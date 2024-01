Too Long; Didn't Read

Gateway.fm is a decentralized blockchain infrastructure node provider. CTO and Co-founder Igor Mandrigin delved into blockchain abstraction and Gateway.fm, his pet project. Presto is designed to greatly simplify deploying and operating Zero-knowledge rollups, allowing any non-crypto user to deploy a state-of-the-art full E2E zk-validium or zK-rollup within a couple of clicks.