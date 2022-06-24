Benefits of Corporate Data Backup and Best Practices to Keep in Place

Tech writer
As data continues to grow exponentially, the responsibility of protecting it becomes more challenging. According to Statista, cyber incidents such as ransomware and IT failures are the leading threats facing businesses all around the world in 2022. Other prevalent risks like natural catastrophes and regulation changes also cost organizations millions of dollars and could even lead to a complete shutdown.
Nowadays, companies are increasingly relying on corporate data backup solutions to guarantee the safety and recoverability of their data. Read on to learn more about robust data backups and the reason they are essential to organizations in all industries. This article also details the best practices that you should implement to ensure data protection and business continuity.
Corporate data backup is the process of making a copy of business-critical data and storing it in a safe location in order to restore it in case of a data loss event that hits the primary data. This allows companies to protect their information and resume their operations as quickly as possible after a disaster.
Organizations need a combination of hardware and software to successfully perform this procedure. A modern data backup solution is a necessity. Nowadays, businesses resort to different types of backup processes and storage locations based on their preferred retention policies and budget constraints.
The most commonly used types of enterprise data backup include:
When it comes to backup storage technologies, most organizations set up a hybrid system, mixing local physical storage with remote cloud repositories to eliminate a single point of failure.
Conducting consistent backups allows you to store the latest versions of your files and minimize data loss during recovery. Moreover, corporate data backups provide several benefits such as:
Data archiving is the process of moving inactive data to a separate and protected storage location for long-term retention. Archived data is an exact point in time image or record of how the active data looked before archiving.
Common archived data include financial and tax records, sales documents and personnel information. This procedure provides several advantages such as:
While backup and archiving have some similarities, they are two different processes and are certainly not interchangeable. In other words, you should implement both procedures due to their distinct benefits. The main difference between the two is that archived data cannot serve as a substitute in case of a disaster or data loss, it is merely a copy of the data that previously existed. Whereas backups can be fully restored and used as a replacement for affected data.
Another distinction is that backups take up storage space while archived data is meant to free up repositories. Moreover, archived data can be stored for years but it is not recommended to keep backups for more than a few months since they will become outdated.
A good strategy is to use both backups and archiving to ensure regulatory compliance and protect your data from almost any threat.
Every organization should create a custom backup plan that best suits its needs. However, there are common practices that could prove highly beneficial for all businesses once incorporated into their plans.
The worst time to start preparing for a data loss event is after it happens. A BCDR plan allows you to minimize downtime by specifying individual and organizational responsibilities following a disaster. It is essential that you create and continuously update your BCDR plan to ensure that operations return to normal as quickly as possible. An intrinsic part of this plan is backups that you can use to restore corrupted or lost data.
The 3-2-1 strategy is the most important rule in data protection. It involves creating at least three (3) copies of your data, storing them in two (2) different storage media and keeping one (1) of them offsite. To further safeguard your data, you can extend the rule to 3-2-1-1 by keeping one (1) copy offline, on tape or on some type of immutable storage. The main goal of this strategy is to eliminate a single point of failure once a disaster strikes.
It is imperative that you frequently back up your data to make sure that the latest version of your documents and files are protected. Backup frequency varies from one business to another and it depends on the quantity of data you collect on a daily basis. Large corporations tend to perform daily incremental backups with full corporate data backups on a weekly basis.
Using a public cloud as a backup repository comes with numerous benefits compared to on-premise and physical storage devices:
Adhering to the previously mentioned 3-2-1 rule means that you have to keep physical copies of your data. While digital and cloud backups are perfectly safe, combining them with physical copies allows you to completely eliminate the risk of losing your data in case of a disaster and ensures recoverability.
Nowadays, having a robust data backup plan is not an option but a necessity. Organizations of all sizes risk losing their data due to cybercrimes or natural disasters, which could lead to detrimental consequences, including financial loss, reputational damage or even a complete shutdown. That said, you can protect your data and your company by implementing a strong corporate data backup strategy using the best practices detailed in this post.
