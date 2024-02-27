BlockDAG's Gleam Event Reaches TVL Milestone - How They're Celebrating With Their Investors





Tron price has been on an upward trajectory recently as it successfully achieved the TVL milestone. Borroe Finance made a historic presale in the crypto market, shifting investors' attention toward presale coins. As the crypto market is making significant progress, another trending crypto right now is the BlockDAG coin, which is getting the spotlight.





Besides being a user-centric disruptive brand with amazing options for miners and avid investors, BlockDAG gives back to its community members by announcing a gleam event and making a 2 million coin giveaway.

Hype Behind Borroe Finance Presale

Recently, a new Polygon-based coin has significantly hiked in the crypto world called Borroe Finance. If you're trading in the crypto market, you'll know about this new presale coin performing exceptionally well.





Borroe Finance is using AI-generated funding to merge with Web3, providing safe, secure, and efficient payment solutions for its investors. How does this benefit its investors?





They can buy and sell future NFTs through a secure and transparent platform. To make it more interesting, sellers listing their NFTs can offer considerable discounts to encourage more buyers.





Tron Price Surges, Hitting TVL Milestone

In the past week, Tron has managed to trend in the crypto market as it achieved the TVL milestone. The Tron price is significantly increasing, becoming a trending crypto right now, after reaching the mentioned mark. Tron is one of the crypto coins that is decentralized and runs on blockchain technology.





Tron helps to connect content creators and their audiences directly without using any medium. Not only that, Tron provides a platform for developers to program dApps, also known as decentralized applications.





BlockDAG $2M Giveaway: Batch 2 Almost Sold Out

BlockDAG is rising in 2024, with a rapid sellout of batch 1. The project has entered the presale of batch 2 at an attractive price of 0.0015. With a projected $600 million roadmap in its pipeline, BDAG looks promising.





BlockDAG has attracted attention from notable investors and announced a $2 million giveaway for its fortunate investors. Community members have the chance to share in this significant prize pool, provided by BlockDAG, with the condition that participation in the presale is a prerequisite. Details on how to join the presale and enhance the probability of winning are available on the BlockDAG website.









BlockDAG, now in its second batch of sales, is nearing a sell-out, presenting a valuable opportunity for investors to join in on its substantial giveaway. Positioned to make a significant impact in the cryptocurrency market, BlockDAG is projected to reach $600 million in sales by the end of 2024, setting it up as one of the most robust presale coins available.





The company's commitment to its users is evident through its innovative offerings, including a range of highly efficient mining devices and a mobile app designed to minimize battery consumption.





This user-centric approach has not only fostered admiration within the community but has also contributed to BlockDAG's strong standing in the crypto sphere.





Future Outlook

Following a notable price surge in the Tron cryptocurrency, after achieving a Total Value Locked (TVL) milestone, it appears to be an opportune moment for investment. Similarly, BlockDAG has captured legacy crypto investors' attention, paralleling Tron's success.





The announcement of a substantial giveaway by BlockDAG has significantly bolstered trust within both the broader crypto community and BlockDAG's own followers. This surge in confidence is evidenced by the rapid sale of batch 2, demonstrating the strong belief investors have in BlockDAG's potential.





This story was distributed as a release by BTCWire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/



