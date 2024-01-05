Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Bookmark This: 18 Awesome GitHub Repositories For 2024by@madzadev
    724 reads

    Bookmark This: 18 Awesome GitHub Repositories For 2024

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This collection spans a variety of categories, from tools, extensions, cheat sheets, and guides to learning resources, prompt engineering, and other cool stuff.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Bookmark This: 18 Awesome GitHub Repositories For 2024
    programming #web-development #coding #github
    Madza HackerNoon profile picture

    @madzadev

    Madza

    Software Developer and Technical Writer

    Receive Stories from @madzadev

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    18 Awesome Linux Themes For Your Inspiration 🎨😍
    Published at Jan 30, 2022 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Testing in Java: The Key Concepts [Part 1: Unit Testing]
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by gromspys #java
    Article Thumbnail
    Going Beyond Coding: Essential Skills for Today’s Software Developers
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by wesleybaxterhuber #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    AI-Powered Tools That Doubled My Development Speed
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by ukanwat #artificial-intelligence
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!