212 reads

Best Practices for Faster Queries: A SQL Performance Tuning Tutorial

by Luca LiuMay 4th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This article focuses on key practices for query optimization, with practical examples tailored for Oracle environments.

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coins Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Best Practices for Faster Queries: A SQL Performance Tuning Tutorial
Luca Liu HackerNoon profile picture

Introduction

Efficient SQL queries are essential for optimal performance in Oracle databases. This article focuses on key practices for query optimization, with practical examples tailored for Oracle environments.

1. Use Indexes Effectively

Indexes are a powerful tool in Oracle for speeding up data retrieval. Oracle supports various types of indexes, including B-Tree, Bitmap, and Function-Based Indexes.


Example: Creating a B-Tree Index

CREATE INDEX idx_employee_name ON Employees(Name);


Why It Matters: Without an index, Oracle performs a full table scan, which is slower. The index allows Oracle to locate rows more efficiently.

2. Avoid Using Functions on Indexed Columns

Using functions on indexed columns prevents Oracle from utilizing the index, leading to a full table scan.


Bad Practice

SELECT * FROM Employees 
WHERE UPPER(Name) = 'ALICE';


Good Practice

SELECT * FROM Employees 
WHERE Name = 'Alice';


Why It Matters: Keep indexed columns unaltered to allow the optimizer to use the index effectively.

3. Use Oracle’s Execution Plans

Oracle’s execution plans provide detailed insights into how queries are executed, helping identify inefficiencies.


Example: Viewing Execution Plan

EXPLAIN PLAN FOR 
SELECT e.Name, d.DepartmentName
FROM Employees e
JOIN Departments d
ON e.DepartmentID = d.DepartmentID
WHERE e.Salary > 50000;

SELECT * FROM TABLE(DBMS_XPLAN.DISPLAY);

Look For:

  • Full table scans: Indicate missing or ineffective indexes.
  • High-cost operations: Optimize joins, filters, or aggregations.

4. Use Bind Variables

Bind variables improve performance by allowing Oracle to reuse execution plans, reducing hard parsing.


Example: Using Bind Variables

VARIABLE salary_threshold NUMBER;
EXEC :salary_threshold := 50000;

SELECT Name, Department 
FROM Employees 
WHERE Salary > :salary_threshold;


Why It Matters: Reduces CPU and memory usage by avoiding repeated parsing for similar queries.

5. Partition Large Tables

Partitioning splits a large table into smaller, manageable pieces, improving query performance and scalability.


Example: Range Partitioning

CREATE TABLE Orders (
    OrderID INT,
    OrderDate DATE,
    TotalAmount NUMBER
)
PARTITION BY RANGE (OrderDate) (
    PARTITION p2021 VALUES LESS THAN (TO_DATE('2022-01-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD')),
    PARTITION p2022 VALUES LESS THAN (TO_DATE('2023-01-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD'))
);


Querying a Partitioned Table

SELECT * FROM Orders 
WHERE OrderDate BETWEEN TO_DATE('2021-01-01', 'YYYY-MM-DD') AND TO_DATE('2021-12-31', 'YYYY-MM-DD');


Why It Matters: Oracle scans only the relevant partition instead of the entire table, reducing I/O.

6. Use Materialized Views for Complex Queries

Materialized views store precomputed query results, speeding up execution for repeated queries.


Example: Creating a Materialized View

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW EmployeeStats 
AS
SELECT Department, AVG(Salary) AS AvgSalary
FROM Employees
GROUP BY Department;


Query the View:

SELECT * FROM EmployeeStats;

Why It Matters: Materialized views reduce computation time for complex aggregations and joins.

7. Monitor Query Performance with AWR

Oracle’s Automatic Workload Repository (AWR) helps identify slow queries and bottlenecks.


Generating an AWR Report

EXEC DBMS_WORKLOAD_REPOSITORY.CREATE_SNAPSHOT;

-- Query AWR data
SELECT * FROM DBA_HIST_SQLTEXT WHERE SQL_TEXT LIKE '%Employees%';


Why It Matters: AWR provides detailed insights into resource-intensive queries and helps identify optimization opportunities.

Summary of Best Practices

Best Practice

Why It Helps

Use indexes effectively

Speeds up data retrieval.

Avoid functions on indexed columns

Ensures indexes are used efficiently.

Use execution plans

Identifies inefficiencies in query execution.

Use bind variables

Reduces hard parsing and improves plan reuse.

Partition large tables

Improves performance for large datasets.

Use materialized views

Speeds up repeated execution of complex queries.

Monitor with AWR

Provides insights into resource-intensive queries.

Conclusion

By following these Oracle-specific best practices, you can optimize SQL queries, reduce execution time, and enhance overall database performance. Start implementing these tips in your Oracle environment to see significant improvements!

Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on LinkedIn. Happy exploring!👋

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Luca Liu HackerNoon profile picture
Luca Liu@luca1iu
Hello there! 👋 I'm Luca, a BI Developer with a passion for all things data, Proficient in Python, SQL and Power BI
Read my storiesAbout @luca1iu

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#sql#database#writing-sql-queries#sql-tutorial#sql-guide#sql-best-practices#performance-tuning#sql-server-performance-tuning

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
A Step-by-Step Guide to Sending Emails With Python
by luca1iu
Jan 11, 2024
#python
Article Thumbnail
AI Search: Changing the Game for Startups
by olgaukr
Apr 30, 2025
#ai-search
Article Thumbnail
The Many Layers of Caching: All the Places Data Lives in Modern Systems
by ybommishetti
May 28, 2025
#system-design
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Optimize Your Database
by olegst
Aug 06, 2021
#database
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Reduce Data Loss and Potential Downtime Of Your Database
by taavi-rehemagi
Feb 26, 2021
#database
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks