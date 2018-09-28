List of Top 10+ Brand Management Software With Ultimate Buyer Guide

What is Brand Management Software?

Brand Management tools are helpful to businesses in order to manage their brand globally and locally and you can easily ensure yourself that your branding is in your control. Brand owners or managers can easily manage the complete brand messaging of their business with the help of brand management software.

A business owner or brand manager can easily create an effective discipline for those who represent their brand; agencies, vendor partners and other marketing sources represent the brand in the market so the brand manager can easily create the effective roadmap for them and it really increases the brand reputation in the market.

The user can easily get a centralized database where he/she can create, manage, store, share and distribute the brand assets and relevant files. This thing really increases brand consistency in all different stages.

If you need to create new marketing techniques and strategies for your brand and you need the best process to regulate it, brand management software is the best solution for you where you can easily manage workflow process. You can also approve new marketing techniques and other activities to boost your brand power and awareness.

Let’s take a look, here you can find the leading brand management software for your business.

Discover what people are saying online about your brand — as it unfolds in real time. Brand24 gives you instant access to mentions about your brand across the web, from social networks to influential publishers. React and engage quickly to real-time comments made about your brand. Follow-up on positive comments from your brand ambassadors, or respond to a dissatisfied customer before the story gets ahead of you.

Widen Collective is a cloud-based digital asset management solution that allows users to find, share, upload, download and analyze visual content anywhere, on any device. The product is suitable for marketers, creative teams, IT managers and software architects of SMBs and enterprises. It is designed to cater to the needs of various industries that include apparel, construction, consumer goods, hospitality, healthcare, engineering, medical devices, travel and retail.

3. Grade.us

If you’ve got your pulse on growing tends in digital marketing, you know the importance of online reviews. Not only are they an increasingly valuable ranking factor for search engines, they are becoming an inevitable step for your customers as they look to make a purchase decision themselves! In other words, they help you get more customers because of visibility and influence.

Justuno is the most innovative and robust conversion optimization suite for sales conversions, email list growth, and onsite promotions using real-time user data. We deliver powerful results for agencies, grow audiences for brands, and increase conversions for merchants.

5. Cision

Cision covers all aspects of your communication needs, helping you reach, target and engage your audience. The Cision Communications Cloud® features a suite of metrics and automated analyses that translate your activities and earned media coverage into valuable insights and most importantly verifiable return-on-investment.

6. Reputology

Reputology is the review monitoring and management solution designed for organizations that operate multiple physical locations. We help restaurants, gyms, hotels, auto dealers, hospitals, marketing agencies, retail stores, banks & more.

7. Percolate

Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world’s largest brands — including Mastercard, Cisco, Cigna, Electronic Arts, and Bosch — use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact.

8. Bynder

Bynder’s success is not only down to the quality of our work and outstanding customer care, but it’s driven by the attitude and approach of our global team. We believe focused and passionate teamwork should influence everything we do, and our desire to produce exceptional solutions runs deep. We are united with you in the drive to get the best from your project; we listen hard to understand your business and your needs, and we’re 100% committed to making all our features the best they can possibly be.

9. Prisync

Prisync is a competitor price tracking & dynamic pricing software for all sizes of e-commerce companies from all around the world. It tracks online prices and stock availabilities and lets e-commerce companies define smart pricing rules depending on their unit product costs and competitor prices to apply dynamic pricing on their webshop to increase sales and profit margins. Prisync is already helping various sizes of e-commerce companies from more than 40 countries.

10. Asset Bank

The first version of Asset Bank was established in 2005. We were inspired to enter the world of Digital Asset Management (DAM) after developing a bespoke image management system for our client GKN Driveline. As part of the development process we realised there were quite a few companies already offering DAM systems, but at an exorbitant cost. Our vision was to offer quality DAM software at a great price.

11. Frontify

Frontify is the SaaS-based brand management platform for the digital age used by 2000 companies worldwide including Vodafone, Lufthansa, IBM, Nasdaq, and Bosch. With our cloud-based software, brand managers can create online Style Guides, manage their brand assets, create UI Pattern Libraries, Brand Portals and work collaboratively in creative projects. Strengthen your brand consistency over all channels using Frontify. Ideally suited for Enterprise level companies.

12. NiceJob

NiceJob is a reputation marketing solution to aid businesses with gathering more and better quality reviews, marketing across social platforms, and improving SEO ranking. With the aim of helping businesses of any type or size to improve their online reputation, NiceJob provides tools such as review invitations, automated email and SMS follow-ups, review funnels, stories, SEO management, and more.

13. Third Light

Third Light is a fast, feature-rich, digital asset management tool. Organise, tag, find, share, edit and download all of your digital files quickly, easily and securely. Online chat and share supports centralized, collaborative working with internal teams and external partners. Convert formats, trace copyright, protect and distribute files. Cloud-based or licensed solutions with free, seamless updates and API available. Great price, offers unlimited users and supports industry standards.

14. Outbrain

Outbrain is a premium discovery platform that helps connect marketers to their target audience through personalized recommendations on the world’s leading publishers. We use proprietary interest and behavioral data to capture audience’s attention all the way to inspiring their next action.

15. CleanPix

CleanPix is a web-based digital, brand, and media asset management solution which automatically processes files into multiple sizes and formats, enables users to organize assets into public and private galleries, and allows distribution of assets through public portals, access-controlled private galleries, and directly by email.

The Core Elements of Brand Management Software

Brand Management software is specially designed for all sizes business where a brand manager can easily organize and advertise their products and services to their most potential customers in the most effective manner. We can also understand this software as marketing category software.

Here you can find the most essential elements of brand asset management software:

Effective Marketing Campaigns:

As I told you earlier that it manages to brand globally and locally however it also works to maintain brand loyalty internally and externally. Marketing is one and the only option to reach your audience so you can easily reach to your audience and create the effective brand awareness with the help of brand management tools. You can create a robust and error-less marketing campaign with these branding tools.

Project Workflows:

You can easily manage project workflows with brand management software; it usually takes care of your all work steps; you can also track the workflow with the same software. You can create new marketing strategies and regulate it to across all channels. You can create the effective work cycle at all channels of business and it will help you to create the best workflows. You can easily increase the team collaboration level with brand management.

Design Assets:

Design defines the business. It attracts the customer and increases brand value so never compromise with design assets. You can easily develop and market impactful designs which one shows the higher relevancy of your business. You can create designs in any format and share directly to social media with the help of brand management tools. You can even restore the asset and recreate the design with your team.

Social Media

Social media is the most powerful way for you if you really want to reach to your audience. You can easily create relevant and impressive designs with this type of tool and directly share to social media. You can easily integrate any of social media platforms into your brand management software. You can easily double your social media effort through brand management software.

Common Functionality of Brand Management:

Here, I am going to show you some most common functionality of brand management software.

Social Media Integration:

You can easily integrate your brand management software with your business social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin, Tumblr, Reddit and much more. It really creates the easiest way to do social media for your business.

Real-time analytics

You can easily access real-time analytics across the complete brand management process. You can easily get an idea about critical insights through this software.

User-defined permissions

You can easily provide and denied access to the particular user. You can deliver and share your business assets to the right person with this feature.

Search functionality

It’s the best option to locate the right asset in right time. You can search and get needed assets anytime with this feature.

Multi-format output

You can easily create your content in multi-format like you can create content in PDF, HTML, and other formats.

Fulfillment distribution

You can easily distribute the relevant asset to the right users and groups in seconds even you can control your distribution among users.

Asset management

The User can easily create, store and manage all the marketing and design assets even he/she can share with others within certainly located online portal or database.

Artwork automation

It allows the user to streamline design processes and this thing really improves the brand accuracy and productivity level of the particular user.

Approval Process Control

The user can easily review the social media posts and marketing strategies and after they can manually or automatically approve it.

Alert Feature

The user can easily send alerts to a particular user or group regarding content reviews and approval stages. It will also help to generate custom email alerts to the selected groups.

What things buyers should keep in mind?

As I told you that it works for all size businesses as per their needs so before choosing the best software, you must have to understand your needs.

1. If you are the small business owner, cloud-based brand management software is the best option for you because of its affordable and cost-effective options to manage your branding.

2. For larger and big enterprises, there is another category of corporate brand management software where you can find the on-premise solution for your brand. You can easily organize and control in-house branding activities with the help of this software.

3. You must also understand the third-party integration features of software because of it will make your way easier with proper integration. You can integrate your social media accounts, email accounts, online store, your website and much more thing to your brand management software.

Why You Need Brand Management Software For Your Business?

You can do many things manually to increase your business but it only offers limited space. All the successful company works on big data and analytics and if you want to work with big data, brand management tools are the best option to make your system automated. You can easily discover more useful insights and understand your customer needs very well. You can even enter to the new market with the help of valuable and exact data.

Mobile offers major traffic to brands than desktop, laptop, and other devices. Most returning users and new users (approx 51%) interact with mobile to the brand so the business turns their approach to mobile devices. You can easily integrate your brand software to your mobile app and create effective marketing and branding strategies for your business.