Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Blockwatch: Berlin Blockchain Day Panel by@ChrisChinchilla

Blockwatch: Berlin Blockchain Day Panel

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Chris Chinchilla HackerNoon profile picture

On a cold Friday December night, with a Christmas market buzzing outside, a small group of Blockchain enthusiasts gathered for a ‘day’ (actually an afternoon) of discussions with luminaries from the community organized by Binary District, a new global education center. As is traditional for events in Berlin, the time of year had thrown well-made plans into disruption, and the organizers have asked me to host a panel between all the speakers.

On the panel are Alexander Ivanov (Blockchain entrepreneur), Dmitry Meshkov (Researcher and entrepreneur), Alexander Chepurnoy (Developer), and Vlad Zamfir (Ethereum team). I was interested in digging into how enthusiastic developers take their ideas into reality with smart contracts and ‘traditional’ programming languages and infrastructure.

I wouldn’t say all my questions were exactly answered, but it was an interesting panel nonetheless. Enjoy!

image

Originally published at dzone.com.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Avalanche

Find out why Subnets are a breakthrough!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!