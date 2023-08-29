Best Examples of Apps Written in React.js

I doubt you’ll find front-end developers who haven’t heard about React. Most people who are going down the software development path turn to this Javascript framework (some call it a library or run-time environment, but it’s frankly everything altogether). Developed by a Facebook employee in 2011, became a synonym for “building interactive user interfaces and web apps.” Let’s explore why it’s widely adopted, the most common react.js use cases, and when it’s not the best option for the development process. React Understanding the Popularity and Advantages of React.js for Web App Development Many articles like this one are inspired by the sheer popularity of the front-end framework. 10,2 million websites and among them, the Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Reddit, Uber, Airbnb, The New York Times, Khan Academy, Codecademy SoundCloud, Discord, WhatsApp Web, and others. , use React apps are best Reactjs that included more than 6000 software engineers also names React.js as the most used among front-end technologies. Ukrainian job survey The latest (2023) listed “Node.js and React.js - the two most common web technologies used.” And that’s considering Node.js is primarily the backend framework of Javascript. Basically, any large statistical report would show the framework on top, considering numerous React.js benefits. StackOverflow survey React.js Benefits Talking about the pros of this framework can be truly endless, so let’s slice it up. The non-tech advantages of React.js usage are faster time-to-market, design with performance in mind, ease of learning + popularity among developers, strong community, stability, and maturity. Those React.js benefits are crucial for business owners who aim to develop the best . On the technical side, reusable components make development time shorter and give the opportunity to reflect complex business logic. React.js apps Use Cases of Reactjs for Mobile Apps React.js is suitable for a wide range of mobile app development use cases. Here are some examples of React.js apps: 1. Social Media Apps Social media apps often require real-time updates, complex UI components, and seamless navigation. React.js, with its efficient rendering and component reusability, is a perfect fit for building social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. These apps can benefit from React's ability to handle dynamic content updates and deliver a smooth user experience. E-commerce Apps Among the best Reactjs apps, E-commerce takes 2nd place because the industry relies on dynamic product listings, real-time inventory updates, and seamless payment integration. React.js allows developers to create responsive UI components, making it easier to build engaging product catalogs, shopping carts, and checkout processes. Popular e-commerce apps like Shopify and Walmart have successfully used React.js to deliver a top shopping experience to their users. News and Media Apps News and media apps often require frequent content updates, multimedia integration, and personalized user experiences. React.js, with its efficient rendering and component-based architecture, enables developers to create news apps with real-time content updates, interactive multimedia features, and personalized recommendations. Such apps as The New York Times and CNN can be listed among the best Reactjs apps as they have used Reactjs for mobile apps to deliver up-to-date news and engaging user experiences. Productivity and Collaboration Apps Productivity and collaboration apps need to provide a smooth and responsive user interface, real-time collaboration features, and seamless integration with other tools. React.js allows developers to build feature-rich productivity apps with interactive UI components, real-time updates, and smooth transitions. Popular productivity apps like Trello and Asana chose React.js to enable users to manage tasks, collaborate with team members, and stay organized. Examples of Best React.js Apps Now that we have listed the types of applications that fit React.js use cases, let’s see examples of React.js apps in real life. Facebook , one of the most popular social media platforms, is built using React.js. React's component-based architecture allows Facebook to create reusable UI components for different parts of its app. This enables them to deliver a consistent user experience across platforms and efficiently manage their complex codebase. Facebook Instagram , a widely used photo-sharing platform, utilizes React.js for its mobile app development. React's virtual DOM and efficient rendering help Instagram handle dynamic content updates and deliver a smooth user experience. React's component reusability also allows Instagram to maintain consistency in its UI components and easily add new features. Instagram Airbnb , a leading online marketplace for vacation rentals, uses React.js for its mobile app development. React's component-based structure enables Airbnb to create reusable UI components, making it easier to develop and maintain their app. React Native, a framework built on React.js, allows Airbnb to create native-like mobile apps that run on both iOS and Android platforms. Airbnb Discord a popular communication platform for gamers (but not only), relies on React.js for its mobile app development. The common needs that connect the best Reactjs apps are real-time updates and seamless navigation within their app. In Discord’s case, React's virtual DOM ensures optimal performance, even in scenarios with frequent content updates and dynamic user interactions. In fact, Discord has 98% of React code, which is suitable for both iOS and Android, making it useful for business purposes. , Discord Netflix The credibility of the React.js library is supported by big names such as the most popular streaming platform. They’ve posted articles on how React helps them create a . Components play a huge part in their architecture. The most important factors that are optimized constantly are runtime performance, modularity, and user experience on different devices. high-performing Netflix TV interface When Not to Use React.js The most common reasons are the bundle size and performance. Adding React.js to the app can influence app performance. If you don’t have a large ecosystem or are in need of many libraries and packages, consider other frameworks as well. With simple app ideas without complex business requirements, React.js is a bit much, especially if you need a static website with minimal interactive elements. why you shouldn’t use React One more case when React.js might not be suitable is an SEO-extensive website. Although React.js can be optimized for search engine optimization, choosing Next.js over React proves to be quicker and easier when SEO is crucial. Mainly, it depends on the business requirements of your app and other planned tech stacks. Quick Recap React.js has proven to be a powerful and versatile tool for mobile app development. Its benefits, such as reusability, efficient rendering, and cross-platform compatibility, make it a great option for building mobile apps with dynamic content and complex user interfaces. Apps to make with Reactjs range from interactive parts on websites to more intricate single-page apps (SPAs) and dynamic web applications that provide real-time changes and engaging user interactions. React.js usage wins over libraries and frameworks when it comes to bringing your mobile app vision to life. With an extensive ecosystem and constant updates, React.js certainly proves a top choice for business owners and developers looking to create innovative and user-friendly mobile apps.