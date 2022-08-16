Blockleaders' Jillian Godsil Talks About Her 2022 Noonies Nomination and Interests

Journalist, Broadcaster, Chair, MC, Blockchain Enthusiast, Diversity Advocate, Dreamer
Howdy Hackers!
I’m Jillian Godsil and I’m the co-founder and Editor in chief of Blockleaders.io
First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!
As a writer in the tech industry, I believe that Blockchain is the most exciting technology of the present because it disrupts the status quo in a good way. Learn more about my views on blockchain and web3 and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
I’m editor-in-chief of Blockleaders.io but I also freelance with Coin Telegraph, CoinDesk and CryptoSlate amongst others. I love being a journalist in this space as it gives me access and reason to interview the innovators in this sector
When I was studying History and English in Trinity College, Dublin, I was recruited on the milkround to join JP Morgan in London as a graduate hire as a systems analyst. I had not used a computer at this stage and only just missed punch cards by a matter of years.
Green - like nature - it is soothing and nurturing.
Simply put I like it when my stories run. I am a journalist so writing is what I do.
I am currently exploring NFTs with a passion. I had a collection sell out on the WAX platform last year in 8 minutes. I am currently exploring art with AI which is fascinating.
Here is my collection on a polygon platform https://artmine.playform.io/projects/15 and https://artmine.playform.io/projects/29 and here are some of my creations on Opensea https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/61144497155332014532332816383599050589591267282200952655042624313789545185287/
Access, access, access - and data.
My radio - I am a junkie for talk radio - politics, social affairs, science, nature - you name it (except sport).
Social media that trolls.
An equestrian stud - https://jilliangodsil.com/a-field-for-toby/ where my daughters could run an equine rehab and education center.
NFTs are all-consuming. I’m loving this. Plus also this week I get my first home in the metaverse - in Metropolisworld.io to be precise. Given the banks repossessed my home 8 years ago it’s good to have a home again
Ten years into the past to buy Bitcoin so I could afford the aforementioned equestrian stud and I could retire to a cottage to write my novels full time. Like this one https://www.amazon.co.uk/Running-Out-Road-Jillian-Godsil-ebook/dp/B004E10YSO or maybe this series which was set to save my home from the banks but hasn’t - yet! https://www.amazon.co.uk/Cougar-Diaries-Part-I-ebook/dp/B00BHIUK6S
