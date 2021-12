fter imposing 25% tariffs on American whiskey, shipments to the EU, the largest export market for spirits, fell 37% from $702 million in 2018 to $440 million in 2020, according to the Distilled Alcohol Council (DISCUS). Bourbon exports to the UK, the fourth-largest market for American whiskey, fell 53% from $150 million in 2018 to $71 million in 2020.