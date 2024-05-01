BlockVision Announces Strategic Partnership With Mysten Labs To Unlock Sui Network Data For Builders

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 1st, 2024/Chainwire/--SuiVision Explorer provides a comprehensive portal for developers and retail users and robust RPC and API access for builders. BlockVision, a premier infrastructure service provider specializing in comprehensive blockchain solutions, today announced an essential partnership with Mysten Labs, the Layer 1 blockchain that offers industry-leading performance and infinite horizontal scaling.





This collaboration powers the SuiVision Explorer as well as offering deep access to network data and functionality via APIs and RPC, both pivotal to enhancing accessibility and engagement within the Sui ecosystem. Developed by BlockVision, SuiVision Explorer is an intuitive portal tailored for developers and retail users. It marks a significant advancement in blockchain explorers by combining detailed data insights with a user-friendly interface, allowing users to effortlessly navigate, interact, and explore the vibrant landscape of the Sui Network.





BlockVision provides robust and scalable RPC nodes and indexing APIs for most of the top protocols on the Sui Network. The availability of robust RPC nodes and efficient indexing APIs directly contributes to the network's growth by enabling more applications to be built and run effectively. This, in turn, attracts more developers and users to the Sui ecosystem, fostering a vibrant cycle of innovation and usage.





"BlockVision is building more than just tools. It is simplifying the complexities of blockchain technology for builders and everyday users," said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer for Mysten Labs. "BlockVision has been an amazing builder for Sui, leveraging their robust infrastructure capabilities to enhance accessibility and foster greater community engagement within the Sui ecosystem."





Key features of the SuiVision Explorer include DeFi and NFT Dashboards and Portfolio Tracking. The DeFi and NFT Dashboards offer users a comprehensive view of the decentralized finance and non-fungible token marketplaces within Sui, providing valuable insights and intelligence and driving user engagement. Portfolio Tracking is an integrated feature that allows users to monitor their investments and transactions across the ecosystem, promoting a more transparent and informed user experience.





BlockVision, known for its expertise in RPC nodes, APIs, and explorer development, brings its technical prowess to the forefront of this partnership. "Our collaboration with Sui exemplifies our commitment to building scalable and easily accessible blockchain infrastructure," said Thibaut Fantian, Ecosystem Lead at BlockVision. "The SuiVision Explorer is set to transform how users interact with the Sui ecosystem, making it more tangible and navigable than ever before."





As Sui continues to drive innovation and user-centric solutions, this partnership underscores its commitment to enhancing the blockchain experience for users worldwide, contributing to Sui’s vision of onboarding the next billion users to Web3.

Sui Foundation

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here.



