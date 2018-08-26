Blockchain Education as a Key Factor to Economic Growth

Blockchain technology is becoming one of the most promising technologies of the 21st century. Many compare the present significance of the technology to the dot-com boom that revolutionized businesses and created industries worth millions and billions of dollars. Experts are of the opinion that the impact of the blockchain is very important in this digital age.

The focus is on Making Blockchain Comprehensible among Workforce

In fact, as more and more businesses are looking to make the most out of blockchain technology, there is a huge demand for blockchain developers. According to a report published on TechCrunch, blockchain technology is the second-fastest growing industry in terms of jobs opportunity, with around 14 jobs openings for one blockchain developer.

10 Universities that offer courses on Blockchain Technology:

Stanford University Duke University Georgetown University MIT Berkeley Cornell University New York University (NYU) Princeton University RMIT University The University of Illinois

Other than these university courses, there are also some great online courses from websites like Blockchains Factory.

Stanford’s technique of spreading Blockchain education is interesting as it highlights the potential trends. The methodology is useful for continuously changing IT sectors. The course curriculum on Blockchains are continuously being updated, new contents are being added from time to time.

The success of Duke University in imparting Blockchain Education

Blockchain education should not be restricted to IT but it should be applied to other areas as well. The objective of institutes offering Blockchain courses is to educate students about Blockchain. Duke University have introduced Innovation and Cryptoventures Course in 2014.

Duke University’s Innovation and Cryptoventures course teach prospective candidates various facets of Blockchain and that includes the development of smart contracts as well as crypto finance. The course began with only 13 students and since then it has come a long way. This course has attracted students from business, engineering, computer science and law.

Surveys suggest that the number of students enrolling in the program, Innovation and Cryptoventures Course has increased significantly. This is suggestive of the fact that the crypto-currency market is surging.

Understanding the Impact of Blockchain Education

Blockchain technology can be easily implemented in various government systems to facilitate accountability and fight corruption. The technology helps to facilitate product monitoring from the production stage to the stage when the products reach the customers.

This technology is ideal for the Healthcare industry: Billing and claims management, Clinical Data Exchange, Healthcare IoT, Supply Chain Integrity, Clinical Trials.

The use of Blockchain in various industries allows the technology to offer great improvements in operations. Just a few examples of Smart Contracts Use Cases:

Smart Contracts Use Cases

This technology has the potentiality to alter the methods of operation of processes in modern industries. Implementing Blockchain technology can lead to economic growth.

Even though there is an increasing demand for blockchain jobs, there is still competition for the best jobs. I found this list of 36 Blockchain Job Interview Questions & Answers quite useful.