Benefits of Using WordPress to Power Your Company’s Website

WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms and it powers nearly one-third of the world’s websites. You can use WordPress Development Services from small personal blogs to the complex sites of major corporations such as Sony, and TIME Magazine, and so on

One of the major plus points is that WordPress site builders and CMS users can download and install for free, but it has unique features.

Let’s dive into the top benefits of using WordPress:

Ease of Use

You don’t have to be a technical person while working with WordPress. Because it is very easy to use & has an intuitive interface. It’s very easy to add new pages, blog posts, images, and so on. In short, WordPress is so simple, time spent on formatting is greatly reduced.

Manage Your Website from Any Computer

It’s very easy to access WordPress, you can login from any internet-connected computer & manage your site.

No HTML Editing or FTP Software Required

WordPress does not require HTML editing software. It offers you several interesting features such as you can create a new page, blog post, format text, upload images, video files so on. All this without the need for additional HTML or FTP software.

Search Engines Love WordPress Sites

WordPress offers you a very clean and simple code, making it easy for search engines to read & index a site’s content. You provide Meta tag, keywords, description, and title to each page, post, and image optimized for specific keywords. You can also explore the tags to further enhance your SEO.

You Have Control of Your Site

No more waiting for your web designer to make simple updates to your site. Working with WordPress is fun because you have control of every aspect of your site & can easily make those simple updates yourself.

The Design of Your Website is 100% Customizable

WordPress provides your site with a good look and feel with 100% customization so your brand can shine through on your site & provide a unique experience to your visitors.

A Blog is Built-in and Ready to Go

WordPress was created as a blogging platform that is very easy to integrate. Setting up RSS / email subscriptions to your blog, commenting capabilities, and automatically adding the most recent blog posts to other pages of the site are also very simple to set-up, and help to extend your company’s reach and make your site more dynamic and interactive.

Extend the Functionality of Your Site with Plugins

WordPress offers you great plugins so that you can add an event calendar, Twitter feed, Facebook fan box. The interesting point is most of the plugins are free or affordable.

Your Site Can Grow as Your Business Grows

WordPress sites are very scalable. As we have discussed above that you can have several blog posts on your site yet the performance of the site will not be compromised in the least. Now that’s interesting, isn’t it?

Have Multiple Users

Being an administrator of a WordPress site, you can easily set-up multiple users for the website and assign access levels to each user as per requirements.

Conclusion

The best way to truly experience the power of WordPress is by using it. Give it a try, you need an interactive website that attracts maximum people.

