adam algorithm combines ideas from RMSprop and momentum to adaptively adjust learning rates. Appendix A.2: Additional Results Maximum likelihood estimates Maximum likelihood estimates The results in Table-7 show that the SGFS outperforms the other methods in terms of estimation error. Compared to GpGp, the stochastic methods take at most half the time while performing twenty times more iterations. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv