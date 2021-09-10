BeyondBoard AR: The Origin Story of a Tehran Startup of the Year Nominee
Amir-Reza Asadi is a founder of BeyondBoard AR, a startup that uses corkboards as a medium for spatial computing. BeyondBoard allows users to do various tasks through virtual bulletin boards, from mind mapping to project management. Amir-reza: "The essential opportunity that AR brings is that we can have relatively limitless space for virtual input-output devices."
XR Designer | Technologist | Futurist | HCI Researcher | The Conceptual Planner