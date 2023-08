Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Crypto markets saw some oomph over the weekend but have now begun to take another breather. Important to remember that this week we’ve got FOMC on Nov 2 - expected to be 75 bps and CPI next week on Nov 10 - so watch out for funky market moves. Today is also the 14th anniversary of the Bitcoin whitepaper. Imagine if you just would’ve bought Bitcoin back then.. Thinking about the Bitcoin Pizza Guy today - the dude who spent 10,000 bitcoin on two large pizzas.