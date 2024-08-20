Best Practices for Securing Censorship-Resistance in Blockchain Applications





Censorship resistance is a core promise of blockchain technology. Still, achieving it isn’t straightforward. Securing a blockchain network against censorship requires careful consideration of:





Node distribution

Network resilience

Operational strategies that maintain decentralization without sacrificing performance





I want to outline key best practices that developers and node operators can implement to maximize censorship resistance, followed by a look at how Distributed Remote Procedure Call (dRPC) is approaching this challenge.

Maximizing Node Decentralization

One of the primary factors in achieving censorship-resistance is decentralizing control. A blockchain network that depends on a few large node operators is vulnerable to censorship. Why? Those operators can easily be targeted. By contrast, networks with widely distributed nodes are harder to attack.





Key strategies here:





Encourage small node operators. Don't rely on a few centralized data centers. It’s essential to incentivize small and medium-sized operators to run nodes. In Bitcoin and Ethereum, many nodes are run by hobbyists. They just contribute to the network’s resilience. Ethereum, for example, currently has over 5,500 active nodes globally. Many run independently from home setups or small data centers.





Geographic distribution. Running nodes across different regions reduces the impact of government censorship or local disruptions. Ideally, a censorship-resistant network should have nodes in jurisdictions with strong legal protections for freedom of speech. It is also nice to have nodes in less free regions to ensure data availability even in oppressive environments.





Network redundancy. Networks should strive for redundancy. If one set of nodes is taken offline, others can continue operations. One example is how Filecoin has been built to distribute data across many locations globally. It showed that even if a node is taken down, the data it holds remains accessible.

Utilizing Non-Centralized Access Points

Most blockchain applications rely on APIs or remote procedure calls (RPCs) to interact with blockchain nodes. If these access points are controlled by centralized entities, they present a single point of failure. They can be exploited by adversaries seeking to block access to the network.





Key strategies here:





Distributed API providers. Instead of depending on a single API provider like Infura, developers should use decentralized alternatives or multiple RPC providers like dRPC. An example of this approach is Alchemy. It offers decentralized access points. This way, it ensures that no single provider can be pressured into blocking access to the network.





Decentralized RPC aggregation. By aggregating requests across multiple RPC providers, developers can ensure that even if one provider is censored, others will continue to serve requests. Solutions like the POKT Network allow for decentralized RPC access by incentivizing node operators to process requests through blockchain-based rewards.

Encryption and Obfuscation for Data Transmission

Even if a network is decentralized, the data being transmitted between nodes and users can still be censored if it’s easily identifiable. To further increase resistance to censorship, networks should encrypt and obfuscate their data.





Key strategy here:





End-to-end encryption. For both privacy and censorship-resistance, all data passing between nodes and users should be encrypted. This prevents external parties from intercepting or altering the data. Even if they can monitor the network.

Economic Incentives for Honest Participation

Networks that incentivize a broad and diverse range of participants are more resistant to censorship. Without proper incentives, centralization occurs naturally over time. This is because larger operators dominate the ecosystem. This can lead to censorship if those operators come under pressure from external forces.





Key strategies here:





Decentralized mining/staking. In Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems, economic incentives are crucial in ensuring network participation. The more distributed these rewards are, the less likely the network will centralize around a few participants. Ethereum's transition to PoS with Ethereum 2.0 was designed to lower the barrier to entry for validators. This encouraged more people to participate in the network and reduce centralization.





Incentivize redundant data storage. For blockchain systems that store large amounts of data, it’s important to incentivize redundant storage across a wide range of nodes. Decentralized storage solutions like Filecoin and Arweave reward participants for replicating data across multiple locations. This strategy helps reach a state where no single point of failure can lead to data loss or censorship.

Governance Decentralization

Governance structures need to be decentralized to prevent censorship. Centralized governance allows a few entities to make decisions about the future of the network, which can lead to censorship if those entities are compromised or act in their own interest.





Key strategies here:





On-chain governance. Networks that use on-chain governance mechanisms (token holders vote on changes) can reduce the risk of centralized control. One example is Polkadot, where governance decisions are made on-chain. Community resists external pressures.



Community-driven proposals. I am sure major changes to the protocol should come from the community itself. No centralized foundation or development team should take part in this process. Bitcoin's development process is one of the most decentralized. Protocol changes are discussed openly by a wide range of stakeholders before being implemented.

How dRPC Implements These Best Practices





These were the best practices. Now, I want to present you dRPC and show you how dRPC applies these strategies to secure censorship-resistance for blockchain applications. What I want to highlight:





End users benefit from dRPC’s global distribution and performance standards. Whether accessing blockchain applications from a region with heavy internet restrictions or from a location with open internet access, users can trust that the network will remain operational and resistant to interference.

dRPC’s Approach to Decentralization

dRPC is designed with decentralization at its core. How? It incentivizes small and medium-sized node operators to join its network. These node operators are distributed globally. As a result, no single region or operator holds too much influence over the network.





By distributing its infrastructure, dRPC reduces the risk of censorship at a regional level. If a government or corporation attempts to censor nodes in one area, nodes in other regions can continue serving requests. Blockchain applications will remain functional under any circumstances.

Permissioned Pool with Quality Control

While decentralization is critical, maintaining the quality of nodes in the network is also important. dRPC implements a permissioned pool model to maintain a high level of service quality. Nodes are carefully vetted to ensure that they can handle the demands of the network while remaining distributed across a wide range of locations.





This permissioned approach ensures that dRPC can avoid the pitfalls of poorly performing nodes without sacrificing the benefits of decentralization. Node operators are spread across different regions. Still, each is subject to strict performance criteria, guaranteeing that the network remains both reliable and censorship-resistant.

AI-Supported Load Balancing

A major challenge in decentralized systems is managing traffic efficiently. dRPC solves this with an AI-supported load-balancing system. This AI dynamically distributes requests across the network. It prevents any single node from becoming overloaded. By spreading requests across multiple nodes, dRPC ensures that the network remains resilient. Even during periods of high demand.





This solution also prevents traffic bottlenecks that could make the network more vulnerable to attacks. Suppose one node is compromised or censored. In this case, the AI can immediately reroute traffic to other nodes in the pool.

Conclusion

dRPC is an example of how best practices can be implemented to create a resilient, censorship-resistant infrastructure. dRPC:





Decentralizes its node operators

Implements quality control

Uses AI for load balancing





dRPC offers a powerful solution for developers looking to ensure that their blockchain applications remain open, accessible, and secure.