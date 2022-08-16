Blockleaders' Jillian Godsil Talks About Her 2022 Noonies Nomination and Interests

Jillian Godsil is the co-founder and Editor in chief of Blockleaders.io. She has been nominated for the 2022 Noonies award for her work in the tech industry. She believes that blockchain is the most exciting technology of the present because it disrupts the status quo in a good way. Learn more about her views on blockchain and web3 and her journey in the technology industry via the interview below. I am currently exploring NFTs with a passion and I had a collection sell out on the WAX platform last year in 8 minutes.

1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?





I’m editor-in-chief of Blockleaders.io but I also freelance with Coin Telegraph, CoinDesk and CryptoSlate amongst others. I love being a journalist in this space as it gives me access and reason to interview the innovators in this sector



2. How did you get started with your Tech Career?

When I was studying History and English in Trinity College, Dublin, I was recruited on the milkround to join JP Morgan in London as a graduate hire as a systems analyst. I had not used a computer at this stage and only just missed punch cards by a matter of years.





3. If Utopia were a color what color do you think it’d be and why?





Green - like nature - it is soothing and nurturing.





4. If everything about HackerNoon changed drastically, what is one detail you’d like to keep exactly the same? OR What’s your favorite thing to do with HackerNoon and why?





Simply put I like it when my stories run. I am a journalist so writing is what I do.





5. Tell us more about the things you write/make/manage/build!





I am currently exploring NFTs with a passion. I had a collection sell out on the WAX platform last year in 8 minutes. I am currently exploring art with AI which is fascinating.





Here is my collection on a polygon platform https://artmine.playform.io/projects/15 and https://artmine.playform.io/projects/29 and here are some of my creations on Opensea https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/61144497155332014532332816383599050589591267282200952655042624313789545185287/





6. What’s your favorite thing about the internet?





Access, access, access - and data.





7. It’s an apocalypse of ‘walking dead’ proportions and you can only own a singular piece of technology, what would it be?





My radio - I am a junkie for talk radio - politics, social affairs, science, nature - you name it (except sport).





8. What is your least favorite thing about the internet?





Social media that trolls.





9. If you were given $10 million to invest in something today what would you invest in and why?





An equestrian stud - https://jilliangodsil.com/a-field-for-toby/ where my daughters could run an equine rehab and education center.





10. What’s something you’re currently learning or excited to learn?

NFTs are all-consuming. I’m loving this. Plus also this week I get my first home in the metaverse - in Metropolisworld.io to be precise. Given the banks repossessed my home 8 years ago it’s good to have a home again





11. Would you rather travel 10 years into the past or 10 years into the future? Give reasons for your answer.





Ten years into the past to buy Bitcoin so I could afford the aforementioned equestrian stud and I could retire to a cottage to write my novels full time. Like this one https://www.amazon.co.uk/Running-Out-Road-Jillian-Godsil-ebook/dp/B004E10YSO or maybe this series which was set to save my home from the banks but hasn’t - yet! https://www.amazon.co.uk/Cougar-Diaries-Part-I-ebook/dp/B00BHIUK6S





