Blockchain Marketing The Definitive Insights Guide [2019]

Being a marketer in the blockchain world is hard. High competition, dozens of different channels to be active in, High PR costs, and the ban of Google, Twitter, and Facebook make the whole marketing strategy extremely challenging.

Two things are infinite: the universe and marketing channels; and I’m not sure about the universe.

In the last two and a half year, I’ve been working with more than 45 different blockchain companies. Most of them arrived at GuerrillaBuzz when they faced similar questions and issues:

How can you mark yourself as a leader in your field when the competition is so high and the lack of trust in the blockchain space is at an all-time high?

In this Blockchain Marketing Guide, I will share insights from my work with dozens of challenging marketing campaigns. I’m certain that by following this guide you will be able to reduce your marketing costs and focus on the right channels.

SEO: Something 99% of the blockchain companies have never even heard of:

I’m a big believer in SEO and content. And because most of the companies in the blockchain space aren’t even aware of the power of SEO, the marketing level in our industry looks the way it does (but hey, it gives my company tons of work).

The main reasons most of the ICOs/STOs/IEOs don’t pay attention to SEO is because they only have a short time to create an insane amount of buzz. In SEO (like wine) time is a factor, and it gets better by the years.

According to Moz:

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization, which is the practice of increasing the quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results.

My advice to you is simple: Focus on SEO from the beginning. You’re a company above all before you’re an ICO, and every company needs great marketing, an SEO strategy, and execution.

How To Write Content (That Actually Works)?

Most of the content out there doesn’t have any engagement. Buzzsumo found that median shares of articles has fallen from 8 in 2015 to just 4 in 2017. This means that people share less content than what they used to.

Why?

We see content everywhere. We see it so much that we become indifferent towards it.

When you write content for your company you have two options:

Writing low-quality content: You write something just for the purpose of writing. You don’t pay attention to SEO.

Result: After the article is live, you and your team will probably be the only one who ever read it.

Writing high-quality content: You begin with SEO research. You come up with the great idea for the content after. You spend hours on writing a high-quality article, sharing your insights, your thoughts, and creating a piece of high-quality content, that is much better than what this specific content is competing against.

Result: The content is much more likely to get shared, and rank high on the search engine. Getting your target audience into your site. Improve your branding and authority.

Branding: How Great SEO Work Can Grow Your Brand

When running a marketing strategy you need to think like your target audience.

Which search terms will they look for?

Try to find those opportunities and write a high-quality piece that will rank for those search terms.

The content doesn’t have to always convert people into paying customers. You can create high-quality content that will bring free value to your audience and by doing so, you will improve your branding and authority within your niche.

Example: Guerrillabuzz is a blockchain marketing agency.

Besides the fact that we are doing pretty well on search terms related to our niche like ‘IEO PR’

If my mom knew what SEO is she would be proud. Oh yeah, and also what ICO/IEO/STO marketing means ;)

We also give a lot of attention to other search terms that will increase rank opportunities. These then improve our authority within the ecosystem.

For example, if you search for ‘Crypto Friendly Banks’ you will get this result:

People who search for it are usually not looking for marketing services. However, by giving high-quality content to the crypto community we have managed to get hundreds of high-quality backlinks from high authority sites. As such, our company slowly became more popular within our niche.

Hubspot is another great example of how you can build your brand within your niche:

HubSpot is a developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing and sales. Their target audience is marketers, salesperson, Managers, CEOs, etc.

So, they obviously will try to get ranked on keywords related to their niche. But what about the keywords that won’t get them new users/customers directly, but will give them authority in their niche?

Hubspot found a common thing that all their target audiences have. They all use email, and because of that their target audience is people who use email for work, as they all need a professional looking email signature.

Here’s the growth hack:

Hubspot created a simple Email Signature Generator Tool ! By doing so, thousands of potential customers each month get into their site and use HubSpot tool.

Hubspot knows that some of them will become customers in the future.

This is why I love marketing. It’s not about immediate gratification, It’s about focusing on building a solid brand.

And that, ladies and gentleman, is the key for growth.

Pro’s Tip:

By finding cool statistics and facts related to your niche and write about it on Social media you can improve your self-branding and authority.

Example: releases cool new statistics about the market pretty often. His statistics usually become viral on Reddit. This makes him a thought leader in his industry. And all of this…is at no cost. Kevin Rooke releases cool new statistics about the market pretty often. His statistics usually become viral on Reddit. This makes him a thought leader in his industry. And all of this…is at no cost.

Social Media — 3 Places Where Your Target Audience Is

There are many different social media platforms out there. Focusing on all of them will require endless effort, so I am here to save you time and money.

Here are 3 social media platforms you should focus on your blockchain marketing campaign:

Reddit:

My Favorite Platform ❤.

I must admit, when I first saw Reddit I couldn’t understand what people found in it (sounds like a Bollywood love story), but with more than 1.6 BILLION page views per month, Reddit is definitely the most popular content based site in the world.

What makes Reddit so unique is the different communities inside of it. Those communities are called ‘Subreddits’. You can find a subreddit about everything, such as this strange subreddit.

When it comes to Blockchain, Reddit is where the heart of the community is. By knowing how to approach the community, knowing how to communicate and how to share high-quality content with them, you will drive traffic to your site and improve your branding. The best part: all of this is free.

Steemit:

With more than 13.2 million page views, Steemit has one of the largest crypto communities on the internet. Steemit is divided into groups (very much like on Reddit).

By getting to the front page of Steemit in a popular group, like steemit.com/hot/crypto , you’re basically exposing your content to thousands of relevant people.

The only issue with Steemit, is that most of the users won’t click on links inside your article. The users get rewarded by using Steemit, so they are tempted to stay in the platform.

However, it is still great exposure. Make sure you mention your company and deliver your brand message in your article.

Quora:

Have you ever searched for something on Google?

Then you need to use Quora (best-worst sales pitch ever).

Anyhow, Quora is the largest Q&A (Question and Answer) website in the world.

The guy on the top left has a damn good smile (Said by no one of my readers…)

With almost 650 million monthly visits, Quora can be a great way to self-brand and drive high-quality traffic to your site.

So, how can you find good questions related to your topic and use Quora to drive traffic to your site:

It’s Growth Hack TIME!

In the search box on the top, write the industry/niche you want to answer questions for.

In this example, we will search for blockchain.

Click on the topic.

Click on ‘Most Viewed Writers’

Now you’ll see a long list of the most views writers in this niche. Brilliant!

Click on the blue text next to their profile ‘View _ Answers’ and you will get all the answers they wrote related to blockchain.

Look for a question you think you might have something wise to share.

Look for a question that you think you might have something wise to share. And just start to write!

If English is not your mother language, don’t worry. Just start to write, use Grammarly to avoid small grammar mistakes and you will improve over time (my English is pretty average and it took me a long time before I found the courage to share my thoughts with the world).

