    Brave New Word: Exploring the Diverse Niches for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks
    195 reads

    Brave New Word: Exploring the Diverse Niches for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks

    by Mina Down August 22nd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    DePINs use decentralized networks, often powered by blockchain, to manage critical infrastructure more efficiently and securely across various industries, offering a democratized approach to infrastructure management.
    Brave New Word: Exploring the Diverse Niches for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks
    Mina Down HackerNoon profile picture


    It is often said that the rise of decentralized physical infrastructure networks, or DePIN, is going to represent a paradigm shift in how industries and governments have managed and used critical infrastructure. But what do these phrases mean? And what does it look like, practically speaking?


    Unlike classic centralized models, DePINs leverage decentralized networks in order to create, operate, and maintain essential physical infrastructure—frequently powered by blockchain technology. These allow for increased levels of efficiency, security, and democratization of the management of resources in many sectors. In other words, what could this all mean? How would it be possible for infrastructure to be democratic?


    In the article, I will make a stop at the key niches of DePIN: AI, computing, weather, telecom, energy, automotive, and beyond. For each niche, I provide a project applying DePIN technologies. To identify examples, I consulted the following sources: DePIN Scan, Cointelegraph, IoTeX Blog, and Telecom Journal


    I do not mean to imply that these are the best or only DePIN projects in these areas; just some examples of how DePIN technology is being applied. I am just trying to make things somewhat less abstract and to provide a somewhat more practical picture of how DePIN would actually impact daily life.

    1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computing

    Artificial Intelligence and Computations AI together with computing forms the backbone of the DePIN ecosystem. Decentralized AI platforms use collective power from different nodes to execute heavy computations in tasks of data processing. This decentralized structure thus can be conceived as the democratization of AI, reducing the reliance on centralized tech giants. It thus permits new and innovative applications across various industries. DePINs in this niche allow for AI and computing services that are more secure, transparent, and efficient while also opening doors for advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and autonomous systems.


    Key Features:

    • Distributed power for computation
    • Enhanced security and privacy of data
    • Democratized AI innovation


    Render Network: Render is a decentralized GPU network provisioning resources for 3D rendering. In place of centralized cloud services like AWS or Google Cloud, developers can tap into a decentralized GPU resource pool from the vast group of individual node operators. This democratizes access to costly computing resources and is considerably less expensive both for developers and artists.


    1. Weather Networks

    Weather Network DePINs are also revolutionizing weather forecasting and climate monitoring. By leveraging decentralized networks of sensors and data providers, weather DePINs offer not only hyperlocalized but real-time weather data. Such systems increase accuracy and availability, thus providing very valuable insights for the purposes of agriculture, logistics, and disaster management.


    Key Features:

    • Real-time data collection
    • Increased forecast accuracy
    • Accessibility to localized weather insights


    WeatherXM: This is a people-driven network that harnesses decentralized weather stations operated by individuals and businesses to provide hyperlocal weather data. Once the participants are properly incentivized with tokens, such real-time, granular weather information could be used by industries in areas like agriculture and logistics.


    1. Telecommunications

    DePINs are expected to disrupt traditional models in the telecom sector by providing decentralized communication networks. Such networks work towards significantly reducing dependability on centralized service providers and would possibly help bring down costs and grow connectivity in areas previously considered underserved. More resilient and scalable communication solutions could possibly come from DePIN-based telecom networks, especially in outlying and remote areas.


    Key Features:

    • Decentralized network infrastructure
    • Reduced cost and improved accessibility
    • Enhanced connectivity in remote regions


    Helium Mobile:

    Helium provides a decentralized wireless network for IoT devices underpinned with a novel Proof of Coverage model, which rewards its users for providing coverage to the network. This model lessens the reliance on centrally built telecom companies while extending connectivity to relatively underserved areas, and in turn makes telecommunications more accessible and resilient.


    1. Energy Networks

    Energy is one of the most important sectors in which DePINs have their application. The ability of decentralized energy grids and the use of peer-to-peer platforms for energy trading could ensure that an effective energy supply is provided in a way that is sustainable. These networks will be on blockchain technology; hence, transparency in energy transactions can give control to consumers over their sources of energy—whether solar, wind, or any other renewable energy.


    Key Features:

    • Peer-to-peer energy trading
    • Transparent and efficient energy distribution
    • Support for renewable energy sources


    Daylight Energy: This is a decentralized platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of energy, allowing people to directly transact or exchange their excess renewable energy from sources such as solar or wind. This approach increases the efficiency of energy distribution and supports the growth of renewable energy sources by allowing individuals to be both consumers and producers of energy.​


    1. Automotive

    The automotive sector is also undergoing a significant shift with the inclusion of DePINs, which facilitate the development of autonomous vehicles, decentralized ride-sharing platforms, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. By decentralizing the infrastructure, DePINs reduce the barriers to innovation and increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation systems.


    Key Features:

    • Support for autonomous vehicles
    • Decentralized ride-sharing and logistics
    • Better VX2 communication


    DIMO:

    A decentralized mobility network that allows end users to share their vehicle data to enhance the overall transport system. This data contributes to applications on connected vehicles, which promote road safety as well as efficiency by allowing vehicles to communicate with infrastructure and other vehicles in real-time​.


    1. Supply Chain Management

    Given that supply chains are globalizing and becoming increasingly complex, DePINs can offer a solution by offering a decentralized trace and management system in almost any industry. These networks ensure transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of fraud, improving efficiency, and ensuring that products are delivered on time.


    Key Features:

    • Transparency and traceability
    • Reduced fraud and errors
    • Improved logistics and delivery efficiency


    OriginTrail: OriginTrail provides a decentralized protocol for supply chains that offers traceability and transparency. While tracking goods and verifying their origin on a blockchain, it reduces the possibility of fraud and, at the same time, increases efficiency in logistics so that products can be delivered when promised.


    1. Healthcare

    DePINs are being deployed in health care to manage patient data, support decentralized clinical trials, and enhance telemedicine. Decentralizing these critical aspects of healthcare could increase privacy for patients and suppliers, lower costs, and allow for more efficient access to health services.


    Key Features:

    • Secure and private patient data management
    • Decentralized clinical trials
    • Support for telemedicine and remote care


    HealthBlocks:

    This platform uses a decentralized network to store and manage health data. It allows patients to decide how, and with whom, to share their data as needed. Besides reducing healthcare costs, this approach improves data privacy, reduces healthcare costs, and supports telemedicine by enabling seamless and secure data sharing.


    1. Smart Cities

    DePINs are also being applied to implement smart cities by decentralizing urban infrastructure management. his decentralization can apply to everything from traffic management and waste collection to water supply and public safety. By decentralizing these services, cities can operate more efficiently, cut costs, and provide better services to their residents.


    Key Features:

    • Human-centered urban infrastructure management
    • Increased efficiency and reduced costs
    • Enhanced public services and safety


    Elumicate:

    A decentralized smart-city project that uses sensors to collect data from an urban environment. This data is used for optimizing service provisioning, like traffic management, waste collection, and use of energy. This could lead to infrastructure that is more efficient and responsive in the city​.

    The Future of DePIN


    As DePINs continue to develop, they are primed for mass adoption across a number of industries. They are intended to provide secure, efficient, and fair solutions that have the potential to change the way we live and work by decentralizing some of the most critical infrastructure in the world. Whether in AI, telecommunications, energy, or healthcare, the future of DePIN holds the promise of a more decentralized, transparent, and innovative world. Whether this potential is fully realized remains to be seen.


    But one thing is certain: various niches within the DePIN ecosystem, each with their singular applications and benefits, are contributing collectively to a sea change in infrastructure management. Over time, these networks will grow and are likely to reshape industries. At this stage, therefore, they offer a glimpse into a decentralized future.



    About Author

    Mina Down HackerNoon profile picture
    Mina Down
    I am a researcher and freelance writer interested in new technologies that contribute to the social good
    Read my storiesCheck out Mina's blog

    #web3 #decentralized-infrastructure #what-is-depin #blockchain-in-everyday-life #data-democratization #building-smart-cities #decentralization #depins #infrastructure

