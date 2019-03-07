Best VPN Services in 2019: Reviews Of Top Products

When it comes to online privacy and security there certainly are a lot of uncertainties. You never know who or what is lurking behind the shadows trying to steal your information. This is especially true if you are using torrent and streaming sites. This is where virtual private networks (VPN) come in handy. Such services could provide you with the security and anonymity that you need to stay safe and secure online. However, choosing such a service in 2019 will not be an easy task as there are literally hundreds of VPNs to choose from.

Express VPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN that has long been considered a leader when it comes to VPN providers and this is in part due to their fast speeds and solid customer support. With 148 locations in spread out across 94 countries, it simply is one of the best services out there. ExpressVPN is available for many different platforms like Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as iOS and Android devices. When you take advantage of ExpressVPN, you will be provided with a router that contains custom firmware and VPN browser extensions, making the provider all-around more secure and reliable. The simple to use the platform, as well as the web-based tutorials, will make learning to use the VPN all that much easier.

TorGuard VPN

It is safe to say that when it comes to online services these days your decision to remain on a website or leave really depends on the overall fluidity of the site. If you can easily navigate around and find what you are looking for, you are more than likely going to stick around. However, if the site is hard to navigate you can just simply click the back button and find another site. Well, the creators of torguard understand this case perfectly. This VPN is without a doubt one of the easiest to set up and get running as well as operate. It doesn’t matter if you are trying to access their services via a website or their app, you won’t have a problem finding what you need. The P2P downloading and the 3000 servers located across 50 countries worldwide, you can easily access locations that would otherwise be unavailable or blocked.

IP Vanish

When it comes to quality service it is hard to find a VPN that matches or bests IPVanish. The company has more than 40,000 shared IPs, over a thousand VPN servers spread throughout 60 countries, unlimited P2P traffic, and lo logs. However, the only downside to this VPN is that they can be a bit pricey, but you have to consider the old adage, “You get what you pay for.”

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield is a VPN that comes along with all the essential features that a VPN should have as well as top-notch performance. There is a slight latency with the upload and download speeds, but things really speed up once you are connected. The provider could also offer more freedom for configurations and more locations, but with such high speeds and competitive pricing Hotspot Shield really is hard to beat. They also offer a seven-day free trial for anyone interested in what they have to offer.