Blockchain Learning Path 2019

In this article I will be listing out the online resources that are available to help you get started in Blockchain Domain.

List of Resources:

Further Steps

After completing the above courses you will have a good idea of fundamentals of Blockchain Development and Decentralized Application development. For more exposure, check out a few Blockchain projects on Github and see which project catches your attention.

With a field that is rapidly developing it is also very important to stay updated with the latest trends, protocols and products that have incorporated this technology. In order to stay current, you should read articles published on popular blogs like Hackernoon.

The following quote was my inspiration for writing this article :

“Blockchains will replace networks with markets.”~Naval Ravikant

This list will be updated with new courses as and when they are released.

Update 1 : Added resource number 12.

Update 2 : Added resource number 13.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send me an email. You can also contact me via Linkedin. You can also follow me on Twitter.