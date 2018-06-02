Best Sublime Preferences — Theme, Font, Color Scheme, Code Prettifiers & Packages

Only the perfect IDE and its preferences make your code better, said me. When I have perfect configurations in my IDE, my project looks cleaner and better. When you have the healthier project, It helps your client better understand your works which directly contributes to the welfare of your community is what I believe.
After working with hundreds of themes, prettifiers and fonts in a whole, I am going to share the list of preferences which suits my need ideally. As a Full-Stack developer who is specialized in React and Node.js, these configurations would go in a concerned manner. If you are not into JavaScript, don’t worry. Some of these configurations might help you which makes your project better. :-)
Before getting into, I will start with the latest IDE available so that you have tons of preferences added to select.
Starting off with the configurations …
Choose a Colour Scheme by clicking on,
Sublime Text → Preferences -> Colour Scheme…and select
Mariana (
Colour Scheme — Default).
This is the default colour scheme available in latest build and it gives an apt colour to the classes, functions and for syntax highlighting supremely.
Colour Scheme — Mariana | Theme — Adaptive.sublime-theme
Choose a theme by clicking on,
Sublime Text → Preferences -> Theme…and select
Adaptive.sublime-theme (
Theme — Default/adaptive).
This is again the default theme available in latest build which gives you an ideal layout for your sublime which you can see in the above picture. If it looks very dark and your the kind of the person who needs to give a perfect alternative match to it, you can choose,
Default.sublime-theme
which gives you a layout like below.
Colour Scheme — Mariana | Theme — Default.sublime-theme
A File Icon package gives cute icons to your extension files beautifully. I would recommend you to install one and you can find it at
https://github.com/ihodev/a-file-icon
A File Icon Package
The easiest way to install is using Sublime’s Package Control. It’s listed as
A File Icon.
Command Palette using menu item
Tools → Command Palette...
Package Control: Install Package
A File Icon and hit
Enter
As you can see in the above picture, sublime’s default font is the best for any language. However, if you wish to update font, you can set it at
Sublime Text → Preferences -> Settings
and in the
Preferences.sublime-settings-Default, you can find for
font_face and update its value like,
"font_face": "Source Code Pro"
I am sorry to disappoint you in Code Prettifier section is that I am going to write specifically for HTML CSS & JavaScripts since I haven’t got a chance to work in other languages.
But to surprise JS developers, I have got them two packages covering both old and new syntax in JavaScript (ES5, ES6 etc.)
Like said in Step 3,
Command Palette and choose
Package Control: Install Package
Babel and hit Enter to install.
Now you have supported syntax. To prettify JSX files, you can install the prettifier package called,
JsPrettier.
Command Palette and choose
Package Control: Install Package
JsPrettier and hit Enter to install.
Now you have successfully install your
JsPrettier package. To prettify you can either right click the jsx file and select
JsPrettier Format Code or you choose to auto format while you save by selecting at,
Sublime Text → Preferences -> Package Settings -> JsPrettier -> Settings — Default and search for the below mentioned key and update its value to true.
“auto_format_on_save”: true,
When you are using only pure JavaScript, you can install the following package called
HTML-CSS-JS Prettify
Ctrl+Shift+P or
Cmd+Shift+P in Linux/Windows/OS X
install, select
Package Control: Install Package
prettify, select
HTML-CSS-JS Prettify
and now do
Cmd+Shift+H to prettify your JS, HTML or CSS file.
When you come across any interesting theme which you find it better, you are welcomed to mention it in the comments. Happy coding.
Thank you.