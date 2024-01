Too Long; Didn't Read

ORDI is a novel token intrinsically linked to the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol. The protocol enables the encoding of various types of data, including text and images, directly onto individual Satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin. Critics argue that the protocol deviates from Bitcoin's original purpose as a financial transaction network. Its market capitalization swiftly exceeded $1 billion in just under a year since inception.