Big Tech Vs. Big Government: The Choice is Pretty Bleak by@TheMarkup

After years of rapid growth without limits, Big Tech’s power is facing challenges from lawmakers that would rein in some of the tactics that made Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon four of the largest tech companies in the world. There are six proposed bills currently in the U.S. Congress. The bills all stem from a 16-month investigation by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, which featured an unprecedented hearing in which CEOs of the four major tech companies testified.
The Markup Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

