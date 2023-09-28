Book Review: Hypermodern Python Tooling by Claudio Jolowicz
Too Long; Didn't Read"Hypermodern Python Tooling" by Claudio Jolowicz is a forthcoming book, scheduled for release in April 2024, that provides a comprehensive guide to Python development tooling. It covers topics that were previously scattered across various sources, offering in-depth insights into installing Python, managing environments, packages, dependencies, and testing. The book introduces key tools like pipx and poetry, focusing on practical usage and alternatives in the Python ecosystem. While it's informative, some readers might find it a bit confusing in places and wish for more non-trivial examples. It also lacks coverage of certain topics like Windows package managers, building Python from source on Unix, running Python in Docker containers, creating .exe files on Windows, alternative project distribution methods, and linters. Despite this, it's recommended for Python enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive resource.