Brainpower And Brainberries: 7 Food Ideas to Hack your Brain

Are you a programmer who wants to know what are the best food that would best fit your lifestyle? Developers and programmers can have very demanding jobs. They stay up for long hours and require a lot of brainpower in order to get their work done and meet their deadlines.

It is absolutely essential that you eat the right food. The best food for developers is not just those that will fill you up. You will need to consume meals that will make you healthy and also give you a mental boost.

One meal that you should not miss though, is breakfast. WebMD has stated that regular breakfast will help your memory. It will also help you be more focused on your tasks.

The list below enumerates the staple meals and food that you should have. These ingredients can be used to prepare meals that you can cook quickly. Trust me when I say that these are not only but tasty as well!

7 Best Food Ideas for Developers

1. Coffee

Does it really come as a surprise that coffee should be included in the list? Most people cannot even function properly without their daily caffeine fix! Some even drink 3 or more times a day!

If you are feeling a little drowsy and finding it hard to finish a task, order yourself a cup of coffee and you will surely feel the effects.

But of course, be aware that the effects of coffee or any caffeine-laden drinks are just temporary. Sooner or later it will wear off and for some, there may be some feeling of discomfort which can come about 3 or four hours after you consume the coffee.

Just drink plenty of water to feel better.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Adding vegetables to your diet, especially the leafy kind is always a good idea. So many studies have shown that people who regularly ate vegetables are more focused than those who do not eat them.

Not only that, they are packed with many vitamins and minerals that make you healthy and strong. it’s also perfect for those who are aiming to lose a little weight.

If you are not used to cooking green, leafy vegetables, you can start by adding them to smoothies. Or you can just put more arugula or spinach in your salad. Or try something really light, like cucumber salad

If you like cooking, why not try to cook creamed spinach or perhaps this Spinach Dip Stuffed Pork Chops ? They are easy enough to do and something you will surely enjoy.

3. Blueberries

If you like to eat fruits more than vegetables, then you should definitely add blueberries to your diet. Studies have shown they can help reduce the effects of diseases like dementia.

It is considered a brain food, with some even dubbing it as brainberries because it can help with short-term memory and help with focus.



blueberry-inspired recipes beforehand, such as this Always have some handy in your office pantry so you can snack it from time to time when you need the extra focus. You can also prepare someblueberry-inspired recipes beforehand, such as this Homemade Blueberry Sauce

4. Eggs

This classic egg salad only takes 20 minutes to prepare!

While there are some who would argue that eggs are unhealthy, they are actually a great source of nutrients. One of those nutrients is choline which is great for the brain and memory.

They also have other nutrients like vitamin D and of course, protein.

What’s great about eggs is that they are so versatile. If you’re out of time, you can just fry it or boil it. But if you have the time and ingredients, you can make a great egg salad and bring it with you to work!



5. Walnuts

Some employees are so swamped with work that they cannot find time to actually get out of their seats to buy or prepare a meal. If you are one of them, then better make sure to always have nuts (and some chocolate!) on

your desk.

Walnuts, in particular, help with brain functions and are also high in fiber and protein. For chocolate, make sure to buy the dark variety as this is more beneficial. Just make sure that you limit your intake to an ounce a day.

6. Yogurt

Another great choice for a quick fix during the day is yogurt. Not only is it a probiotic, which means it’s good for your tummy, but it also helps you concentrate.

Some studies even show that it can help make your mood better. Others even point out that it can help with the symptoms of depression, making it one of the best food for developers.

If you are looking for some snacks to get you through the day and elevate your mood, a cup of yogurt is a perfect choice.

7. Meals rich in Omega-3

There are so many benefits to omega-3 fatty acids. They can help with eye health, which makes it one of the best food for developers as we know how much time they spend in front of their computer.

They can also help improve sleep and slow down mental decline. Some great sources of omega-3 are walnuts, chia seeds, and salmon.

