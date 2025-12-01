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Benchmarking 1B Vectors with Low Latency and High Throughput

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byScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

January 21st, 2026
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    byScyllaDB@scylladb

    Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

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machine-learning#scylladb-vector-search#scylladb-ann-search#vector-search-p99-latency#real-time-rag-database#high-qps-vector-database#unified-vector-and-metadata#usearch-vector-engine#good-company

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