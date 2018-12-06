Best Mobile App Development Companies

Top Mobile App Development Companies

Have you ever wonder what is the best mobile app development company on the market? It’s a tricky question and to make the right choice you need to see various options to compare and make a decision.

A few months ago, my friend Bob and I had a mobile app idea. We were passionate about making the best of it, and we went on a hunt for a company to help us grow the idea into a working app.

There’s a lot of capable contractors out there, so the choice wasn’t easy. After searching on Google we went on to Clutch, Goodfirms and Appfutura looking for chart-toppers. The most important things for us to consider were companies’ feedbacks and projects.

We came up with a shortlist of top app development companies from multiple locations. And now I’m ready to share it with you.

Fueled is a mobile app services company offering a range of solutions focused on app development, design and mobile strategy. The company is headquartered in New York and also has offices in Chicago and London.

The Fueled team’s diverse skill set allows tailoring its services to match clients needs across strategy, design, and development for mobile & web projects. From full-project engagements to à la carte services, the company help clients launch the best projects possible. Its renowned strategy & planning team works alongside world-class branding and digital design experts. Fueled craft polished, intuitive designs that top-notch developers bring to life with nimble and immaculate code.

VironIT is a custom software development company that mainly focuses on delivering end-to-end software development services. Company’s core areas of expertise are the development of mobile applications, web-oriented software products, business software solutions, software integration, updating, support and maintenance of developed applications.

VironIT has successfully carried out over 500 successful projects to over 300 high-profile companies in eHealth, Sports, Banking, Retail, Marketing, Gaming and other industries.

The company’s clients range from SMEs to Fortune 500 corporations based in Western Europe and North America.

VironIT’s team consists of 100+ seasoned specialists: software developers, engineers, and scientists with expertise in different technical domains. Having helped JSport.com, Meetville.com, Thumbtack Trelleborg and the Turkcell develop their software, VironIT’s team knows what defines successful software across all industries.

WillowTree is a mobile strategy, UX design and development agency that provides media support, CPG, retail, hospitality and healthcare-related software development services. Its clients include GE, Johnson & Johnson, Time Warner, AOL, Wyndham Hotels, PepsiCo, and Regal Cinemas. WillowTree regularly appears on Fortune’s ‘best workplace’ list and has won many awards including an Appy Award 2017 for Hatchbaby.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Northern California, Apptology is a mobile applications development with over 400 apps published in various app stores. Apptology can provide a solution that includes strategy, scope development, design, project management, front-end and back-end development.

Apptology’s customers include enterprise, government, non-profits, small businesses, and startups. Apptology can address clients with smaller budgets by using their commercial template, ReadyBuilt platform, as well as design and develop complex custom projects.

Intellectsoft is a full-cycle software development company with a strong focus on emerging technology like Blockchain, AR, Big Data, IoT, AI, and other. The company offers a robust low-code mobile app platform and full-cycle development services.

It shares expertise with companies from a broad array of industries, like finance and insurance, construction, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, logistics, telecommunication and more. Its mobile application platform allows brands and businesses to quickly create engaging mobile applications and includes the following features:

geolocation targeting,

geofenced push notifications,

gamification elements,

social networking,

live video streaming,

indoor navigation,

order tracking,

m-commerce functionality,

marketing automation.

Company’s key clients include such iconic brands as Universal Pictures, Jaguar Motors, Qualcomm, Ernst & Young, Clinique, Bombardier, London Stock Exchange and Harley-Davidson.

Zymr is a software development services company headquartered in Silicon Valley. Combining agile development practices and cutting-edge open source technologies, it delivers fit-for-purpose software that scales with customers’ requirements.

With its integrated cloud, mobility and UI design competencies, Zymr operates as a one-stop technology partner for enterprises seeking to develop and leverage their existing core IP. It also offers several ready-to-use cloud frameworks, called Technology Accelerators, to increase the cost-effectiveness and reduce time-to-market for developing demanding cloud-ready applications.

Dedicated Developers is a web and mobile app development company that emerges as technical solution partners for small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them cope with modern technology challenges.

The company has expert offshore developers and project managers that collaborate to deliver IT solutions such as mobile app development, website development, custom app development and much more.

The company follows a systematic and ideal hiring process for web developers, mobile app developers, US bases project managers that help you from development to optimization and integration of a project. Its project managers give you timely updates on project progress and streamline communication to deliver your projects on-time, crafted with sheer technical perfection and at a competitive price.

Based in San Francisco, LeewayHertzis a software development company that designs and develops mobile apps for brands, small businesses and startups alike.

The team is comprised of award-winning designers who deliver highly intuitive user interfaces, as well as immensely skilled mobile app developers, who have broad expertise in developing high-quality enterprise solutions.

LeewayHertz provides comprehensive mobile solutions including mobile strategy, iOS and Android app development, cloud computing, IoT solutions, and mobile UX.

Raizlabs is a mobile app development company which works with a wide range of clients, from start-ups to the Fortune 500 company. The company has 12 years’ experience offering the full spectrum of services in app creation — strategy, design, development and publishing, taking your app idea from its very beginning to its completion.

Raizlabs deliver both hybrid apps and native for all the major players, and a particular strength of theirs is analyzing and working with geolocation data.

Arctouch is a San Francisco based web design and development company with a team of 50+ employees, and software development expertise to create iOS, Android and Xamarin apps. The company also develops bots for conversational platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger. Arctouch is focused on enterprise software development and aim to help businesses to be better connected with their customers via mobile apps and IoT devices.

Eight Bit Studios is a mobile app developer. Company’s portfolio includes work for both large brands such as Hasbro and New Balance as well as smaller start-ups and Chicago-based institutions. Eight Bit Studios provides one with UX/UI design (with personal development, site maps and user flows), front- and back-end development, native and hybrid apps in HTML5 and of course Chicago-born Ruby on Rails.

Founded in 1989, ScienceSoft is an international software development and consulting company that offers embraces the full cycle of mobile development: business analysis, UI/UX design, mobile application development, delivery to market, mobile technologies consulting and testing.

The company partnered with Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Magento, ServiceNow, Episerver and more tech leaders to ensure that its customers will benefit from steady reliability and originality across solutions. Currently, ScienceSoft is recognized with 3 Gold Microsoft Competencies in Application Development, Collaboration and Content along with Data Analytics. In 2018, ScienceSoft has been featured in a report by Forrester as one of the selected vendors for Application development and delivery services.

Founded in 2009, Y Media Labs is an interactive digital agency specializing in mobile solutions. Today, its process envisions the mobile client — connected, always on, and on-the-go. The company creates digital products and experiences that have a lasting impact on people’s lives and its customers’ businesses.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, YML combines world-class strategy, creativity and technology to create lasting impact for clients like The Home Depot, PayPal, The North Face, State Farm, First Republic Bank, eBay, and Apple.

Its work has been featured by Apple, Business Insider, TechCrunch, Forbes and Mashable among others.

Founded in 1997, Softeq is a full-cycle software development company with one of its main focuses being mobile application development. The company develops custom software and hardware solutions for startups, small businesses, medium enterprises, and large corporation irrespective of their industry.

This mobile product development provider offers both application- and hardware-level engineering services. Softeq’s team has hands-on experience in machine learning and AI, and employs AR and VR technologies to reinforce clients’ app functionality with advanced features.

Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, hedgehog lab is a software company that focuses on developing mobile applications. Its team architects, designs, and builds mobile applications for platforms like the iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone and Symbian.ompa. Also, the company offers a range of services in Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality development.

Mubaloo is a mobile development and consulting company, having worked across multiple sectors developing innovative mobile strategies and intelligent digital products.

Mubaloo provides business transformation consultancy for businesses and the project management, design, integration, development and testing of mobile apps. Its team helps to transform business processes, staff productivity and customer engagement, all through the use of mobile and location-based technologies.

Mubaloo’s clients include Intelliflo, SEI, Aviva, AXA, MTRCrossrail, Maersk, RAC, Hargreaves Lansdown, London’s Air Ambulance, EE, Scania, UNITE and Zurich.

Founded in 2009, Apadmi is a mobile application development company based in Manchester. The company develops applications for iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices as well as web design, and strategy. Apadmi Mubaloo has worked across multiple sectors developing innovative mobile strategies and intelligent digital products and produced apps for UK companies and organizations such as the British Museum, BBC iPlayer and The Guardian.

ELEKS Software is an international company that provides custom software engineering and consulting services. Its development offices, consisting of approximately 1000 professionals in Eastern Europe, is strengthened by a local presence in the U.S., EU, and the UK.

Since 1991, the company has been helping businesses innovate and build advanced software products that matter, leveraging technologies such as Data Analytics, the IoT, mobile, and wearable. Its award-winning solutions have significantly contributed to the success of customers, including Fortune 500 companies, and are recognized as a valuable part of international best practices.

GBKSOFT is a software development and consulting company headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine. It is specializing in building custom web and mobile applications. GBKSOFT’s portfolio lists over 700 software development projects.

In 2014, the company released Defend Ukraine, a mobile game dedicated to the armed conflict in the east of Ukraine, that went viral with over 1 million downloads.

In 2016, GBKSOFT created App Idea Crush Test, a project that allows for testing app ideas before a development process is commenced.

Founded in 2011, Appster is an Australian app development agency, that develops mobile, web and wearable apps for startups, public figures and enterprises. The company states its ambition is to be the world’s first ideas company.

Its vision is to create an unprecedented development hub for the greatest software ideas and innovations in the world. The company has opening offices in 42 countries, with current staffed offices in USA, Australia and India.

Hope this list of best app development companies will help you to find seasoned developers and boost your business.