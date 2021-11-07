Blockchain Interoperability is Complex and Needs Better Focus on Security: Unhashed #17

Alex Smirnov is the cofounder of deBridge, a cross-chain platform enabling the flow of data across blockchains and helping projects expand to multiple L1s and L2s. deBridge proposes the use of the Light Validation method when the gas fees are high among any of the two blockchain networks. The current problem is not necessarily about different consensus mechanisms, but rather about liquidity fragmentation as many bridging solutions are trying to create their own AMMs or DEXes that result in additional fragmentation.