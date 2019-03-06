Blockchain Crosses the Chasm

“God Bless Blockchain.” — Jamie Dimon, CEO, JP Morgan

Why Digital Currencies & Stablecoins NOW?

Demographics explains 2/3 of everything. — Foote

Blockchains — the underlying technology behind many Digital Currencies like JPM Coin and Bitcoin — are Petri Nets





Github JPM Quorum

What’s a Chasm?





Never underestimate calculus. Perhaps the singularity brings the ability to implement faster technology faster.





