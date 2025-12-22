Best Amazon Scraper APIs for 2025: Top Picks Compared

Amazon is the world’s largest online marketplace. Bringing together merchants and customers from around the world, it is a treasure trove of data that, when collected, can help businesses shape their pricing, marketing, and product strategies. Little wonder, then, that the platform has implemented anti-scraping measures to safeguard this public data and reduce server load. world’s largest online marketplace world’s largest online marketplace Additionally, Amazon’s webpages feature a lot of JavaScript and AJAX, which can make data collection a tad harder. And Amazon is continuously implementing more defenses to keep data collection at bay. But that does not mean extracting data from Amazon is impossible. Today, Amazon Scraper APIs are more capable than ever to extract various types of publicly available data from the marketplace. In this article, we look at the best Amazon Scraper APIs for 2025, comparing them based on their prices, features, and data extraction capabilities. Key Takeaways Top Amazon scraping APIs currently are: Oxylabs as the best suited for high-volume Amazon scraping, while ScrapingBee works well for small teams, and Decodo fits medium to large businesses.\nAmazon’s anti-bot protections are getting constantly upgraded and to effectively collect public Amazon data, best Amazon Scraper APIs are required for maximum efficiency.\nSpeed, reliability, ease of integration, and pricing are the most important factors when choosing an Amazon Scraper API for any project size. Top Amazon scraping APIs currently are: Oxylabs as the best suited for high-volume Amazon scraping, while ScrapingBee works well for small teams, and Decodo fits medium to large businesses. Amazon’s anti-bot protections are getting constantly upgraded and to effectively collect public Amazon data, best Amazon Scraper APIs are required for maximum efficiency. Speed, reliability, ease of integration, and pricing are the most important factors when choosing an Amazon Scraper API for any project size. What Is an Amazon Scraper API? An Amazon scraper API is a web scraping API designed to extract data from the Amazon marketplace. It scrapes data such as: Product data, including availability, discounts or offers, images, product descriptions, titles, URLs, and specifications\nPricing\nASIN\nSeller and bestseller data\nSearch data Product data, including availability, discounts or offers, images, product descriptions, titles, URLs, and specifications Pricing ASIN Seller and bestseller data Search data It relies on API calls, which are messages you send via your browser to the service provider’s server. The messages contain instructions on what data should be collected, the Amazon domain, language, and more. The provider’s server then executes the requests and delivers the scraped data. This solution is essentially an offer of convenience, as you do not need to install or maintain the web scraper on your computer or a local server. Instead, everything is handled by the provider’s powerful servers that reliably support numerous requests at high speeds. And given that you outsource maintenance to the provider, you are assured of high uptime and success rate. Best Amazon Scraper APIs in 2025: Our Top Picks Oxylabs Oxylabs Web Scraper API is designed to automatically scrape product data, sellers and best sellers, search data, and pricing data from Amazon. It can collect localized data from any Amazon domain. This is because it offers access to a vast pool of more than 177 million proxies that enable geo-targeting and prevent IP blocking. Web Scraper API Web Scraper API And its pre-built parsers or custom self-healing parsers allow you to convert the extracted raw HTML data into structured formats, like JSON or Markdown. Other key features include the ability to scrape up to 5,000 URLs per batch, multiple delivery options, a Scheduler, and 24/7 support. Oxylabs also offers a free trial that supports up to 2,000 results. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 100%\nAvg. response time: 5.38s\nPricing: from $49/month\nFree trial:yes (up to 2,000 results)Best for: Small to enterprise-sized projects Success rate: 100% Success rate: Avg. response time: 5.38s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $49/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (up to 2,000 results)Best for: Small to enterprise-sized projects Free trial: ScrapingBee ScrapingBee’s Amazon API lets you make a single API call to retrieve pricing, search results, reviews, and product data from any country-specific Amazon marketplace. It delivered the data in a structured JSON format in real time. The API rotates proxies and has built-in headless browsers that render Amazon’s dynamic content. It also lets you specify the language in which the product information is displayed. ScrapingBee has comprehensive documentation, including code snippets that show how to initiate an API call for an easier start with the tool. Amazon API Amazon API Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 100%\nAvg. response time: 5.82s\nPricing: $49/month\nFree trial:yes (1,000 free credits)Best for: developers and small-to-medium-sized businesses Success rate: 100% Success rate: Avg. response time: 5.82s Avg. response time: 5.82s Pricing: $49/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (1,000 free credits)Best for: developers and small-to-medium-sized businesses Free trial: Decodo (SmartProxy) Decodo’s eCommerce Scraper API, which is part of its Web Scraping API, is next. It incorporates the company’s wide IP pool of more than 125 million proxies and allows you to collect localized data from over 195 countries. This API can extract data on products, pricing, sellers, best sellers, reviews, and search results. eCommerce Scraper API eCommerce Scraper API It delivers this data in a variety of formats, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, and CSV. Other features include built-in browser fingerprinting and anti-bot measures, 100 pre-built scraping templates, synchronous and asynchronous data scraping, easy setup thanks to code examples, documentation, and task scheduling. Decodo offers a free trial. The company also lets you pay only for successful results. Key statistics Key statistics Success rate: 99.5%\nAvg. response time: 3.88s\nPricing: from $20/month\nFree trial:yes (1,000 requests)Best for: Medium-sized businesses and enterprises Success rate: 99.5% Success rate: Avg. response time: 3.88s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $20/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (1,000 requests)Best for: Medium-sized businesses and enterprises Free trial: Zyte Zyte offers the ZyteAPI, an all-in-one web scraping API that unblocks websites and retrieves data from websites. It prevents IP bans by rotating proxies, adjusting request patterns, and deploying fingerprinting techniques. Its headless browser renders JavaScript content and returns full HTML. While ZyteAPI is a general web scraping API, it can extract product and pricing data from the most popular e-commerce websites, such as Amazon and many others. ZyteAPI ZyteAPI Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 97.78%\nAvg. response time: 2.58s\nPricing: from $100/month or pay-as-you-go\nFree trial:yes ($5 in free credits)Best for: Small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises Success rate: 97.78% Success rate: Avg. response time: 2.58s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $100/month or pay-as-you-go Pricing: Free trial:yes ($5 in free credits)Best for: Small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises Free trial: ScraperAPI The ScraperAPI’s eCommerce Scraper API automatically extracts eCommerce data. It is designed to collect data from a variety of websites, including Amazon. The API can extract search, pricing, shipping, and product data, as well as data about competitors’ promotions and discounts, best sellers, and customer reviews. It offers advanced anti-bot bypassing solutions, the ability to extract localized content from over 50 countries, and a global pool of more than 40 million proxies. Other features include the ability to send millions of asynchronous requests, a visual scheduler, and CAPTCHA handling. The API delivers structured data in JSON or CSV with a simple call. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 100%\nAvg. response time: 9.61s\nPricing: from $49/month\nFree trial:yes (5,000 credits)Best for: developers and small teams Success rate: 100% Success rate: Avg. response time: 9.61s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $49/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (5,000 credits)Best for: developers and small teams Free trial: SOAX SOAX’s Web Data API lets you collect pricing and product data from e-commerce sites like Amazon. It delivers this data in a structured format. The API assigns real-user IPs to prevent triggering anti-bot protection measures. Specifically, it assigns rotating residential, ISP, and mobile IPs. These IPs also enable location-specific targeting in over 195 countries, allowing you to collect data from various Amazon domains. Other features include customizable IP refresh rate and 24/7 multi-channel support. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 99.95%\nAvg. response time: 0.5s (claimed)\nPricing: from $90/month\nFree trial:yesBest for: small to medium-sized businesses Success rate: 99.95% Success rate: Avg. response time: 0.5s (claimed) Avg. response time: Pricing: from $90/month Pricing: Free trial:yesBest for: small to medium-sized businesses Free trial: Bright Data Bright Data’s Amazon Scraper API collects data such as reviews, images, prices, availability, arrival time, descriptions, and product overviews, product titles, ASINs, sellers’ names, and more. It also lets you collect data on best-selling products. This Amazon Scraper API offers automation via a built-in scheduler and delivers parsed data to your preferred location; you can also download the data manually. Amazon Scraper API Amazon Scraper API You can configure it to deliver the data in JSON, CSV, XLSX, or NDJSON files. It ensures uninterrupted data scraping with a suite of features, including a CAPTCHA solver, JavaScript rendering, automatic IP rotation, User Agent rotation, custom headers, and residential proxies. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 97.83%\nAvg. response time: 10.2s\nPricing overview: from $499/month or pay-as-you-go\nFree trial:yes ($5 credit)Best for: small to medium-sized businesses Success rate: 97.83% Success rate: Avg. response time: 10.2s Avg. response time: Pricing overview: from $499/month or pay-as-you-go Pricing overview: Free trial:yes ($5 credit)Best for: small to medium-sized businesses Free trial: Nimbleway Nimbleway’s Amazon Scraper is part of its Web API. It can extract customer reviews, real-time pricing, images, seller data, and product listings. The Web API can scrape up to 1,000 URLs per batch. It has built-in unblocking features, including proxies, AI-driven fingerprinting, and JavaScript rendering. It also automatically parses the scraped data, saves it in JSON, CSV, or Parquet files, and delivers it to your preferred location. Web API Web API Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 97.51% (tested by ProxyWay) vs. 98% (claimed by Nimbleway)\nAvg. response time: 10.26s (tested by ProxyWay) vs. 0.25s (claimed by Nimbleway)\nPricing: credit-based pricing model ($1 per credit)\nFree trial:yesBest for: Enterprises (due to the high cost of the credit-based model) Success rate: 97.51% (tested by ProxyWay) vs. 98% (claimed by Nimbleway) Success rate: Avg. response time: 10.26s (tested by ProxyWay) vs. 0.25s (claimed by Nimbleway) Avg. response time: Pricing: credit-based pricing model ($1 per credit) Pricing: Free trial:yesBest for: Enterprises (due to the high cost of the credit-based model) Free trial: Zenscrape Zenscrape’s web scraping API lets you extract data from websites, such as e-commerce sites, without interruptions caused by CAPTCHA puzzles, Cloudflare protection measures, or JavaScript-heavy pages. It's built-in headless browser handles JavaScript rendering, while its automatic CAPTCHA solver solves the challenges. web scraping API web scraping API And it is designed to implement protective measures whenever it detects Cloudflare protection. Plus, it automatically rotates IPs. The web scraping API lets you scrape e-commerce sites. You can use it to monitor pricing and product data. Specifically, it enables you to collect data such as product availability, reviews, and more. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: No data\nAvg. response time: 0.05s (claimed)\nPricing: from $59.99/month\nFree trial:yes (1,000 requests)Best for: small businesses Success rate: No data Success rate: Avg. response time: 0.05s (claimed) Avg. response time: Pricing: from $59.99/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (1,000 requests)Best for: small businesses Free trial: WebScrapingAPI WebScrapingAPI’s Amazon API scrapes data on products and product categories, prices, brands, best sellers, offers, search results, and reviews. It delivers the parsed data in JSON format. The Amazon API integrates with a proxy network that allows you to extract localized content from various Amazon domains. Other features include full-browser rendering and JavaScript rendering. Amazon API Amazon API Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 93.27%\nAvg. response time: 7.92s\nPricing: from $59/month\nFree trial:yes (100 requests)Best for: small-to-medium-sized businesses Success rate: 93.27% Success rate: Avg. response time: 7.92s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $59/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (100 requests)Best for: small-to-medium-sized businesses Free trial: Scrapingdog Scrapingdog’s Amazon Scraping API scrapes data such as prices, images, titles, ratings, descriptions, and other product-related details specified in the search query. It delivers this data in a structured JSON format. This API manages proxies to ensure seamless web scraping. Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 89.79% to 100%\nAverage response time: 2.59s\nPricing: from $40/month\nFree trial:yes (1,000 credits for 30 days)Best for: developers and small teams Success rate: 89.79% to 100% Success rate: Average response time: 2.59s Average response time: Pricing: from $40/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (1,000 credits for 30 days)Best for: developers and small teams Free trial: ScrapingAnt ScrapingAnt’s proxy-powered Amazon Scraper can extract a wide range of data, including search results, reviews, pricing, titles, images, URLs, product descriptions, discounts, and more. It offers JavaScript rendering, low-latency rotating proxies, custom cookies, CAPTCHA avoidance, and unlimited parallel requests. ScrapingAnt offers access to over 3 million proxies worldwide, enabling location targeting. It saves the parsed data to an Excel or CSV file. The Amazon Scraper can scrape up to 500 products. Amazon Scraper Amazon Scraper Key statistics: Key statistics: Success rate: 100%\nAvg. response time: 5.05s\nPricing: from $19/month\nFree trial:yes (10,000 credits)Best for: developers and small teams Success rate: 100% Success rate: Avg. response time: 5.05s Avg. response time: Pricing: from $19/month Pricing: Free trial:yes (10,000 credits)Best for: developers and small teams Free trial: Top 3 Amazon Scraper APIs API\n\nSuccess rate (%)\n\nResponse time\n\nSupported Amazon endpoints\n\nPricing overview\n\nBest for\n\n\n\nOxylabs\n\n100%\n\n5.38 s\n\nProduct, search, pricing, sellers, best sellers\n\n$0/month to $249/month for the Regular package or $499/month to $10,000/month for the Enterprise package\n\nEnterprise\n\n\n\nDecodo\n\n99.5%\n\n3.88 s\n\nPricing, product, bestsellers, sellers, and search\n\n$20/month to $1,399/month (Advanced package) or $29/month to $3,999/month (Core package)\n\nMedium-sized to large businesses\n\n\n\nScrapingBee\n\n100%\n\n5.82 s\n\nSearch and product\n\n$49/month to $599/month\n\nSmall teams API\n\nSuccess rate (%)\n\nResponse time\n\nSupported Amazon endpoints\n\nPricing overview\n\nBest for\n\n\n\nOxylabs\n\n100%\n\n5.38 s\n\nProduct, search, pricing, sellers, best sellers\n\n$0/month to $249/month for the Regular package or $499/month to $10,000/month for the Enterprise package\n\nEnterprise\n\n\n\nDecodo\n\n99.5%\n\n3.88 s\n\nPricing, product, bestsellers, sellers, and search\n\n$20/month to $1,399/month (Advanced package) or $29/month to $3,999/month (Core package)\n\nMedium-sized to large businesses\n\n\n\nScrapingBee\n\n100%\n\n5.82 s\n\nSearch and product\n\n$49/month to $599/month\n\nSmall teams API\n\nSuccess rate (%)\n\nResponse time\n\nSupported Amazon endpoints\n\nPricing overview\n\nBest for API API API Success rate (%) Success rate (%) Success rate (%) Response time Response time Response time Supported Amazon endpoints Supported Amazon endpoints Supported Amazon endpoints Pricing overview Pricing overview Pricing overview Best for Best for Best for Oxylabs\n\n100%\n\n5.38 s\n\nProduct, search, pricing, sellers, best sellers\n\n$0/month to $249/month for the Regular package or $499/month to $10,000/month for the Enterprise package\n\nEnterprise Oxylabs Oxylabs Oxylabs Oxylabs 100% 100% 5.38 s 5.38 s Product, search, pricing, sellers, best sellers Product, search, pricing, sellers, best sellers $0/month to $249/month for the Regular package or $499/month to $10,000/month for the Enterprise package $0/month to $249/month for the Regular package or $499/month to $10,000/month for the Enterprise package Enterprise Enterprise Decodo\n\n99.5%\n\n3.88 s\n\nPricing, product, bestsellers, sellers, and search\n\n$20/month to $1,399/month (Advanced package) or $29/month to $3,999/month (Core package)\n\nMedium-sized to large businesses Decodo Decodo 99.5% 99.5% 3.88 s 3.88 s Pricing, product, bestsellers, sellers, and search Pricing, product, bestsellers, sellers, and search $20/month to $1,399/month (Advanced package) or $29/month to $3,999/month (Core package) $20/month to $1,399/month (Advanced package) or $29/month to $3,999/month (Core package) Medium-sized to large businesses Medium-sized to large businesses ScrapingBee\n\n100%\n\n5.82 s\n\nSearch and product\n\n$49/month to $599/month\n\nSmall teams ScrapingBee ScrapingBee 100% 100% 5.82 s 5.82 s Search and product Search and product $49/month to $599/month $49/month to $599/month Small teams Small teams How to Choose the Right Amazon Scraper API Even the best of the best may not always fit every single user, so knowing what to look for can help you pick the tools that are perfect for your exact project. It is essential to consider the following parameters when choosing the right Amazon Scraper API for you: Speed and reliability: The best Amazon Scraper API has a low response time (a measure of speed) and a high success rate (a measure of reliability).\nAnti-bot handling measures: A reliable Amazon scraper API must include built-in tools such as proxies and proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solvers, automated fingerprinting, and custom cookies and User Agents, designed to bypass Amazon’s anti-bot measures.\nSupport for multiple Amazon endpoints: A good Amazon scraper API should enable you to collect different types of data. For instance, it should let you extract product data, reviews, pricing data, customer Q&A, seller data, search data, and more.\nPricing and subscription model: Some providers use the pay-as-you-go model, while others prefer the subscription model. Some offer per-credit pricing, which makes their products more expensive, while others use a subscription model.\nTechnical skills requirements: Is the Amazon scraper API a no-code scraping tool? Does it require some coding knowledge? Ideally, most scraper APIs will require you to write code to set them up and send the API calls, but the best providers should always have public code examples in various languages to make this process seamless. Speed and reliability: The best Amazon Scraper API has a low response time (a measure of speed) and a high success rate (a measure of reliability). Speed and reliability: Anti-bot handling measures: A reliable Amazon scraper API must include built-in tools such as proxies and proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solvers, automated fingerprinting, and custom cookies and User Agents, designed to bypass Amazon’s anti-bot measures. Anti-bot handling measures: Support for multiple Amazon endpoints: A good Amazon scraper API should enable you to collect different types of data. For instance, it should let you extract product data, reviews, pricing data, customer Q&A, seller data, search data, and more. Support for multiple Amazon endpoints: Pricing and subscription model: Some providers use the pay-as-you-go model, while others prefer the subscription model. Some offer per-credit pricing, which makes their products more expensive, while others use a subscription model. Pricing and subscription model: Technical skills requirements: Is the Amazon scraper API a no-code scraping tool? Does it require some coding knowledge? Ideally, most scraper APIs will require you to write code to set them up and send the API calls, but the best providers should always have public code examples in various languages to make this process seamless. Technical skills requirements: FAQs About Amazon Scraper APIs What is the best Amazon Scraper API in 2025? What is the best Amazon Scraper API in 2025? Oxylabs Web Scraper API is the best Amazon Scraper API in 2025 due to its strong performance, reliability, and ability to scale for high-volume data collection. It supports multiple Amazon endpoints and is designed to handle advanced anti-bot protections efficiently. Oxylabs Web Scraper API Oxylabs Web Scraper API Is it legal to use an Amazon scraper API? Is it legal to use an Amazon scraper API? Yes, using an Amazon Scraper API is generally legal when it is used to collect publicly available data. However, users should always review Amazon’s terms of service and ensure compliance with local laws and data usage regulations. Which Amazon scraper API is the fastest? Which Amazon scraper API is the fastest? Zyte API is the fastest Amazon Scraper API based on testing, with an average response time of 2.58 seconds. This makes it a strong option for projects where speed is a primary requirement.