Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Blockchain Interoperability is Complex and Needs Better Focus on Security: Unhashed #17 by@musharraf

Blockchain Interoperability is Complex and Needs Better Focus on Security: Unhashed #17

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Alex Smirnov is the cofounder of deBridge, a cross-chain platform enabling the flow of data across blockchains and helping projects expand to multiple L1s and L2s. deBridge proposes the use of the Light Validation method when the gas fees are high among any of the two blockchain networks. The current problem is not necessarily about different consensus mechanisms, but rather about liquidity fragmentation as many bridging solutions are trying to create their own AMMs or DEXes that result in additional fragmentation.
image
Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture
by Mohammad Musharraf @musharraf.B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is it Still Profitable to Invest in Bitcoin Mining Hardware or Cloud Mining? What do Reports Say? by @musharraf
#bitcoin-mining
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#blockchain#blockchain-interoprability#security#debridge#cross-chain-liquidity#cross-chain-defi#defi-solutions#future-of-defi
Join Hacker Noon loading